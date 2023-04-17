Connect with us

Enhance your performance reviews with this AI-enabled tool

Small businesses may not always have time for performance reviews, but this AI-enabled tool aims to speed up the process.

Published

A woman in a wheelchair sits across from another woman at a laptop as they sit in performance reviews.

Confession time: I’ve never had a formal performance review.

To be fair to the small businesses I’ve worked for, I’ve spent most of my professional career in writing-heavy jobs. So I constantly get feedback: After all, good writing depends in large part on good editing. Still, I’ve always wished for — and have sometimes asked for — a proper review. It would be nice to know what my managers and coworkers think of my work in general, rather than just knowing their feedback on a specific piece or having to ask every manager I work with for feedback.

If you run a small business and have never done performance reviews, your employees may feel the way I do. Luckily, there’s an app that might make your life easier: Effy.

Many small business owners don’t perform performance reviews because they take a lot of time. AI-enabled Effy aims to change all that. It provides customizable templates you can use to gain employee feedback so you don’t have to create everything from scratch. It sends automatic reminders and allows for personalized answers. It uses AI to summarize these responses so that you don’t have to spend hours combing through reports that all tell you that Marie is a “hard worker.”  Plus, it integrates seamlessly with both Slack and Teams.

Available in both Ukrainian and English, Effy is quite popular, with its website citing millions of reviews. Many of the reviews praise Effy for its user-friendliness, saying that it has an intuitive interface. And customers highlight its versatility: You can supply both private and public feedback, and you can use Effy to keep track of how an employee performs over time thanks to their analytics feature. Some have even used it to make on-boarding and off-boarding easier.

Effy is available to companies of all sizes at different prices. They have a free plan that allows for up to 10 users and other plans that start at $45/month. But its founder, Andrew Makhovskyi, told Product Hunt that it’s best for companies of 20 – 150 employees… So if that describes your company, it might be worth a look. 

