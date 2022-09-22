Stack is the best tool to organize your overabundance of open tabs

Are you an Internet multitasker stuck with endless open tabs and windows? I’ll raise my hand, guilty. New smart browser Stack offers a solution to organize, increase productivity, and navigate the web efficiently.

True to its name, Stack allows users to “stack” browser windows by categories or projects, eliminating the need to scan through countless tabs.

While other apps just save the tabs you were using once you close them, Stack can show you what each tab actually is.

Users can manage emails, messengers, social media, and more from one place on one screen. The software gained traction on Product Hunt and thanks to feedback by users, has launched a version available on macOS and Windows.

Listed core features include:

Parallel Screen View – for efficient multitasking

– for efficient multitasking Stacks – to sort your apps by types or projects

– to sort your apps by types or projects Sync – to have your workspace across multiple devices

– to have your workspace across multiple devices Focus Mode – to stay concentrated

– to stay concentrated Multiple Accounts – for those who manage social media for others

– for those who manage social media for others Ghost Cards – to help you keep the clutter away

Put together, Stack intends to cut down on wasted time navigating between apps. Privacy is also taken into consideration as each app can run as a private session. The added benefit is in how Stack continues to listen to users to smooth out bugs, address issues, and overall improve the Internet browser experience.

A company blog regularly publishes tips on how to get the most out of the app. Including how to sign into multiple accounts for things like Dropbox, and Discord, helping you get more done!