Business News
As if being on Zoom couldn’t be worse, they’re now testing ads
(BUSINESS) We already dread Zoom call meetings on our calendars, but now the platform is testing ads, even after sales jumped 169% during the pandemic.
It’s been said that “nothing in life is free.” Then it should come as no surprise that Zoom is rolling out an advertising program to its individual users who don’t pay for access to the platform’s products and services. According to a blog post by Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom, the platform will be showing ads to basic-level users in “certain countries” on the browser page that is shown when the meeting ends. Ads won’t be shown during the meeting itself, but showing ads to basic tier users is a definite shift in their service.
Zoom during COVID-19
Zoom started in 2011, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that Zoom became one of the most popular video platforms. Its mission is to “deliver happiness by bringing people together.” In 2020, the BBC reported that sales jumped 169% in the quarter from the previous year. Zoom turned a profit of $27 million in one quarter of 2020, more than it had in its entire previous financial year. Even with all its profits from the pandemic, ads will help support investment in the basic-level platform to keep providing users with the capability to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.
Zoom Privacy Policy
After some privacy issues last year, the platform is careful to explain its stance on the advertising program. According to their Privacy Statement, content from the meeting or webinar will not be used to determine ad content. Users will be able to access a link that takes them to a cookie management tool to manage the ads they are shown.
Based on other platforms that started out offering basic services free, it’s likely that Zoom will continue to develop its advertising policy to add more ads to its interface. There are other video platform options that still offer free, no-ad services, though that may also change in the future.
Again, nothing in life is free, but it was nice while it lasted!
Business News
An anti-wage discrimination law has employers excluding CO residents
(BUSINESS) The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from CO.
The pandemic changed how many companies view remote work. As the talent pool expanded, it meant businesses had to be concerned about where their employees are working as much as how they are working. Complying with state laws can make it more difficult to hire out-of-state talent. The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a Colorado law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from the Centennial State.
What is the EPEW?
The EPEW took effect on January 1 and the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act applies to businesses with at least one employee in Colorado. The EPEW outlines steps to help businesses achieve gender pay equity. Employers must disclose compensation and benefits in “each posting for each job.” The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment issued this Interpretive Notice & Formal Opinion (INFO #9) to help employers comply. However, rather than simply list salary and benefits in job postings, many employers are simply refusing to consider candidates from Colorado.
Are jobs really excluding candidates from Colorado?
ColoradoExcluded is a website created by Aaron Batilo to track companies that are refusing to post salary ranges to avoid violating the EPEW. IBM, Hallmark, and Shutterfly are just 3 well-known companies on the list that have job listings that exclude Colorado employees. While some of these companies may have updated their listings now, it’s worth examining whether your job listings would meet the standards of the EPEW, regardless of where the job will be done.
Employers, just post a salary range already
Posting salary range filters out those professionals who might decline an offer that was too low. You and job applicants can focus on the interview instead of worrying about the financial aspect of the arrangement. Let’s face it – regardless of what people say they want out of their career – many are in it for the salary, though your success is not defined by the money you make. Sharing salary ranges can ensure fair pay for new hires just as much as veterans in a field.
Take that detail out of consideration by posting the salary range. We could all use a little more trust these days.
Business News
Tesla is now worth $1 trillion after Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s
(BUSINESS) It’s Wild $T1mes for Tesla as it joins the ranks of FAANG after Hertz makes the major investment of 100k EVs and at least a 20% electric fleet.
Tesla is now worth more than the 9 long-stranding, largest automakers by market cap combined.
After Hertz purchased order 100,000 Model 3s to rent to customers starting in November, Tesla crossed the threshold of $1 trillion market value. This brings the EV automaker – though the company is now considered a conglomeration of much more – into a select group of prestigious companies worth more than $1 trillion. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are the only other U.S. companies to reach this milestone, along with Facebook (now known as Meta), though the latter has had its share price retreat, stripping it from the title. FAANG is outdated and it needs a change.
In Elon fashion, he tweeted a response on Twitter Monday saying, “Wild $T1mes!”
Based on the typical price listings for the models purchased, the cost to Hertz would hit $4 billion, though most auto bulk orders have a discount. Musk tweeted Monday confirming, “cars sold to Hertz have no discount.” With this order, the Hertz fleet will be comprised of over 20% EVs and a major slice of Tesla’s annual production volume pie. Hertz is making the major investment after filing for bankruptcy mid-pandemic and returning under new ownership, who are focused on electrification, shared mobility, and the digital-first experience.
In less than 2 years, Tesla’s market value grew from $100 billion to $1 trillion, in comparison to say, Amazon, which took 8 years to do the same. Musk has grown his wealth to almost $300 billion alongside his ventures, making him the world’s wealthiest person. It’s easy to say Elon Musk is not just an EV automaker CEO. He also owns SpaceX, is the co-founder of PayPal through X.com, and avid Tweeter, an owner of crypto but more specifically (and uniquely), dogecoin, as well as being a literal genius, but somehow also relatable and charismatic. Part of his success has to be tied to his personality.
However, when it comes to Tesla, people may argue about its position as a business and what sector it may fall into. Yes, they produce electric vehicles, but they have entered an existing transportation ecosystem while paving their own path by creating a “value chain or stack” similar to how one may think of Apple’s suite of products. You can purchase a Tesla vehicle or two, then buy their wall charger mount, visit the expanding charging stations all over the U.S., and pair it with Tesla solar for your home. InsideEvs says,
“They’re part of a system, which includes renewable energy, storage, smart grid technologies, vehicle autonomy, and various software products to make It all work together.”
For many, the growth of Tesla is making a new era of sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. The company is entering the game and playing fair while also setting their own rules by defining their own sport entirely.
Tesla, and Musk, are something to watch – no doubt about it.
Business News
Leadership versus management: What’s the difference?
(Business News) The two terms, leadership and management, are often used interchangeably, but there are substantial differences; let’s explore them.
Some people use the terms “leader” and “manager” interchangeably, and while there is nothing inherently wrong with this, there is still a debate regarding their similarities or differences.
Is it merely a matter of preference, or are there cut and dry differences that define each term?
Ronald E. Riggio, professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, described what he felt to be the difference between the terms, noting the commonality in the distinction of “leadership” versus “management” was that leaders tend to engage in the “higher” functions of running an organization, while managers handle the more mundane tasks.
However, Riggio believes it is only a matter of semantics because successful and effective leaders and managers must do the same things. They must set the standard for followers and the organization, be willing to motivate and encourage, develop good working relationships with followers, be a positive role model, and motivate their team to achieve goals.
He states that there is a history explaining the difference between the two terms: business schools and “management” departments adopted the term “manager” because the prevailing view was that managers were in charge.
They were still seen as “professional workers with critical roles and responsibilities to help the organization succeed, but leadership was mostly not in the everyday vocabulary of management scholars.”
Leadership on the other hand, derived from organizational psychologists and sociologists who were interested in the various roles across all types of groups.
So, “leader” became the term to define someone who played a key role in “group decision making and setting direction and tone for the group. For psychologists, manager was a profession, not a key role in a group.”
When their research began to merge with business school settings, they brought the term “leadership” with them, but the terms continued to be used to mean different things.
The short answer, according to Riggio is no, not really; simply because leaders and managers need the same skills to be productive and respected.
This editorial was first published here in June of 2014.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Tech News1 week ago
Create a pandemic-friendly sign-in with this touchless technology
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
To attract the best talent, you’ll need to know these hidden traits
-
Social Media1 week ago
Truth Social: Trump’s long-standing battle against Big Tech backfires
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Harsh but honest letter to HR: I just want to do my job, not kiss your a**
-
Tech News1 week ago
Google launches powerful AI tools that may be the start of a new era
-
Tech News1 week ago
Facebook’s focus is on the future; Rebranding parent company to Meta
-
Social Media1 week ago
Instagram Collabs: New feature fosters the ability to co-author content