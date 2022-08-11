Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

Email is outdated, but this alternative makes it more efficient

Published

Woman looking at email beta of Murdon

If you’re tired of email – whether it be the recent Gmail reskin messing up your vibes or the sheer clunkiness of the average work client – you aren’t alone.

Emails can be inconvenient, poorly timed, and fickle, leading to miscues and lost messages. Dylan de Heer, creator of Mordon, wants to change all of that.

Mordon, an alternative email inbox, looks to make email less of a chore and more of a productive gathering. According to the product page, Mordon creates a “new perspective for anyone who wants to use their email to get more done.” While details about how exactly Mordon does that are sparse, some screenshots on ProductHunt and the app page lend some context.

At first glance, Mordon closely resembles some of the more notable aspects of Trello: clearly defined organizational columns, blocky cards with bold text delineating their contents, and what appears to be a click-and-drag organizational feature.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There also appear to be smart buttons and graphics associated with emails that have calls to action or files associated, so one can feasibly accept an invitation to a meeting or open a PDF without having to open the email itself – something Gmail has played with in various manners in their own inbox.

The “Social” and “Promotions” tabs most commonly associated with Gmail also make an appearance, as do the more ubiquitous labels for spam and archived emails.

Of particular interest is the “New” column on the left side of Mordon’s interface. This appears to be a section for new emails that have yet to be categorized into any of the subsequent columns to the right. If the interface works the way the screenshots seem to suggest, one should be able to click and drag emails from the “New” column into different categories.

No information regarding smart labels, filters, or automatic categorization is available for now.

Mordon’s premise is certainly intriguing, though only time will tell if it goes the way of less successful “email-killers” and productivity apps. It is worth noting that Mordon seeks to declutter one’s inbox, especially when dealing with high-volume inboxes, yet the cards shown in the screenshots look tough to organize; outside of being a little more visually imposing and thus harder to forget, the appeal of this system seems up in the air.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mordon is currently in closed beta, but you can enter your email address to request access on their app page.

In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.