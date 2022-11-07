New startup dedicated to jobs in machine learning

Artificial Intelligence is booming in general interest and in the actual consumer industry. People want to see how AI can grow and what it will bring next. AI doesn’t program itself though, we need nothing short of a fleet of professionals in the new AI primary companies popping up.

It isn’t exactly easy to find AI-centered jobs though. As many current-standing companies don’t have large programs, most people have to turn to start-ups to get their foot in the door. However, even that can be challenging to find.

But fear not as AI Jobs is here to save the day!

Yes, the name is to the point. AI Jobs is a new job board specifically created to promote jobs in artificial intelligence and machine learning. All the positions open on the job board are also from start-ups that are looking to grow in the industry.

It’s a win-win really. Startups can find good candidates and job seekers can now find all the jobs they want on a job board dedicated to their vested interests.

Marc Köhlbrugge who created the successful Startup Jobs (Marc, we can do better with the names) a few years ago noticed that startup workers were looking for specific job boards rather than an all-encompassing job board.

So thus, AI Jobs was born.

The interface of the website is super user-friendly. You just type in what you’re looking for and that’s it. You can choose if you’re looking for a remote position as well as part-time, full-time, and so on.

Jasper, Runway, and Open AI are some of the bigger companies currently posting positions, however, AI jobs already boost hundreds of start-ups and positions for job seekers to browse through. So you won’t be limited to the first one that pops up.

It’s just a matter of time, not an if, but only when. AI is gearing up to play a big role in our daily lives. The creation of AI Jobs just proves that. Hundreds of start-ups will eventually turn into thousands. If it’s a career path that interests you, I suggest you hop on board the AI train because it’s not going anywhere!