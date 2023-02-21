Connect with us

Plan your meetings using this app to find the best date & time

Group scheduling tools aren’t necessarily new, but TallyCal has a beautifully simple UI and provide a ‘maybe’ option. It’s one to look into!

TallyCal on laptop with notebooks all over desk and glasses.

If you’ve ever been in charge of planning group functions, you know it can be a daunting task to collect individual schedules and accurately find a time that works for everyone. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself digging through emails, texts, and Slack messages to collect the information you need to make the plan. This is where TallyCal hopes to step in!

TallyCal helps you poll participants to find the best day and time to schedule your event. The best part about TallyCal is that it’s free and simple to use, with an interface that even the most technologically challenged folks can handle.

To get started, visit TallyCal.com and name your event or meeting. On the next screen, you’ll add a description, letting your team in on any necessary details. If the event is virtual, there is even a space to link directly to a video conference!

Next, you’ll select the possible dates and times for your event. Selecting a specific date will populate a poll option at the bottom, which allows you to select a time for your event. The freedom to select several dates and times is something users are sure to enjoy. Once you select your scheduling options, you can email the poll out to your participants via a custom link and await their feedback.

On the receiving end, you’ll receive a poll from TallyCal giving you a quick rundown of the available dates and times. There are 3 easy buttons: yes, maybe, and no. You’ll select the one that best works for you and submit your answers to the poll taker. It takes just a minute to do, with no hassle.

Once responses start rolling in, TallyCal gives you a quick glimpse at your feedback, letting you know how many people can attend at each specific date and time. You’ll have all of the information you need to make the most informed decision when scheduling your event.

We’re excited to see TallyCal in action! Is this a tool that you’ll turn to when scheduling your next event or meeting? We’d love to hear your ideas on how TallyCal could work for your business!

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

