Free Zoom alternatives for the new remote work era
(TECH NEWS) Many small teams already work remotely but the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many more to do so, but how do you communicate without spending anything?
As more American cities go into lockdown or shelter-in-place orders, teams across the country are having to find new ways to communicate. Zoom is the most popular tool on the market right now, but for some teams it means a new expense that they are not in the position to make at this time. Contrary to what Twitter may have you believe, Zoom is far from the only video conferencing option on the market. There are options for every size team and many of them are free. You will have to sacrifice some of the snazzier features, but in a time when many are contemplating layoffs, every dollar saved helps.
Google Hangouts
In times of crisis Google has come through for its global user base. Starting last week, users will be able to access the advanced Hangouts capabilities for free. This means users will be able to hold meetings with up to 250 participants and livestream for up to 100,000 viewers. Google Hangouts also has the added bonus of being able to record meetings and save them to Google Drive. This could be an invaluable feature for team members who are need to work off-hours or evenings in order to accommodate childcare.
Discord
Discord has been a popular communications app among the gaming community for a long time. This powerful, free tool allows users to create “servers” that can be organized by topic. This is a great way to break up conversations about different projects so important points don’t get lost in a huge, never-ending chat stream. Each “sever” has the ability to do video and voice calls. Users can also pin a message to the top of a chat, similar to a pinned tweet. The video options are limited with only 9 people being able to be on a video chat/screen share at once. Still, if you have a larger company but only smaller teams need to video chat at once, this could be the one.
Facetime
Just because Facetime is the tool you use to talk to your grandmother and make silly faces at your nieces and nephews, doesn’t mean you can’t use it to communicate with your team. In fact, if everyone on your team is issued an Apple device, this may be your best option. Facetime is only for iOS and can support video calls of up to 32 people. Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one.
WhatsApp/ Facebook Messenger
Facebook owns WhatsApp and plans to integrate it with Messenger down the line. At present, they have similar enough interfaces that if you understand one, you’re set for both. This isn’t the most sophisticated option and it’s easier to set up if you are Facebook friends with the person, which might not be normal in your company culture. WhatsApp or a Facebook Messenger video call is a good alternative to Facetime if you need to have a one-on-one with a team member but one of you is not an Apple user.
Skype
While Skype does have an enterprise plan, the free option is just as good if you are trying to communicate with a small team. It supports up to 50 users on a single video call – not that you want everyone talking at once. This could be the perfect solution for small companies that need to have company-wide meetings to update employees as the current situation changes.
If your team is small and trying to keep the costs of adjusting to a remote work environment low, any of these free alternatives are a great choice. Decide what your team really needs in order to communicate effectively and get creative with the options available. There are so many chat and video tool available for free that any one, or a combination of some, could be exactly what your team needs to make it through this difficult time.
Zoom alternatives that might be more robust for your remote teams
(TECH NEWS) If you are one of the larger companies affected by COVID 19, here are alternatives to Zoom to consider for your remote team and client meetings.
Nothing against Zoom, but there are other video conferencing tools on the market. If your team has moved to fully remote as a result of COVID-19 (and you should, if possible) then there are a few options you should consider. This might even be a great time to think about new tools you can integrate into your team’s communication strategy. If you look at it the right way, every problem is an opportunity for growth.
Join.me
Join.me is an audio and video conferencing tool with screen sharing capabilities, one-click scheduling, and white-boarding. Users are able to create a custom, branded URL to share with meeting attendees which makes it an excellent choice for companies that primarily need to host meetings with clients. Just because your teams are working from home, doesn’t mean your meetings can’t have a smooth, professional feel. Join.me has three tier options for pricing – Lite, Pro, Business. Both of the larger plans can host up to 250 participants per meeting. The key differences are in the amount of cloud storage available and integrations with other services.
GoToMeeting
GoToMeeting is a simple, straight-forward solution to your video conferencing needs. Their user-friendly interface makes it a great choice for a less tech-savvy team that needs to hit the ground running. GoToMeeting can be used in both desktop and mobile. Similar to Join.me users can create a custom meeting link to share with their team and clients. A great feature of this tool is the unlimited storage. GoToMeeting allows users to record and save their video meetings to a cloud. Users can even access automatically created transcripts of past meetings. Their largest plan can host up to 3000 participants, which is the largest capacity by far of any service.
WebEx
WebEx is a feature-rich solution for your virtual meetings that promises HD quality video that can be accessed from any device, including mobile or tablets. Their tool fosters collaboration by enabling active and collaborative work throughs, screen sharing, white-boarding, and file sharing features. WebEx also has a Video Support feature that offers users real-time technical support, something many may find themselves needing as teams scramble to integrate new tools during a challenging time. WebEx’s Premium service supports meetings of up to 200 people.
Zoho Meetings
Zoho is an open-source alternative to Zoom. It has many of the bells and whistles of other video conferencing apps but with a greater focus on security. All meetings in Zoho are encrypted using industry standard protocols. They also have added moderation features so users can steer the course of the meeting through added controls. Zoho also allows people to access meetings through dial-ins and email links which means you don’t need to force clients to sign-up or download anything. If you are connecting with multiple clients, including new ones, this might be a good bet to save time on technology onboarding. Zoho is accessible through the desktop app, web, or mobile.
This is an overwhelming time for many people as schools shut down and family members lose jobs or fall ill. As you consider how to transition your team into a remote workforce, remember to think of their needs first. What features do your employees need to get through this difficult time? Video conferencing is a great way to keep your team feeling connected at a time when we could all use some human connection – from a distance, of course.
Don’t want to show your room on Zoom? How to change your background
(TECH NEWS) If you’re new to Zoom, you probably don’t know that you can change your background to something more exciting than your office wall. Here’s how to do that.
If you’re new to Zoom, the relatively popular video-conferencing app everyone seems to be using these days, you probably have more than a few questions about its usage and capabilities. However, if you’re new to working or reporting from home, your primary question is probably “How do I change my background without having to deep-clean the office?”
Fortunately, Zoom has an easily solution that doesn’t require you to dig out the Windex.
As COVID-19 continues to propagate, employers, educational institutions, and even families are turning to remote options in order to remain safe—and, in some cases, legally compliant. While Skype and Google Hangouts may have dominated the work-from-home communication market in years past, Zoom has become the go-to option for many contemporary organizations.
Even though Zoom isn’t exactly “new”, its use on a wide scale may cause some initial confusion; the issue of changing your background is one such topic that may confuse first-time users. We’re here to set the record straight.
Both desktop and mobile users can change their backgrounds in Zoom, though the process is different depending on your platform:
Desktop: Click your profile icon, then click Settings in the resulting drop-down menu. Once the Settings menu opens, click Virtual Background, then select a background option. You’ll also notice that there’s an option for a green screen or an upload of your own; to use your own picture, click the + icon next to the “Choose Virtual Background” option, then select the picture you want to use.
Mobile: Make sure that you’re in a meeting (you won’t be able to change your background if you aren’t), then tap the ellipsis menu in one of the corners of your screen, tap Virtual Background, and select a background to use. In some cases, you may be able to select your own background as well.
Pretty cool, right? Let’s get a couple of disclaimers covered: Firstly, you do not need a green screen behind you in order to use a Zoom background. Because of this, though, your Zoom background may not present consistently; you can ameliorate any breaks in the background by sitting still and avoiding wild gesticulation (note: for some of us, this is easier said than done).
Feel free to let us know what your favorite Zoom background is. We’re leaning toward the star banner.
3D-printed medical valves are helping the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy
(TECH NEWS) 3D printing came to the rescue in Brescia while the COVID-19 began to take affect. 3 companies banded together to recreate life saving medical valves.
Advancements in 3D printing have blown my mind. If you can draw it, they can print anything, even houses. Who knew 3D printing would become a contributor in the fight against COVID-19. This global pandemic has sent people around the world into hiding, AKA social distancing.
Three Italian 3D printing companies have come together to make valves for a specific ventilator, the Venturi Oxygen Mask. Their quick actions have helped save lives in Italy. If more companies like theirs come together in this effort, more lives will no doubt be saved.
We are behind the curve in flattening the coronavirus curve in the U.S., like Italy was a month ago. We’ve learned what an unsustainable situation this is, because the hospitals and clinics cannot keep up with testing and treatment. The rate of community spread in northern Italy and the number of critical cases quickly surpassed the availability of necessary, life-saving equipment–specifically a ventilator valve.
These valves are vital to running the Venturi Oxygen Masks. Patients who’d lost the ability to breathe for themselves in the late stages of COVID-19 infection need these masks or similar devices to survive. In an unfortunate twist, the supply chain for the valves originated in factories that COVID-19 had shut down for weeks prior to the crisis reaching northern Italy.
By last week, northern Italian city, Brescia, had been overrun by critical care patients by last Friday, March 13. ICUs overflowed with patients in dire need. The shortage of valves likely meant more deaths that could have been prevented. According to reports, one fast-thinking journalist, Nunzia Vallini, editor of the Giornale di Brescia, realized this.
Vallini reached out to Massimo Temporelli, founder of FabLab in Milan, asking if FabLab could replicate the valve through 3D printing. help respond to the shortage of valves. Temporelli in turn reached out to founder Cristian Fracassi of 3D printing company Isinnova, in Brescia itself.
Despite Venturi allegedly refusing to share the valve design, Fracassi set up his 3D printer at the hospital and soon had reverse engineered the essential valve. When they tested it and realized it would work, Fracassi and Isinnova set to work making valves. They also reached out to another Italian 3D printing company, Lonati, who also pitched in to produce more valves.
The three Italian companies have given these valves to the hospitals in the effort to fight the virus and save lives. None of them have the legal right to sell the valves, which are protected under copyright and patent law. However, in an urgent situation such as the one in Brescia, the hospital and the 3D printing companies have the right to create these parts to meet the desperate need.
Now that these Italian 3D printing companies have joined forces in the fight against the nasty COVID-19, one can only hope that more innovation will come from this meeting of minds. Worldwide, the mantra is becoming “Do whatever it takes” to slow down, and eventually stop the rapid, deadly trajectory of the novel coronavirus of 2019.
I thought printing tiny homes for the homeless, like Austin company ICON is doing, would be the pinnacle of 3D printing. I was wrong. I’m eager to see where this new path of 3D printing takes us. What a wonderful, terrible time to be alive.
Hopefully Venturi will step up and make the original design available to other 3D printing companies. COVID-19 won’t wait. I’m grateful to these super smart humans designing medical equipment and 3D printers, to Nunzia Vallini, and to the healthcare professionals who are in the trenches. They give us hope and inspiration.
