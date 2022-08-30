Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

What happens in a sellers market when people stop selling?

People are staying in their homes longer, but there are plenty of areas of the country with lots of selling, so get to know your area.

Published

Neighborhood houses representing sellers market and selling real estate

When it comes to buying or selling a home, much of the focus naturally falls on people in the process of moving. Where they want to relocate to, how long it takes them to find a home…etc. But there’s another part of the equation: what happens once someone buys a home? More importantly, how long do they stay put?

In 2018, the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) actually did a study on this and found that the median amount of time individuals own their homes is 13 years. That’s actually a jump since the last decade when people were more likely to stay for only about 10 years.

Of course, median scores don’t paint an accurate picture of what’s happening in specific locations. For instance, homeowners in the northeastern section of the United States (think states like New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania) are more likely to keep their homes for longer periods of time. On the other hand, homeowners in the west – think Utah, Arizona, and Colorado, not the Pacific Northwest – are more likely to sell their homes within 8 years.

One good indicator of whether or not someone will keep their homes for longer is average home prices. In general, NAR found that people who lived in areas where housing was expensive, like California, were less likely to sell quickly. High prices also make selling homes difficult: people often don’t want to put their home up for sale when they don’t have anything lined up. This can create a housing shortage, which can drive prices higher, furthering the cycle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The good news about places with “low median tenure” (people moving more often) is that there’s more likely to be growth in the housing market. After all, if someone moves out of their starter home into something bigger, it leaves that starter home open for newcomers looking to settle down in the area.

Essentially, while home tenure has risen on a national scale, the diverse landscape of the United States means the experience will vary depending on your specific location.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Brittany is a Staff Writer for The American Genius with a Master's in Media Studies under her belt. When she's not writing or analyzing the educational potential of video games, she's probably baking.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

millennials city millennials city

Real Estate Big Data

The NAR’s top 10 places for millennials to move to (a 2020 reflection)

(REAL ESTATE BIG DATA) If you're a millennial, and wondering where you should move that can get you ahead even during this pandemic, here's...

April 8, 2021
mortgage market mortgage market

Real Estate Big Data

People aren’t paying their mortgages, how can the market adjust?

(REAL ESTATE BIG DATA) COVID-19 has greatly impacted jobs which leads people to not be able to pay rent or mortgage, so how has...

December 11, 2020

Real Estate Big Data

International interest in US real estate is waning

(REAL ESTATE BIG DATA) New NAR survey shows the continued decline of international interest in US properties.

August 7, 2020
Clock and coins representing the time is takes to accomplish goals. Clock and coins representing the time is takes to accomplish goals.

Real Estate Big Data

Mortgage rates are still falling, demand still rising

(REAL ESTATE BIG DATA) Mortgage rates are low, so people should buy or refinance before they go up. And although inventory is low, demand...

June 22, 2020

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022