How to craft a clever CTA that catches everyone’s eye

An effective call to action (CTA) is powerful when crafted correctly. It must be concise enough, relevant enough, and clever enough to lure your audience in. It needs to demand value in just a few words. CTAs without that value can be counteractive and even dissuade your audience.

Realtors are never short of a reason to use a clever CTA.

They can be used for personal sites, blog titles, and even property descriptions. Use these tips to lure readers and keep them interested until you can set the hook.

Parallelism Use structural similarity to make your message more striking and memorable, like “Have Your Party / Your Way” for an event planning business.

Rhyming: Rhyming makes a slogan catchy and easier to remember, a great example is “Invest in Southwest” for a political campaign in a Southwestern district of Atlanta.

Humor: A humorous, tone can bring both levity and attention like “Blink if you want to try our product” or “Tap That” instead of “Click Here.” Just keep the humor pointed to something tasteful.

Mirroring: Without infringing on anyone’s intellectual rights, get permission to use a slogan or famous words someone else has said and calibrate it to your point, like “One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila, Floor” for a bar.

Positivity: People like feeling happy, so keep your call to action optimistic and positive. An example like Nike’s insanely popular “Just Do it.”

Repetition: Repetition is good for CTAs but especially slogans. Good examples include: “Bounty. The quicker picker upper,” “Plop plop, fizz fizz… oh what a relief it is” (Alka Seltzer).

Keep in stride

Keep these tips in mind if you feel like your CTA statements could use a little updating. Be careful though, not to lose your brand’s relevance in an attempt to be clever or overly demanding.

Let us know in the comments below if you have any other tips for successful CTAs!