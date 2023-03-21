Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

This app automatically logs sales calls data from your smartphone

Salestrail is an app that automatically logs calls so you can improve the performance of your sales calls with less hassle.

Published

Man on the phone in front of a laptop, making sales call.

Logging sales calls are important because they provide valuable data to businesses. Capturing inbound and outbound calls gives you insights on how to improve your calling strategies to boost your sales team’s efficiency.

Manually logging all that information can be a pain, but it doesn’t need to be. There are several call logging solutions, which make it easier to keep track of all that information. For instance, Salestrail is an automated call tracking software startup that automatically logs sales calls to an analytic dashboard.

Meant for business and remote sales teams, it uses a mobile app to capture and record calls and a cloud-based analytics dashboard to view and analyze call data.

The company’s mobile app works on both Android and iOS devices. It can log incoming and outgoing SIM and WhatsApp calls. Call logs can be viewed by date and phone number, and you can even configure the app’s setting to choose which calls you want to keep track of. However, recording calls is available on Android only, which you can manage and share through the dashboard.

In the Salestrail Dashboard, a variety of metrics are available at your disposal, such as the number of inbound and outbound calls, answered and missed calls, and the duration of a call. Reports can be customized and exported to Excel files. And with the captured data, you can also see which sales rep is performing the best. So, if you’d like, you can give them a pat on the back!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Most importantly, according to the company’s website, their product is “super-easy to use”, and it’s “made by salespeople, for salespeople.” No technical implementation is needed to use their product, and you can get started in less than one minute. Which, in my opinion, is a good thing, especially when it comes to non-tech savvy sales reps.

To get started, you create an account to access the dashboard and download their app. Once your account is set up, you can invite team members to join. You can do this by sharing your company’s sign-up link or emailing invitations directly through the dashboard.

Also, through Salestrail’s APIs, you can connect to your CRM. Call data can be automatically pushed to Salesforce and Hubspot.

Salestrails offers different pricing tiers for both monthly and annual plans. If you’d like to see if they’re right for you, you can sign up here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Veronica Garcia has a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Science in Radio/TV/Film from The University of Texas at Austin. When she’s not writing, she’s in the kitchen trying to attempt every Nailed It! dessert, or on the hunt trying to find the latest Funko Pop! to add to her collection.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person working on branded content marketing design person working on branded content marketing design

Real Estate Marketing

7 low-budget ways your business can grow using marketing

Marketing ideas are often expensive or ultra time consuming, but let's talk about some proven tactics that won't break the bank.

March 14, 2023
person looking at website person looking at website

Real Estate Marketing

Your fancy-pants website is making people violently ill (literally)

Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry...

March 10, 2023
A Black woman sits and working at a computer, checking Reddit. A Black woman sits and working at a computer, checking Reddit.

Real Estate Marketing

Big brokers are monitoring Reddit for brand mentions, here’s how

Google Alerts were once enough, but Reddit alerts can also be tremendously beneficial - this startup is now in beta to do just that.

March 3, 2023
Two women shake hands in a friendly business manner. One woman is smiling boradly at the agreed deal, but remember vanity metrics can exist anywhere. Two women shake hands in a friendly business manner. One woman is smiling boradly at the agreed deal, but remember vanity metrics can exist anywhere.

Real Estate Marketing

Vanity metrics exist everywhere, even real estate

(MARKETING) It is often easy to fall for vanity metrics, everyone does it. But "being number one" is so stupidly subjective, don't cave.

February 27, 2023

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022