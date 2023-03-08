Is a resume by ChatGPT worth charging for, or too good to be true?

We’re in the golden age of ChatGPT right now, whether that’s a good thing or not. With the ability for AI to instantaneously conjure up photos and words, many view it as a helpful tool—while others expect to be their free ticket out of having to work.

Recently, a new AI storm of sorts reared its head on TikTok, stemming from digital marketing “expert”, Laura Anderson. The TikToker has nearly 90,000 followers and is known for preaching a “nonworkaholic” philosophy that a lot of people are tuning into, whether it’s for morbid curiosity reasons or out of genuine interest.

Her tactic for resume writing is making headlines and for good reason—she advises her viewers to charge money for language translations and resume writing/revisions produced by ChatGPT. The obvious outspoken and brave tactic sparked a huge debate on whether the practice is ethical or not, and many have a lot to say.

We’ve seen stories like this before—where a proclaimed expert makes content showing people how to “take charge of their lives” and make insane amounts of money in a very short time doing something unattainable or unethical. Laura Anderson even tells freelancers they can make $10,000 in a 10-hour work-week. If that’s possible, it has to be too good to be true, right?

Right. The videos of her speaking about her plan are racking up views in upwards of a million views. Many viewers are weighing in their thoughts, comparing the service to finding information on free search engines. Why charge for a service that’s not only completely impersonal but can also be provided with much better results from an actual human?

This bears mentioning that resume writers should be cautious leaning too hard into AI. If you’re hiring a resume writer, I would recommend asking if they’re using any AI tools before hiring them to help you get the proper bang for your buck. If nothing else, it is worth being clear what you’re paying for.

This whole debacle has sparked the even bigger debate of AI being used unethically for human profit, as we’ve seen with other services, like the apps that generate photos stolen from artists for money. What are your thoughts on Laura’s game plan? Will ChatGPT change resume writing and language translation for good or is this history repeating itself?