Bring all your remote work project tools together with Allo

How long will remote work last? Has the clock started to wind down yet? Well, if it has or has not, I think we can all agree that some form of remote work isn’t going away any time soon. And, one thing is for sure, we still need tools to help us collaborate, keep track of projects, and document our work.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a lot of companies develop new and improve existing tools to make things easier. Yet, one company seems to think too many tools can create confusion because the information is scattered around everywhere. Moreover, having to switch back-and-forth between multiple tools is ultimately inefficient.

Allo says it’s the “first remote workspace” where you can “get everyone on the same page”. It is a cross-functional project management tool, team communication tool, and documentation tool that lets you “work together across roles — without juggling many tools”.

Unlike heavy text-based tools, such as Notion, Slack, and Trello, Allo is a visual tool. It uses whiteboard canvas-style pages where you can connect all the tools you already use in one central place.

With a simple drag and drop motion, you can add documents, PDFs, images, videos, stickers, and website links to your canvas, similar to Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Sheet presentation. On each canvas page, content can be separated into different sections so you can better organize your information so everyone can have an overall picture of the project.

The tool also has a built-in chat bar so you can stay in constant communication with your team. If you need to jump on a video call, you don’t have to head over to Slack or Zoom to initiate a call. You can make the call straight through the platform. Also, team members can tag each other on any page in a specific section of a canvas so everyone has a clear view of who’s working on what.

Allo also works as a “documentation repository”. Since you can collaborate and communicate all within the same tool, the documentation you’ve been working on has already been dragged and dropped into your canvas. And, those files can be previewed directly on Allo and some can even be modified.

So you don’t have to start from scratch, Allo has some pre-designed space templates for common uses, such as project planning, daily standups, design reviews, etc.

Overall, Allo is an easy-to-use visual and multi-functional tool. If an all-in-one tool sounds like something you’ve been waiting for, you can head over to their website to try the tool for free, which gives you limited access. To gain access to advanced features and support, you’ll need to sign up for a paid plan.