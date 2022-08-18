Connect with us

How an open floor plan could benefit your office

(TECHNOLOGY NEWS) Science proves that open floor plans are more conducive to office productivity, but will it work for everyone?

Published

Open office floor plan with bar-style seating and a laptop

If you walk into a tech startup, nine times out of ten you’ll find open seating or bull-pen style seating. Whereas traditional work environments are divided up into departments with individual offices and cubicles, open office floor plans put all employees in the same room. Studies have shown that cubicles don’t increase productivity. As a matter of fact, people are more productive when they are sitting close together, but can see each other.

Pros of openness

Some of the advantages of an open office floor plan are obvious. These kinds of offices are economical because you can fit more people and more desks in less space, and because it is more efficient to heat, cool, and light one large room than several small rooms.

Open office plans also facilitate communication between managers and their employees, and between departments. Rather than taking the stairs or hiking down the hall to collaborate with another person, you can simply holler across the room.

Cons of openness

Unfortunately, all of that hollering can sometimes be pretty distracting. A University of Sydney study found that half of the workers in open offices say that the most frustrating part of their workplace is the “lack of sound privacy.”

Open offices are not only noisy but are also less secure since everyone can overhear one another. Employees may get peeved if they can’t concentrate because of all the noise around them, or can’t make a phone call without being overheard.

Dr. Who inspired solution

A startup called Framery Acoustics offers a solution.

They create soundproof phone booths and meeting pods designed to complement open office floor plans.

One of the founders, who previously worked in an open office, complained that his boss talked too loudly on his cellphone. His boss replied, “Well, get me a phone booth.”

Thus, Framery Acoustics was born.

Simple solutions

Framery Acoustics is just one company that offers a product suited to appease open office dissenters. Framery Acoustics isn’t ready to give up on openness and neither should you.

So, when it comes time to return to your office (if you haven’t already), look for ways to make your office more flexible. Whether it is by providing a quiet capsule for private meetings and phone calls or just having a designated section for meetings, the solution is out there.

Compromising allows you to reap the benefits of an open office plan, while still ensuring that you and your officemates have privacy and quiet when it is needed.

Ellen Vessels, a Staff Writer at The American Genius, is respected for their wide range of work, with a focus on generational marketing and business trends. Ellen is also a performance artist when not writing, and has a passion for sustainability, social justice, and the arts.

2 Comments

  1. CJ Johnson

    June 12, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I always find it amusing when our Tech Generation thinks they were the first to come up with a concept. In 1989 when I signed up at my first Real Estate Firm open concept including the manager and broker was how all Real Estate Offices were set up. It wasn’t until the late 90’s early 2000’s that doors appeared on Broker, then manager, then top producer (or anyone willing to pay rent to offset brokers costs) got doors. This is Retro not new boys and girls.

  2. Lani Rosales

    June 12, 2017 at 11:26 am

    What’s old is new again! 😉

