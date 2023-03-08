Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

Is a resume by ChatGPT worth charging for, or too good to be true?

One TikToker is going viral promoting a “nonworkaholic” philosophy and advocating for selling a ChatGPT-written resume or language translation.

Published

An older white woman and a white man look over a resume for an Olivia Watson while seated on a couch.

We’re in the golden age of ChatGPT right now, whether that’s a good thing or not. With the ability for AI to instantaneously conjure up photos and words, many view it as a helpful tool—while others expect to be their free ticket out of having to work. 

Recently, a new AI storm of sorts reared its head on TikTok, stemming from digital marketing “expert”, Laura Anderson. The TikToker has nearly 90,000 followers and is known for preaching a “nonworkaholic” philosophy that a lot of people are tuning into, whether it’s for morbid curiosity reasons or out of genuine interest. 

Her tactic for resume writing is making headlines and for good reason—she advises her viewers to charge money for language translations and resume writing/revisions produced by ChatGPT. The obvious outspoken and brave tactic sparked a huge debate on whether the practice is ethical or not, and many have a lot to say. 

We’ve seen stories like this before—where a proclaimed expert makes content showing people how to “take charge of their lives” and make insane amounts of money in a very short time doing something unattainable or unethical. Laura Anderson even tells freelancers they can make $10,000 in a 10-hour work-week. If that’s possible, it has to be too good to be true, right? 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Right. The videos of her speaking about her plan are racking up views in upwards of a million views. Many viewers are weighing in their thoughts, comparing the service to finding information on free search engines. Why charge for a service that’s not only completely impersonal but can also be provided with much better results from an actual human?

This bears mentioning that resume writers should be cautious leaning too hard into AI. If you’re hiring a resume writer, I would recommend asking if they’re using any AI tools before hiring them to help you get the proper bang for your buck. If nothing else, it is worth being clear what you’re paying for.

This whole debacle has sparked the even bigger debate of AI being used unethically for human profit, as we’ve seen with other services, like the apps that generate photos stolen from artists for money. What are your thoughts on Laura’s game plan? Will ChatGPT change resume writing and language translation for good or is this history repeating itself?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

google building representing chatgpt competition google building representing chatgpt competition

Business News

Could ChatGPT really replace Google in the near future?

Everyone and their mother (well, many not all mothers as AI is a foreign concept still) has heard of ChatGPT. Could it take over...

6 days ago
AG Live: Musk's cyborg plans, AI helping governments, Hard Mt. Dew is real, AI is old news - OI is here (organoid intelligence) AG Live: Musk's cyborg plans, AI helping governments, Hard Mt. Dew is real, AI is old news - OI is here (organoid intelligence)

Video

AG Live: Musk’s cyborg plans, Hard Mt. Dew, AI is old news – OI is here

This week on AG Live, we get nerdy talking about massive advances in AI, Elon Musk's plans to put chips in your brain, and...

6 days ago
A drawing of an AI being with a woman's face and surrounded by digital connective lines, inspiring Microsoft AI. A drawing of an AI being with a woman's face and surrounded by digital connective lines, inspiring Microsoft AI.

Tech News

Why are Microsoft’s attempts at integrating AI always so terrible!?

From Tay to Bing, Microsoft has made some interesting AI products over the years, but their track record doesn't seem to inspire confidence.

February 23, 2023
A hand types on a keyboard illuminated in the dark with red and blue colors, typing to an AI chatbot. A hand types on a keyboard illuminated in the dark with red and blue colors, typing to an AI chatbot.

Tech News

How Google’s employees are teaching their AI chatbot, Bard

Even an AI chatbot needs feedback from time to time, and Bard, Google's own version of ChatGPT, gets it direct from Google's own employees.

February 20, 2023

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.