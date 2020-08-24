Business Marketing
Bud Light is hiring a Chief Meme Officer: Genius or not?
[BUSINESS MARKETING] Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a memer-in-chief, because apparently nothing is allowed to be normal in 2020.
Meme-based marketing is becoming so commonplace that posts like this are almost mundane:
Apply to be @BudLight Seltzer’s Chief Meme Officer. Get paid to make memes. Apply at the link in bio. #ad
Recently, Bud Light bought a swath of ads in the form of memes just like this about a job listing for a “chief meme officer.” The above example actually appeared in my own feed a few days ago. They are offering candidates $5000 a month to make ten memes a week about their hard seltzer brand.
Whether you consider it tacky or hilarious, what you may not realize is that the history of meme-based advertising goes back nearly a decade.
The Denny’s Tumblr page is considered the first to have found success with marketing-by-memeing in early 2013, utilizing surreal, bizarre humor that made direct references to the culture and in-jokes of the rest of the platform at the time. Other fast food brands soon took this approach to Twitter with wild success through the late 2010’s.
The most widely followed accounts that comprised Food Twitter weren’t necessarily the biggest companies, but rather the strongest brand images on the platform. The A-list included names like Wendy’s, known for its sassy clapbacks; Arby’s, which often alluded to nerdy and fandom-related subcultures; and Corn Nuts, for whom a funny online presence majorly boosted retail sales as well as sales among Millennials.
The numbers don’t lie: Sh*t posts sell. These accounts still have dedicated followings of hundreds of thousands of users, mostly teens and young adults.
In high school, I unironically followed many of these hip brand accounts. Back then, I thought their content was subversive, like straight-up satire. It made me wonder, who were the masterminds that were out there convincing junk food companies to pay them to goof around online? And how do I land that job?
Through adapting the offhand, unfiltered style of the “fellow kids” on social media, these brands made themselves seem self-aware, approachable, and (dare I say) #relatable to me in a way they never would have otherwise. For example, I had no reason to be following Steak-Umm. I didn’t even eat meat. But they were funny, so who cared?
It’s kind of genius, considering the sheer number of eyeballs that spend hours a day scrolling. By turning their social media accounts into a source of entertainment, these companies are able to reach a wider base of loyal fans.
But it’s a tricky balance. Poorly thought out attempts at brand meme-ry have produced plenty of cringey results, too. Does anyone else remember when Sunny D made their “depression tweet”?
I can’t do this anymore
Imitating a person in actual psychological distress to sell orange flavored beverages was widely received as… not a great look. Other famously uncomfortable attempts at brand memeing include:
- An attempted viral campaign around the brutal death of the Planters Mr. Peanut character, his funeral, and his bizarre resurrection as “Baby Nut”
- Michael Bloomberg’s ill-conceived meme-based presidential bid, #meme2020
- Frosted Flakes’ Twitter account for Tony the Tiger, which faced an overwhelm of outright sexual harassment from furries and ultimately was forced to deactivate entirely
But hey, no attention is bad attention, right?
So what the heck does this say about Bud Light Seltzer’s meme team?
Well, in her video “The Late Capitalism of Fast Food Twitter,” popular Youtube essayist Sarah Z summarizes the issue with the fusion of advertisement and entertainment. She says that “this new level of social media usage, where ads are often functionally indistinguishable from fun content you would still share with your friends otherwise [is] kind of terrifying… more and more this is starting to mean that ads are everywhere in your life, and you barely even register them as ads.”
And that’s true: It is hard to know when something in my feed is sponsored or not. When an account that I follow gets paid to review a product, or post annoying memes about a job opening at Bud Light Seltzer, that transaction is not always clear.
Sarah Z goes on to highlight that “if this is the direction that ads are going to take from here on out, imagine how that is going to affect people who never grew up knowing anything else.”
All that being said, I won’t lie here: Getting paid to make internet memes still sounds like my dream job… even if it would mean slightly selling my soul to get it.
Business Marketing
How Nestle’s emotional branding converted a nation into coffee drinkers
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Nestle hired a psychoanalyst to convert a nation to coffee with long term, science backed strategies connected to why we like what we like.
When Nestle first attempted to market coffee in Japan in the 1970s, it did not go well. Though their products tested well with audiences and was priced affordably, sales never took off. Nestle was committed to break into the profitable Japanese market and embarked on research that would inform an innovative new strategy going forward.
Nestle hired French social psychologist, Dr. Clotaire Rapaille, who specialized in the emotional bonds people form with objects. Dr. Rapaille conducted various experiments with participant groups to better understand why people were not buying coffee in the Japanese market. In one such experiment, Dr. Rapaille played calming music while participants lay on the ground. He asked them to talk through early childhood memories. He then asked participants to share experiences and emotions they associated with various products from their childhoods.
Participants did so, except when it came to coffee. Most had no memories of coffee and therefore no emotional bond to it. Japan had long been a tea drinking society, very few sections of society included coffee drinkers. Sales reflected the lack of cultural familiarity with coffee; it was not part of Japanese life. This understanding from Dr. Rapaille’s research sparked a bold marketing move with a long-term strategy in mind.
Nestle created coffee-flavored chocolate and marketed them to children. Introducing the flavor of coffee to Japanese youth while at an early age would not only imprint the flavor profile on them, but they would associate the flavor with positive emotions. Nestle tested, manufactured, and sold their coffee-flavored chocolate in Japan. They were immediately popular with youth and eventually with their curious parents who wanted to give the flavor a try.
A reentry into the coffee market by Nestle years later was met with a different response than the first attempt. The kids that grew up with coffee-flavored candies were now a part of the workforce and ready to become coffee drinkers. Today, Nestle imports nearly 500 million tons of coffee per year.
What began with a failed attempt at entering the coffee market resulted in a long-term strategy that proved that strong emotional bonds with customers can build strong sales.
Business Marketing
How many hours of the work week are actually efficient?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Working more for that paycheck, more hours each week, on the weekends, on holidays can actually hurt productivity. So don’t do that, stay efficient.
Social media is always flooded with promises to get in shape, eat healthier and…hustle?
In hustle culture, it seems as though there’s no such thing as too much work. Nights, weekends and holidays are really just more time to be pushing towards your dreams and hobbies are just side hustles waiting to be monetized. Plus, with freelancing on the rise, there really is nothing stopping someone from making the most out of their 24 hours.
Hustle culture will have you believe that a full-time job isn’t enough. Is that true?
Although it’s a bit outdated, Gallup’s 2014 report on full-time US workers gives us an alarming glimpse into the effects of the hustle. For starters, 50% of full-time workers reported working over 40 hours a week – in fact, the average weekly hours for salaried employees was up to 49 hours.
So, what’s the deal with 40 hours anyway? The 40 hour work-week actually started with labor rights activists in the 1800s pushing for an 8 hour workday. In 1817, Robert Owen, a Welsh activist, reasoned this workday provided: “eight hours labor, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest.”
If you do the math, that’s a whopping 66% of the day devoted to personal needs, rather than labor!
Of course, it’s only natural to be skeptical of logic from two centuries ago coloring the way we do business in the 21st century. For starters, there’s plenty of labor to be done outside of the labor you’re paid to do. Meal prep, house cleaning, child care…that’s all work that needs to be done. It’s also all work that some of your favorite influencers are paying to get done while they pursue the “hustle.” For the average human, that would all be additional work to fall in the ‘recreation’ category.
But I digress. Is 40 hours a week really enough in the modern age? After all, average hours in the United States have increased.
Well…probably not. In fact, when hours are reduced (France, for instance, limited maximum hours to 35 hours a week, instead of 40), workers are not only more likely to be healthier and happier, but more efficient and less likely to miss work!
So, instead of following through with the goal to work more this year, maybe consider slowing the hustle. It might actually be more effective in the long run!
Business Marketing
Snapchat’s study reveals our growing reliance on video
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Snapchat released a report that shows some useful insights for future video content creation.
Snapchat is taking a break from restoring people’s streaks to publish a report on mobile video access; according to Social Media Today, the report holds potentially vital information about how customers use their mobile devices to view content.
And–surprise, surprise–it turns out we’re using our phones to consume a lot more media than we did six years ago.
The obvious takeaways from this study are listed all over the place, and not even necessarily courtesy of Snapchat. People are using their phones substantially more often than they have in the past five years, and with everyone staying home, it’s reasonable to expect more engagement and more overall screen time.
However, there are a couple of insights that stand out from Snapchat’s study.
Firstly, the “Stories” feature that you see just about everywhere now is considered one of the most popular–and, thus, most lucrative–forms of video content. 82 percent of Snapchat users in the study said that they watched at least one Snapchat Story every day, with the majority of stories being under ten minutes.
This is a stark contrast to the 52 percent of those polled who said they watched a TV show each day and the 49 percent who said they consumed some “premium” style of short-form video (e.g., YouTube). You’ll notice that this flies in the face of some schools of thought regarding content creation on larger platforms like YouTube or Instagram.
Equally as important is Snapchat’s “personal” factor, which is the intimate, one-on-one-ish atmosphere cultivated by Snapchat features. Per Snapchat’s report, this is the prime component in helping an engaging video achieve the other two pillars of success: making it relatable and worthy of sharing.
Those three pillars–being personal, relatable, and share-worthy–are the components of any successful “short-form” video, Snapchat says.
Snapchat also reported that of the users polled, the majority claimed Snapchat made them feel more connected to their fellow users than comparable social media sites (e.g., Instagram or Facebook). Perhaps unsurprisingly, the next-closest social media platform vis-a-vis interpersonal connection was TikTok–something for which you can probably see the nexus to Snapchat.
We know phone use is increasing, and we know that distanced forms of social expression were popular even before a pandemic floored the world; however, this report demonstrates a paradigm shift in content creation that you’d have to be nuts not to check out for yourself.
