Use AI to recruit for jobs instead of taking them

AI is a sizzling topic of discussion all around the world as top brands introduce their own versions of it. It goes without saying that some are happy and some…aren’t (don’t think we need to elaborate on that one.) So in the spirit of controversy, let’s take a little dip into two of the spiciest subjects in the world of technology and business: AI and jobs. Note: this discussion takes a different perspective—it’s not about AI replacing your job, but rather the opposite (are you surprised?)

Introducing Dover Autopilot—the latest offering from Dover that applies the power of AI to find suitable candidates for your vacant job positions. AI has become increasingly integrated into various new products and industries, prompting the question, “Does it have a significant impact?”

When it comes to recruitment, AI presents a uniquely compelling case.

AI for recruiting is like “recruitment orchestration,” as described by founder Max Kolysh. Just as sourcing leads requires careful coordination for sales and marketing teams, recruiting involves orchestrating multiple aspects, from crafting job descriptions and rejection emails to managing talent pools.

“Autopilot” means that Dover will identify candidates who meet your job criteria, gather their contact information, send personalized emails, and even schedule interviews on your behalf (robot revolution, amrite?) It can even actively find suitable candidates while you sleep. Kolysh highlights Dover’s advanced filtering capabilities that enable the identification of candidates with the right expertise, allowing you to target specific companies, including those that have undergone layoffs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who is Dover? Dover was established in 2019 as part of YC’s Summer 2019 class. Since then, it’s secured over $22 million in funding and boasts notable customers such as Stripe, ScaleAI, OpenSea, and Product Hunt.

If commitment isn’t your thing, you can try Dover Autopilot for free (at first.) It marks the startup’s initiative to offer customers the opportunity to experience self-serve recruitment. The introductory price is $99 per month for your first job opening, and currently, you can enjoy a two-week free trial period.