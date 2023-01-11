Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

The salary each generation needs to feel financially stable

It is fascinating to learn how much more a Millennial needs to feel secure than a Baby Boomer or GenXer, but Gen Z needs even more…

Published

salary required

In the wake of a year of inflation and the ongoing malignancies of the pandemic, many Americans are feeling a bit financially strung-out. While they all acknowledge one need to fix their predicaments–more money–the exact amount differs pretty strongly depending on their generation.

According to Yahoo Finance, nearly 40% of Americans feel “financially unhealthy,” citing issues ranging from “record-breaking inflation” and other economic stressors.

This isn’t a particularly new issue, but what does stand out is the disparity between different generations’ perceptions of exactly how much money is needed to fix the problem.

The figures posed by Yahoo Finance come in two flavors – salary and savings. 

When it comes to salary, Gen Z leads the pack, estimating that they will need to earn an average of $171,633 per year to be “comfortable.”

Millennial estimates are slightly more modest, figuring around $133,758 for a salary. Gen X is the last of the six-figure club at $112,222, while Baby Boomers estimate just $78,317 in required income.

Much of this disparity can be traced to the threat of volatility. We would add that the generations who saw their parents struggle through the housing crash in 2008 (Z, Millennials) may feel more apprehensive about living on thin margins. Also, how far a dollar goes today differs dramatically from past generations.

Per Paul Deer, the VP of advisory service at Personal Capital, considers this a symptom of an already expensive housing market that fluctuates, often to the detriment of younger renters’ bank accounts. 

But Gen Z participants believed they would need the least amount saved of the four groups, clocking in at just $105,299 in comparison to Baby Boomers’ whopping $764,999. Millennials and Gen X brought up the middle of the group, positing that they would need to have $349,784 and $566,975 saved respectively.

Deer also attributes this reversal to the housing market, but says that putting money away should actually be a priority for younger Americans, citing a “stronger need to be able to build a nest egg” in the absence of fully stocked savings.

Ultimately, experts recommend “avoiding high-interest debt and saving a meaningful percentage of your income” as the best way to combat financial maladies, namely focusing on credit card debt and lowering credit usage wherever possible. They also recommend both newly investing and holding onto current investments if possible as a way to outlast inflation.

In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding money representing small business this holiday season Person holding money representing small business this holiday season

Op/Ed

Inflation surge? This is where to invest your emergency fund

Inflation is at an all-time high, so where can small business owners and entrepreneurs stash their emergency funds to come out ahead?

August 25, 2022
Credit card being held out to our point of view, part of a buy now pay later system. Credit card being held out to our point of view, part of a buy now pay later system.

Real Estate Marketing

The rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) systems

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) The emerging success of “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) systems in the pandemic world has breathed fresh life into consumer confidence.

June 1, 2021
A metal globe in New York City representing government conservatorship A metal globe in New York City representing government conservatorship

Real Estate Associations

NAR and other industry groups call for caution before ending conservatorship

(REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATIONS) The National Association of Realtors joins industry groups to urge the Treasury to avoid a rushed end to conservatorship.

December 16, 2020
blockchain blockchain

Real Estate Technology

What the heck are blockchains?!

(TECH NEWS) You're hearing more and more about banks and startups using "blockchain" technology. Confused? We got you.

September 8, 2016

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022