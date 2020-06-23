Business Marketing
Apple doesn’t push product placement. What can you learn from them?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Apple doesn’t feel the need to push product placement in film and TV, but why? And what can your business learn from their playbook?
Apple has long been an enigmatic presence in the world of technology, a phenomenon emphasized clearly in the lack of Apple products in visual media. There’s a take-away here that, despite being buried under numerous conspiracy theories, may benefit your brand.
Product Placement Blog has a comprehensive list of media in which Apple products appear, and while the list is extensive, it’s worth noting that much of the 171-page list is comprised of episodes rather than movies, making the list appear much more robust than it actually is. In truth, it’s probably tough for most avid cinema enthusiasts to list many films or shows in which actual Apple products are used on-screen.
So why don’t Apple products appear more often–or often at all–in media?
Part of the issue most likely stems from the high cost of Apple products themselves. While Apple doesn’t charge for product placement, it doesn’t pay either; after all, everyone knows about their products, which tend to speak for themselves anyway. Why pay for publicity when almost 2 million people tune into the reveal for a new iPhone?
The answer is simple: You don’t.
It’s also worth noting that Apple products–items which are commonly associated with sleek visual presentation and clean aesthetics–don’t exactly support the gritty, dark atmosphere one tends to find in mainstream media these days. Imagine an episode of The Punisher or the newest volume of Fast and Furious utilizing products with such smooth appearances; the resulting visual effect would be dissonant.
And, if the end goal is a consistent visual narrative, there’s no point in breaking that narrative for a company that–again–won’t pay to appear.
Apple’s own viewpoints on appearing in the visual medium is relatively obscure as well. In fact, pretty much the only public information about Apple’s product placement guidelines comes courtesy of The Guardian, where film director Rian Johnson explains that “bad guys” aren’t allowed to use Apple products–presumably in an effort to preserve Apple’s artificially pristine image. Apple products also can’t be used as “bombs” according to one source.
The message here appears to be that Apple products, in line with their aesthetic appeal, must look untarnished both in presentation and in function. You have to hand it to Apple’s PR team in this case; they have managed to circumvent human rights questions and press blowback over the years to maintain a public and consumer reputation as clean as the iPhone 11’s Liquid Retina display.
That’s interesting enough, but how does this translate to your brand?
As we mentioned above, Apple’s PR team has done wonders to create a brand that basically markets itself; you can’t really say the same thing about HP or–dare I say it–the majority of Microsoft products. Moreover, the bulk of this trend seems to come from Apple’s enigmatic presence insofar as we notice its absence far more than we notice its use on set.
This is something you can apply to your brand when marketing. Creating a desirable presence that’s pleasantly aloof–especially in an age of in-your-face, blowing-up-your-inbox, you-can-sleep-when-you’re-dead-maybe marketing–isn’t the secret to online success, but done right, you can cultivate a following that yearns for your product’s availability when it’s not around, and accepts its integration as normal when it is present.
And, if all else fails, you can always mandate that nobody blow up your products on screen. See how that goes for you.
Business Marketing
Can small businesses keep up as more big box brands offer $15/hr pay?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Bigger companies are jumping onto the higher wage train – how can small businesses keep up? There may be other sectors of your business that can improve.
Back in 2017 Target became one of the first large scale retailers to make a goal of increasing their frontline workers minimum wage by a significant margin. Dollar wage increases became the norm for the ensuing years and now in 2020 they are poised to push up to minimum $15/hour starting in early July.
This, on top of their $200 bonuses to workers for continuing to work during the pandemic, shows one of the greatest employee-oriented pushes in years from a major retailer. This whole situation may have become feasible because of their unprecedented sales (up 275% for online sales in April) during the pandemic, but unlike some companies they’re turning it around to take care of their workers.
Now this is of course important for those workers there, but what’s this going to mean for those small businesses that can’t keep up with that pay jump. For that we need to look at what the two jobs require. Every major retailer pushes their employees hard. No matter how good the manager is, they still need you to be fast, courteous, and on point 100% of the time you’re at work.
We are talking anywhere from 6-10 hour days completely on your feet with a plastered smile on while a rude customer calls you some of the most hated slurs because they aren’t getting $0.20 off an item. That instance is from personal experience. These jobs are tough, and they don’t stop. Day in and day out it’s all of the stress you can imagine. So how do small businesses compare to that?
Start with looking at your work environment. Can you make a better environment than those big names? Can you somehow ensure that your employees aren’t going to be hammered by clientele every day? What about having a system of giving people a break when those incidents happen? Making a better or less stressful environment will matter to a lot of employees. That extra $4/hour won’t matter if they are having to worry about anxiety and/or stress on the job.
If you can’t pull off a less stressful environment then maybe look into adjusting how you do scheduling. Large retailers are only interested in making sure they’re numbers are protected; they don’t usually care if you’re having difficulties meeting a rough schedule. Remaining flexible is probably the most advisable, just balance it out while not letting things run all over you either. The biggest thing a large retailer cannot do is make a personal relationship with every employee. Start with that and go from there.
Small businesses will always be better for those personal touches, and you should exemplify that with every employee.
Business Marketing
2020 changed everything, maybe your B2B marketing should change too
(BUSINESS MARKETING) 2020 has changed a lot of the old processes on how businesses operate, so you might need to update a few things including your B2B marketing.
2020 has been a year unlike any other in recent memory, so it seems fitting that some of the marketing strategies upon which we’ve come to rely will be unique as well. Here are a few trends to keep an eye on when marketing in the B2B–business-to-business–environment this year.
Business 2 Community does a solid job of outlining the challenges of B2B marketing, chief among which are issues of relevance of content, and the distinct difference between marketing to customers and marketing to professional counterparts. That first one is particularly sensitive to the current marketing climate; with the number of people at home right now, there’s an abundance of content that requires some extra time to sift through for relevant results.
This is a phenomenon that, despite employer awareness, doesn’t seem to be going away–thus culminating in the first major B2B marketing trend, which is using content that stands out in such a way as to “[grab the] target audience’s full and undivided attention.” While capitalizing on user interest isn’t new to 2020, the art of monopolizing an audience’s attention throughout your pitch will require a higher degree of creativity and finesse.
To wit, creating specifically targeted content in lieu of sweeping allure should be your primary B2B goal in 2020. Business 2 Community highlights the importance of staying true to what consumers want–not what your business thinks will garner attention–in that “up to” 90 percent of “successful” B2B initiatives involve heavily targeted content creation rather than taking existing content and attempting to market it.
Another area on which to focus involves the visual presentation of your products, especially from a site standpoint. Websites have become ludicrously easy to churn out, which has only added to the market saturation of irrelevant products; by investing in your website and online presence to make it truly unique, your B2B efforts will stand out as such–and that’s good for your bottom line.
Finally, communication–something we’ve discussed consistently throughout the years–remains pivotal to consumer perception of your brand. Using every resource at your disposal, from chatbots to website forms, to maintain the business-to-business conversation is a sure way to make companies feel welcome, reassured, and ready to invest.
Some other areas in which to maintain focus include video and visual curation, emotional and “experiential” tie-ins between customers and content, and the continued use of email to connect with and deliver products to consumers. These processes aren’t new to marketing by any means, but taking 2020 to hone them means you’ll have a stronger infrastructure going forward.
Keep in mind that, while following these trends won’t guarantee a successful year, sticking to traditional B2B marketing trends will absolutely guarantee an underwhelming one.
Business Marketing
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
(MARKETING) LinkedIn announces new features for targeted advertising across more sites.
LinkedIn has announced new features for site advertisers as they continue to calibrate their products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the virtual engagement tools recently released (polls and video chat), the offerings for advertisers include brand safety integrations for the LinkedIn Audience Network and retargeting capabilities tied to video ads and lead generation forms.
According to the Senior Director of Product for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, Abhishek Shrivastava, “these things matter in terms of driving your [marketing] investment further.”
The retargeting feature allows advertisers to create targeted ads specifically to users who watched 25, 50, 75 or 100% of their video ads. It also targets users who open or submit a lead generation form.
Since site advertisers are primarily marketing on a business-to-business scale, it usually takes longer to convert prospects into sales. According to Shrivastava this allows for a tailored “journey to carry your target audiences through.”
LinkedIn Audience Network is a way for advertisers to buy inventory on a network of mobile sites and apps beyond LinkedIn itself, but still using their demographic data to broadcast Sponsored Content. It was launched in 2017 and the company claims it scales your message with up to 25% more reach.
LinkedIn now reports that they have expanded their network and includes Flipboard, Microsoft News and MSN.com (LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft) and says it could add 9x more monthly touchpoints with some of their members. This feature also allows export and download of a CSV file from Campaign Manager that provides all of the campaign details and metrics for LinkedIn Audience Network performance.
It has been reported that testing of these features has been underway for a few advertisers, including TOPdesk, which says it has increased conversions by 20% while lowering the cost per conversion by 24%.
LinkedIn says that it is integrating with Integral Ad Science as “an additional layer of brand protection and contextual brand safety for all ads,” to safeguard the quality of those impressions. Pixalate will “score and filter all publishers based on invalid traffic.”
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use of your data
Apple doesn’t push product placement. What can you learn from them?
No longer a gimmick, VR enters the recruiting space
The White House pushes for $450 per week return to work bonus
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
Who will get to work from home once COVID-19 stay-home orders are over?
Restaurant chains are using COVID to masquerade as indie food pop ups
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Politics1 week ago
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
-
Tech Gadgets2 weeks ago
The Apple Watch isn’t just a way to ignore calls, it could save your life
-
Business Finance6 days ago
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Apple stores reopen – how your shopping experience will change
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
The Hydra that beheads itself. Reddit has a self-consuming existence
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic
-
Social Media1 week ago
Facebook Avatars. Please, 2020–let’s not make this a thing
-
Tech Gadgets4 days ago
Google Glass didn’t succeed, but Apple’s AR glasses might