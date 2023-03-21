This app automatically logs sales calls data from your smartphone

Logging sales calls are important because they provide valuable data to businesses. Capturing inbound and outbound calls gives you insights on how to improve your calling strategies to boost your sales team’s efficiency.

Manually logging all that information can be a pain, but it doesn’t need to be. There are several call logging solutions, which make it easier to keep track of all that information. For instance, Salestrail is an automated call tracking software startup that automatically logs sales calls to an analytic dashboard.

Meant for business and remote sales teams, it uses a mobile app to capture and record calls and a cloud-based analytics dashboard to view and analyze call data.

The company’s mobile app works on both Android and iOS devices. It can log incoming and outgoing SIM and WhatsApp calls. Call logs can be viewed by date and phone number, and you can even configure the app’s setting to choose which calls you want to keep track of. However, recording calls is available on Android only, which you can manage and share through the dashboard.

In the Salestrail Dashboard, a variety of metrics are available at your disposal, such as the number of inbound and outbound calls, answered and missed calls, and the duration of a call. Reports can be customized and exported to Excel files. And with the captured data, you can also see which sales rep is performing the best. So, if you’d like, you can give them a pat on the back!

Most importantly, according to the company’s website, their product is “super-easy to use”, and it’s “made by salespeople, for salespeople.” No technical implementation is needed to use their product, and you can get started in less than one minute. Which, in my opinion, is a good thing, especially when it comes to non-tech savvy sales reps.

To get started, you create an account to access the dashboard and download their app. Once your account is set up, you can invite team members to join. You can do this by sharing your company’s sign-up link or emailing invitations directly through the dashboard.

Also, through Salestrail’s APIs, you can connect to your CRM. Call data can be automatically pushed to Salesforce and Hubspot.

Salestrails offers different pricing tiers for both monthly and annual plans. If you’d like to see if they’re right for you, you can sign up here.