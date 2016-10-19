Some #stats on what mobile ads score most with millennials

Yep, more stuff on millennials

Love them or hate them, millennials are the largest living generation with over 75 million people, and therefore account for a large portion of consumer power. Earlier this year Verve Mobile surveyed internet users between the ages of 14 to 29 about their ideas on what makes a “perfect” mobile ad.



The answers, although widespread, gave unique perspective to how businesses should be approaching their mobile advertisements.

The break down

Almost half of those surveyed said they prefer an ad that can be saved and accessed later, which may be attributed to the shorter attention span of millennials.

Because emails, phone calls, text messages, and Instagram notifications threaten to distract consumers, savable ads allow users to come back to them at a more convenient time.

Another 45 percent of people said they want the ad to be “delivered by a trusted source with a safety seal of approval”. If you’ve ever accidentally clicked on one of those tricky pop up ads and been taken to a strange landing page, you know how annoying unapproved spam ads are and why a “safety seal of approval” is an important factor for mobile ads.

Unsurprisingly, (because who doesn’t like affordable?) 40 percent of those surveyed prefer mobile ads that include a coupon or offer an incentive for the user’s mobile wallet. Similarly, 39 percent want to see ads that are relevant to what they want to buy, and 33 percent want the ability to shop directly from those relevant ads.

One more tidbit of advice

Mobile device users are more receptive to ad scrollers than expandable units according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s study. Just to refresh your memory, scrollers are ads that run inline with content feeds and scroll smoothly on and off users’ screens. Expandable ad units start out collapsed and expand after a click.

Over half of mobile device users who saw ad scrollers perceived a brand more favorably afterward, which is higher than the 46 percent of respondents who also had the same positive effect after exposure to expandable ads.

What the numbers mean for you

Because there are so many millennials who make up the consumer market, catering to them is important. If you have mobile ads or are considering using them, be sure to keep these studies in mind before implementation.

Your ad must have the ability to be saved and also provide a secure landing page after consumers click on the advertisement.

When possible, use coupon codes along with captivating graphic content to catch consumer’s attention.

All of those changes bundled into a scroller ad unit, and your mobile ads will be millennial certified.

#MobileAdsForMillennials