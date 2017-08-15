Mail Doodler for Gmail keeps team member’s signature #consistent

Communication is key

Every communication that you make with a client, partner, or customer is important. Despite that people may treat email as an informal, or throw-away communication – a clean email signature is as important as letterhead, business card, or other communication.

As a practice – any organization should have consistent signatures across the organization for all employees.

Non-uniform

Now, especially if you are a smaller organization, you may feel it’s okay to just let individuals manage their own signature in Gmail. Some employees will have an excellent signature and convey a strong sense of professionalism and brand recognition, but some employees will send emails with signatures that are no better than a scrap of paper or a sticky note. Poor email signatures can leave the outsiders who read your emails with less than stellar reactions.

Signature updates are often a problem.

Changes in logo, mission statements, titles, organization name, campaign information, contact information, etc. are often inconsistently updated. If you are going through a major rebranding – changing your email signature to the new form is often a first step.

Mail Doodler

Instead of relying on individuals or an honor system, there are a number of tools that can help you manage email signatures. For Gmail, Mail Doodler seeks to help solve your email compliance issues and maximize the opportunity that email signatures can do for branding.

The ease of setup (simply install through the G suite app section as an Admin), create the data for signatures, select a banner and BOOM – deploy!) is perhaps the most critical point. Few businesses want to spend time coordinating and verifying that email signatures are accurate and up-to-date.

Controlling those signatures and managing your marketing campaigns is also pretty affordable with Mail Doodler.

It is 0.50 € (or .57 USD) per user per month with a half price incentive for educational organizations (like non-profits with 501 (c)(3) designations). For an organization of 50 employees, that’s about 370.5 USD a year to have control over the branding of your email communications. A small price to pay for compliance and flexibility.

Give it a try

If you aren’t sure, Mail Doodler is offering a14 day trial, so see if it helps with your organization. Companies with over a 1000 users should contact the company directly, so don’t be afraid if you are running a large organization and are interested in trying it with your Gsuite apps.

If you’re still questioning the value of controlling the email signatures of your organization, the blog over at Mail Doodler gives you a few key reminders, repackaged here for your convenience:

Rogue branding hurts your image and credibility

Logo recognition is everything

Contact inaccuracies are lost business opportunities

The ability to stay accurate or up to date gives more power to employees in a fast changing environment

Keep it Intuitive and simple

Electronic mail

Emails are going out like crazy (Over 269 billion emails per day!) If you are having trouble keeping it consistent and need some help managing email signatures and maximizing your branding and marketing opportunities, go check out Mail Doodler and see if it’s right for you.

