Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

A record number of Americans say they’re “suffering”

With the US economy crippling under the pandemic, many people are left with no direction, suffering with severe stress.

Published

Man with many notes all over suggesting stress and suffering

Feeling stressed? You’re not alone.

Since 2008 Gallup has conducted the Life Evaluation Index. We set records in “suffering rate” on the survey this year.

Gallup says the rate is bad news regardless of political leanings.

The Gallup news release said since reaching a record high in June 2021, life ratings among American adults have steadily worsened. The 5.6% suffering rate in July marks the first time the Gallup measure has exceeded 5% in the U.S. and translates to an estimated 14 million American adults.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Economic issues were the number one contributor to the suffering rate, according to survey responders. The inflation rate has caused a spike in prices. And even though job numbers are soaring, inflation is hitting pocketbooks nationwide.

Gallup said the practical consequences of inflation, too, are substantial, with an estimated 98 million Americans cutting spending on healthcare or routine household expenses as a result of rising healthcare costs.

The new Gallup poll was conducted from July 26 to Aug. 2 among 3,649 U.S. adults.

The lowest point on record was recorded in April 2020, when 2.4% of Americans were classified as suffering.

The number of Americans suffering has increased since then as the impacts of abortion bans, never-ending covid, record inflation, worry about student loans, housing costs, increases in grocery bills, income inequality and constant culture wars in some states have ramped up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Stress is higher as well, which makes sense.

The APA’s Stress in America survey showed half of U.S. adults say that the uncertainty of the pandemic has made planning for their future feel impossible,

“Stress depletes some of the psychological resources, such as willpower, that we use for decision-making,” said social psychologist Roy F. Baumeister, PhD, of the University of Queensland in Australia in an APA article in June. “When people have less energy to put towards decision-making, they start making decisions in different ways.”

Will things change for the better? We can only hope.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

growth hack team work employees growth hack team work employees

Business News

3 things employees value more than money

(BUSINESS NEWS) Although a salary is nice, there are things that keep employees interested in loyal more than the almighty dollar.

January 25, 2017
frustrated hate frustrated hate

Opinion Editorials

How to deal when you have to work with (or sell to) people you hate

(OPINION) It can be exceedingly difficult to talk to someone who evokes feelings of hate, particularly in situations where you don’t have the option...

January 3, 2017

Opinion Editorials

How you can adopt Jimmy Fallon’s charisma, even if it’s fake

(EDITORIAL) How you can catch what we're calling the "Jimmy Fallon Syndrome," and adapt your charisma to your surroundings.

November 2, 2016
happy children playing happy children playing

Opinion Editorials

Stop waiting to “find yourself” to be happy

(OPINION EDITORIAL) There is an idea that one can only find true happiness with complete self-discovery. But, is that truly the key to happiness?

August 24, 2016

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.