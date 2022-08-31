Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Email marketing basics that every business should follow

Here are some quick tips that any business or brand can use to make sure each marketing email is helping, not hurting.

Published

Person working at desk representing email marketing

Marketing emails are some of the most informative, helpful, and simultaneously annoying means of contact. While I’d clearly rather receive 14 BOGO sale announcements via email, I will say that smoke signals and courier pigeons have never wasted my time with misleading subject lines and the messages they bring me are (usually) quite personalized.

So, how can your brand represent itself well, engage customers, and boost sales while not alienating them? Let’s look at some of the most irritating email marketing techniques and work our way backward.

First of all, do you ever answer a call or open a message when you don’t recognize the number/address? Don’t lie, you know you’re ghosting some people. Consumers like to know from whom they are receiving mail, so skip the generic @noreply and make sure they recognize the name in an email address!

Next, no one likes to be lied to. As you would not appreciate receiving an envelope promising a tax-free $1,000,000 and a pony with a gold mane only to open it and find a chain letter, do not mislead your customers. Even getting the ‘click’ will likely be negated by residual animosity after the initial deceit. Be exciting and creative with your subject lines, but keep it factual.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also, get personal — well, sort of. There’s a reason we are taught to look someone in the eyes and shake their hand. There’s a reason we are given names and typically use them to be identified for the rest of our lives. Shout out to my kindergarten teacher who made me go by my FULL name, despite my protests. Failing to address customers directly can ensure disinterest. While we know a robot generated our names in the greeting, “Dear Laura” feels a lot nicer than “Esteemed Patron.”

Have you ever asked someone to do something without explicit instructions? Have you ever been asked to do something without being given the resources you need? Finally, have you ever had something requested of you but in WAAAAY too many words? As we all know, a compelling CTA (call to action) is essential. We as humans, prefer tasks to be simplified — lead me to the water. Keep it simple and concise — leave out the gray area or nuanced steps.

Finally, keep in mind the things we all know. People love visuals, so include imagery. We also like consistency, so make sure your messages are going out at a regular time/day of the week if that is possible.

The takeaway is that from the sender’s point of view, marketing emails are an effort to reach a mass of people. But from the reader’s perspective, it’s important to feel individually valued. It might be time to view this interaction as relationship-building. Regular contact via email is a chance to build rapport and ensure consumers keep coming back. Happy building!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer Yano holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in teaching. A high school Spanish teacher and coach by day and a naturally reclusive Hobbit by night, she enjoys writing about business, education, and kitten paws.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Real Estate Marketing

Polish your social media profile pic without any new headshots

This profile picture tool helps amp up your social media presence with beautiful and free tools to enhance any photo.

4 days ago
Man holding Man holding

Real Estate Marketing

TikTok is where new clients are, but are you?

TikTok has been dominating the social media sector since the pandemic, and studies show it officially beat out YouTube for total time spent.

5 days ago
Influencer marketing represented by taking photo on photo Influencer marketing represented by taking photo on photo

Real Estate Marketing

The history of influencer marketing across the ages

You may roll your eyes at sexy strangers hawking snake oil on social media, but influencer marketing is nothing new...

August 23, 2022
social media twitter social media twitter

Real Estate Marketing

Optimize to maximize your social media efforts

(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.

August 20, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022