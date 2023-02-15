Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

What time could you save if AI replied to emails for you?

Responding to emails all day everyday can really cut your productive down. This browser extension can help with that!

Published

Man using Ellie browser extension on computer

As the world leans deeper into the world of artificial intelligence, developers are exploring new ways to automate our lives and free up time spent on mundane tasks. We’ve seen this implemented in our home lives, with smart home devices and facial recognition, but Ellie is a browser extension that’s racing to the forefront of providing automated email responses that sound just like you wrote them.

Ellie is a browser extension for Gmail that will learn your habits and writing style, allowing it to respond to emails without sounding too robotic or impersonal. Ellie knows many languages, so there is no need to stress if you are multi-lingual! Users can let Ellie their intended tone for the email (casual, respectful, or annoyed) and if they find it interesting so that the response will perfectly fit the context of the conversation.

Right now, Ellie is only available for Gmail via a Chrome or Firefox browser extension, but developers hope to broaden their horizons to cover more email providers in the near future. Ellie will be free to try out forever, but if you’re one of those folks who remain buried in their inbox, subscription plans are available so Ellie can respond to up to 100 emails each day.

Ellie only launched last week but is already receiving glowing reviews. One user by the name of Richard Brus writes, “I love this extension. It helps me churn through email responses at the beginning of the day. Can’t wait to see what they have in store with future releases. Great email productivity extension!”

While we don’t think automated responses will be an appropriate solution for every email, we do think that this technology will prove to be useful for basic information and correspondence. We predict that it will only be a matter of time before Ellie is pulling information from chats, calendars, and other third-party platforms to provide quick answers to common questions.

Spending an hour or two each morning replying to emails may soon be a thing of the past. Are you considering trying out an AI assistant like Ellie?

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding phone representing AI content Person holding phone representing AI content

Real Estate Marketing

6 tips on how to make your emails more professional

If you want your email to actually get read, impress the recipient, and convert, here are some quick tips to get 'er done.

August 22, 2022
Lavender, an email tool made to help you craft a professional, clear, and confident email. Lavender, an email tool made to help you craft a professional, clear, and confident email.

Real Estate Technology

Need help crafting a confident email? Lavender is here to help

(TECH NEWS) The browser extension tool, Lavender, helps you write a better and more confident email that can help increase open rates.

December 29, 2020
real estate technology startups emails real estate technology startups emails

Real Estate Marketing

New app lets you send personalized mass emails from Gmail

(MARKETING NEWS) With a catchy name and the catchy slogan of “Be a good boy,” this app is hoping to disrupt the email game...

January 12, 2017

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022