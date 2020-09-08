Business News
The American Genius Presents: 2020 Business Survivors
(Business News) We’re looking to spotlight businesses across the country who have been working tirelessly to simply stay afloat.
At The American Genius, we pride ourselves in bringing you the non-fluffy stuff: The news that really matters, the insider tips that are actually helpful, and our (often uncensored) opinions about things not worth wasting your time on. Our goal is to inspire action and offer meaningful insight to help YOU – our readers.
This year, we’re choosing to recognize others that inspire us through our 2020 Business Survivors spotlight, and we invite you to apply!
What is it?
Since the pandemic started, the news has heavily featured stories about businesses that have ‘successfully pivoted and made it big’ as well as those that have ‘lost everything and filed for bankruptcy’. But what about the people in between?
The American Genius 2020 Business Survivors aims to highlight the stories of everyday business owners and entrepreneurs who are just trying to straight up survive. We’re shifting away from recognizing influencers to understanding the struggles, the joys, and the unexpected silver linings of keeping a business afloat in 2020.
Who can apply?
Anyone who owns a business in the U.S. can apply! We want to hear your story. Tell us about the good, the bad, and everything in between. And if you’re not a business owner but know of someone that deserves this, encourage them to apply.
How do I apply?
Click here to learn more and get started on an application.
It’s important to remember that while there’s not a whole lot we can control as we continue to navigate this strange new normal together… we CAN continue to support one another, talk about our successes, discuss lessons learned, share resources, and just keep on, keepin’ on.
Business News
Freelancers, rejoice! AB5 modified for the better
(BUSINESS NEWS) For freelancers across the state, Assembly Bill No. 5 meant job insecurity and mass unemployment. These latest changes to AB5 may put gig workers back on the clock.
When Assembly Bill No. 5 rolled out in January, the ramifications of such a far-reaching bill weren’t yet fully understood. Neither the governing body that signed it into action — nor the gig workers that it directly (and indirectly) affected — could fully comprehend what might occur after its inception. Sure, there was ample uncertainty as to how it would affect certain industries, but there was also a significant amount of optimism, too. Many people saw it as their salvation, an opportunity to finally get a little bit of stability in their lives. Others, though, were certain it would spell out their demise, all but terminating their tenure as freelancers.
AB5 was admittedly a fairly idealistic bill, and its premise was fairly straightforward: If you happened to be a gig worker (or freelancer) in the state of California, then surprise! According to this new bill, you were suddenly an employee. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, this new title also came with a host of awesome new benefits associated with such a role. What kind of benefits were made available to these former gig workers? Well, for example, they finally were entitled to literal employee benefits. Like health insurance benefits, for starters. Paid time off. Overtime. A guaranteed minimum wage. On paper, it sounded pretty awesome. Who wouldn’t want all of these amazing perks?
Of course, AB5 didn’t consider these things to be “perks.” Instead, they just wanted workers in the Golden State to get what they felt was legally owed to them. The minds behind AB5 had a simple goal. They felt as though many of California’s workers were grossly misclassified, and they wanted to remedy that. And, based on the sheer number of protests across the state from Uber and Lyft workers, it seemed as though most people were inclined to agree with them. The problem, according to the lawmakers, was that many gig workers lacked basic protections that many hourly employees possessed. They just wanted what their shift-working peers had. Who could blame them?
While those who drafted AB5 may have sincerely believed they were doing the right thing, it also meant that suddenly thousands of gig workers in California were suddenly without a job. Why would someone want to hire a Californian when the risk of liability was so high? Take, for instance, freelance writers. According to the text of AB5, a freelancer could write a mere thirty-five articles before they were officially classified as an employee. Who would want to deal with that, and manually count every single article that landed on their desk, when they could simply snatch up a freelancer (with no such restrictions) from a different state?
Fortunately, the grumbling of these scores of disgruntled freelancers was finally heard. It was a long and arduous process, one where the outcome was hazy and uncertain at times. But this past week, Governor Gavin Newsome finally decided that enough was enough, and he made the necessary modifications to AB5. After much anticipation and vocal displeasure from California gig workers, freelancers (including writers, artists, musicians, and translators) are finally, well, free once more to do their own thing.
There’s a lesson to be learned here. Many freelancers chose this role because they wanted the personal autonomy to be able to do what they wanted, without massive overreach dictating the minutiae of their day-to-day lives. While there certainly were many gig workers who felt as though they were being taken advantage of (and there is strong evidence that this is true, particularly in the rideshare sector), many of us simply wanted to go back to how things were before AB5 tried to upend our lives.
When a law that was meant to help Californian workers actually winds up harming them, then it’s a fairly clear sign that there were serious flaws within it. Fortunately, California made the right call here. While there may be other modifications to it in the future, at least freelancers finally have been given back the liberty to work how they choose — without worrying about losing their employment because they were, ironically, made into employees.
Business News
How remote workers are outfoxing company spyware
(BUSINESS NEWS) As employers implement more invasive spyware to monitor remote employees’ at-home activity, some employees are giving the finger to Big Brother with savvy and sneaky workarounds.
In 2020, with office employees around the world working full-time from home, companies are stepping up their spyware game. Accordingly, employees are maneuvering mightily to outfox their own corporate Big Brother.
If you didn’t realize that companies were tracking their employees’ online activity already, well, bless your heart. I have a secret. Pssst, everything you do online is likely being tracked by somebody, somewhere. Companies have long had tracking systems in place, reportedly to use for an aggregate report for company executives, to try and help employees maximize productivity.
According to CNBC, Gartner reported that approximately half of large corporations monitored online employee activity. By the end of 2020, they predict at least 80% of companies will use some sort of internal tracking systems.
For companies with more than 1,000 employees, internal spyware has been the norm. However, internal spyware sales have had a boom since March. Some of these programs, like Time Doctor, ActivTrak, Sneek, and Teramind, are popular versions.
Companies with zero chill can also use a program called StaffCop. These programs allow a variety of services for the companies: Video monitoring through the employee webcam (yikes!), remote screen shots, login trackers, and even keystroke activity. It’s a lot.
Employees are onto this, though, and have become equally resourceful at showing The Man up. Anti-surveillance software programs are flying off the virtual shelves as employees seek out ways to keep corporate noses out of their business and their homes. Nobody likes a micromanager or a tattletale, especially an omniscient one.
The ingenuity of the human mind is mighty impressive and people are finding creative ways to block the intrusive snitchware.
One super simple way to foil the unwanted scrutiny is merely to do any non-work activity on a second device, be it a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The spyware will still track your hours online and collect other data, but they won’t know everything. It’s good practice not to conduct personal work on a company machine anyway.
More tech-savvy workers are installing anti-surveillance programs that build a ring-fence around the spyware. This will show that you are online but won’t allow the software to track your every move. According to Wired, these and other programs that create fake mouse movements make workers appear like they’re tied to their desks, even when they aren’t.
Presence Scheduler sets your Slack status to permanently active. Slack caught on at one point and updated the system; Presence Scheduler then updated their system to counter Slack’s update. Another Slack hack is to keep your status set to “Away” even when you’re working. This works for most IM systems you may have. Your team and higher ups should get used to seeing the Away indicator, even when you’re replying to them. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Reddit has a whole thread on privacy measures and software to use for working and studying from home. One tip is to open Notepad and place something heavy on the space bar.
Then there’s this genius on a Reddit subthread who attached their mouse to an oscillating fan. It sounds funny, but intrusive software isn’t.
In fact, employers are required to let employees know they are being monitored. Best practices tell us to always be aware that our movements are being tracked, especially on a work computer.
Most employees are not trying to take advantage of the company. In a recent KPMG American Worker Survey of more than 1,400 people in large companies, 79% of workers report an improvement in their quality of work, and 70% say their productivity has increased since moving to a home office. However, 74% also report an increase in work demands, and 45% report that their mental health has suffered.
Of course, some of that is pandemic-related. Knowing they are being constantly monitored definitely is another factor – it breaks down trust. Most employees aren’t blowing off work at all; they are merely trying to stay sane. With the whole family at home, combined with the extra stress and labor that COVID-19 has heaped upon everyone’s plates, doing their actual jobs is most likely a mental getaway from daily drudgery.
Of course, you will always have your scammers, rapscallions, and lazybones. They have a way of making it into every company. However, they are just as skilled at getting away with not doing their work in person as they are remotely. Some people will work twice as hard to not do their actual job. This is not your average employee, though. Most people are not going to mess around and risk losing their job, especially now.
Employers need to start considering the end goal and lay off the nitpicking and spying. Is the work getting done? Is it getting done at roughly the same rate or faster than it was getting done before remote work became the standard? Okay, then maybe pump the brakes on all this snitchware. It only serves to heighten mistrust and adds to employee stress.
Of course, companies should have some ways of keeping track of productivity and employee hours. They are paying for the work to get done, and some workers are paid by the hour. However, human nature will rebel against too much intrusiveness, especially in their own homes. Employers need to realize that they can only go so far and scrutinize so much when they are “entering,” at least virtually, their employees’ personal space. In the meantime, there’s always the oscillating fan scam.
Business News
The end of Uber and Lyft’s business models? Good.
[BUSINESS NEWS] Uber and Lyft must reclassify their drivers as employees, which could spell the end of the sharing economy as we know it. Here’s why that’s great news.
Here’s a pitch you’ve probably heard before: “It’s like Uber but for…” Then fill in the blank with whatever concept you want.
There’s a new problem with that line, besides how meaningless it is. According to California’s courts, Uber’s model – and by extension, much of the gig economy – is built on a labor rights violation.
Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman ruled that rideshare drivers could no longer be considered independent contractors, under California’s Assembly Bill 5.
The majority of rideshare drivers work full-time, but are not provided with benefits that would ordinarily be guaranteed to a full-time employee, like healthcare and worker’s compensation. AB5 was passed last year in order to hold gig companies, namely Lyft and Uber, responsible for providing those benefits to their workers. But when the law took effect earlier this year, the companies refused to comply with it.
Judge Schulman asserted in his ruling that for Uber to consider its tech workers to be employees, while relegating drivers to a contractor status, “flies in the face of economic reality and common sense.”
“Were this reasoning to be accepted, the rapidly expanding majority of industries that rely heavily on technology could with impunity deprive legions of workers of the basic protections afforded to employees by state labor and employment laws […] it bears emphasis that these harms are not mere abstractions; they represent real harms to real working people,” wrote Schulman. “To state the obvious, drivers are central, not tangential, to Uber and Lyft’s entire ride-hailing business.”
In a statement about the ruling, Lyft claimed that providing these benefits would really go against the interests of their drivers: “[They] do not want to be employees, full stop. We’ll immediately appeal this ruling and continue to fight for their independence.”
(Rather bold of them to speak for all of their drivers there, but I digress.)
Either way, the ridesharing model appears to be on its way out. Uber and Lyft have historically struggled to turn a profit, with UberEats actually generating more money for the company than their taxi service does. COVID-19 has not helped matters, either.
As Brian Merchant wrote for One Zero, ridesharing relied on “a constellation of fantasies” for its success.
When Uber and Lyft were launched, they promised to ease demand on crowded city streets by encouraging customers to carpool to their destination, thus reducing the number of individual cars on the street.
But as Merchant highlights, the reality of ridesharing is very different: Solo riders and full-time drivers are the norm, and the rideshare business has contributed to congestion and increases in carbon emissions in major cities. None of this has been good publicity for the industry, either.
Will either company survive this?
The final verdict on whether rideshare companies will be able to continue operating through independent contractors will be left to California voters on the 2020 ballot, in the form of Proposition 22.
The American Genius Presents: 2020 Business Survivors
Bitcoins worth $300K recovered from an old zip file
Freelancers, rejoice! AB5 modified for the better
Third-party MacBook repair shops will get Apple seal of approval
This smart card manages employee spending with ease
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
