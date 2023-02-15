What time could you save if AI replied to emails for you?

As the world leans deeper into the world of artificial intelligence, developers are exploring new ways to automate our lives and free up time spent on mundane tasks. We’ve seen this implemented in our home lives, with smart home devices and facial recognition, but Ellie is a browser extension that’s racing to the forefront of providing automated email responses that sound just like you wrote them.

Ellie is a browser extension for Gmail that will learn your habits and writing style, allowing it to respond to emails without sounding too robotic or impersonal. Ellie knows many languages, so there is no need to stress if you are multi-lingual! Users can let Ellie their intended tone for the email (casual, respectful, or annoyed) and if they find it interesting so that the response will perfectly fit the context of the conversation.

Right now, Ellie is only available for Gmail via a Chrome or Firefox browser extension, but developers hope to broaden their horizons to cover more email providers in the near future. Ellie will be free to try out forever, but if you’re one of those folks who remain buried in their inbox, subscription plans are available so Ellie can respond to up to 100 emails each day.

Ellie only launched last week but is already receiving glowing reviews. One user by the name of Richard Brus writes, “I love this extension. It helps me churn through email responses at the beginning of the day. Can’t wait to see what they have in store with future releases. Great email productivity extension!”

While we don’t think automated responses will be an appropriate solution for every email, we do think that this technology will prove to be useful for basic information and correspondence. We predict that it will only be a matter of time before Ellie is pulling information from chats, calendars, and other third-party platforms to provide quick answers to common questions.

Spending an hour or two each morning replying to emails may soon be a thing of the past. Are you considering trying out an AI assistant like Ellie?