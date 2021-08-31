Business News
Beating discrimination as a job seeker [video discussion]
Discrimination persists today despite endless efforts to combat the challenge – we discuss the issue, how to spot it, and dealing with it.
It’s 2021, but discrimination still runs rampant. People that are qualified miss out on opportunities because of race, gender, size, age, and so much more. But why? And how can this insurmountable challenge be taken on?
In the following video, we talk with three industry insiders that have not only dealt with being discriminated against themselves, but coach people through their own processes while approaching the challenge with care and kindness – a rarity in today’s world.
About Madison Butler:
Madison Butler is a native New Englander who has brought her east coast energy to Texas. She is a Black, queer woman, and she is also a survivor. She is the owner/founder of Blue Haired Unicorn, a consulting agency. Her work is focused around designing spaces and creating scalable strategies to achieve psychological safety. She is an outspoken advocate for mental health, removing the stigma around trauma and advocates for being “human at work.’ She is passionate about facilitating hard conversations through storytelling, data and tough empathy.
Madison has been featured in major news outlets such as New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Business Insider and Der Spiegel. She has been recognized by Linkedin as a top Black voice to follow. She was also recognized as Austin’s rising star by DivInc in 2021.She is looked upon as an expert in her field and is passionate about using her platform to have the hard conversations.
Madison is committed to deconstructing the status quo and rebuilding corporate America, one organization at a time. Her mission is to ensure that no one ever feels like spaces were not made for them because we all deserve to live out loud. She is a start-up enthusiast and is passionate about building inclusive teams from the ground up with early stage companies. Madison is committed to helping change the narrative around what it looks like to be “human at work”, and hopes to reshape the way we look at ourselves at work and in life.
About Cordero Davis:
Cordero Davis is a Diversity & Inclusion Executive, HR Consultant, Published Author, & Global Coach with over 10 years of experience in transforming workplace culture for Fortune 100 organizations in Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific, including experience in over 50 countries.
Cordero is accomplished in creating access for over 100,000 employees and students while advising executive leaders in making Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion a part of the DNA of their organization through innovative inclusive programs, strategic partnerships, resource groups sustainability, coaching & education.
As a certified international educator and diversity and inclusion in the workplace practitioner, Cordero has made tremendous impact in organizations like Airbnb, Facebook, Indeed.com, & Visa. He is the Founder & Chief Equity Officer for Diversity Studios- a firm that aids organizations in building the infrastructure to retain and grow diverse talent.
Cordero is a recently self-published author of Workplace Inclusion– a guide to build a more inclusive and safe work space for all. He is an equity board member member for the City of Oakland and Forbes the Culture.
About Michele Olivier:
Michele Olivier offers a unique perspective on career development and job searching, with an impressive record of accomplishment on both sides of the desk. She combines over 20 years of experience in HR and recruitment with certifications in career guidance and counseling, and she knows how to meet the needs of both applicants and organizations when it comes to matching talented people with top jobs. As a regular contributor to trusted sources for industry knowledge including the New York Times, Recruitment.com, and Refinery29 Michele is a dynamic thought leader and instrument of change in the Talent Acquisition field.
With global expertise and a list of clients including Big 4, Big Tech, and F50 companies, Michele has recruited at all levels from entry retail through executive. Not only has she filled roles for household names like Microsoft, EA Games, Facebook, and the YMCA, she has worked individually with established professionals to land positions at places from Goldman Sachs to the American Red Cross.
The scope of Michele’s experience spans multiple industries, every career level, and organizations of all sizes. Through this, she has honed a no-nonsense approach when it comes to communicating with clients about the realities of the job market and how to stay competitive. She has even developed and implemented curricula to help both job seekers find work and employers identify talent, which was rolled out internationally and recognized by the British Parliament for excellence. As Principal Consultant with O&H Consulting, Michele and her colleagues channel their expertise into customized resume and career coaching support that helps clients soar above the crowd.
What is Tesla in hot water for this time?!?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla snags headlines any time they do something right or wrong, and this time they’re under investigation for their “Autopilot” feature.
Tesla is being investigated in the wake of several accidents in which their cars were responsible for crashing into stopped emergency vehicles. This probe includes an emphasis on the “Autopilot” feature included in Tesla vehicles, something that was allegedly enabled for each of the accidents entailed in the investigation.
To date, there are seven accidents being investigated. These accidents account for 17 injuries and a single death, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The accidents in question span nine states and over three years, and the NHTSA reports that Tesla’s Autopilot was turned on in each of the cases. Autopilot has featured as a potentially lethal and profoundly misunderstood aspect of Teslas in the past, with a different agency finding Tesla partially responsible for a fatal crash involving the feature in Florida back in 2018.
The problem with Autopilot, or even Tesla’s cruise control (which can sense and adjust for obstacles) is that emergency vehicles and the indicators which accompany them are not easily read by AI, leading to key aspects of those features not triggering braking or swerving where a human operator would do so.
The solution is simple: Even while using Autopilot, Tesla drivers (and, ideally, every other driver on the road as well) need to remember to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.
Tesla has made this clear as well, advising drivers that “current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.” NHTSA released a similar statement explaining that “Every available vehicle requires a human driver to be in control at all times, and all state laws hold human drivers responsible for operation of their vehicles.”
Practicing attentive driving seems like the kind of thing that should go without saying, but the language used to release Tesla from liability does raise some questions. Gordon Johnson, an analyst, cites Tesla’s disclaimer for Autopilot users, “Tesla drivers accept Autopilot’s risks,” and explains that it is problematic in that other people on the road didn’t accept those risks.
For now, the investigation is ongoing; it’s worth noting that Tesla’s stock took a bit of a hit during the initial investigation announcement, but the company is used to controversy at this point.
NYC employment law could soon impact how companies fire folks
(BUSINESS NEWS) Although the federal government regulates certain employment laws, several practices are still regulated at a local level. Here’s why you should care about a new NYC ordinance.
A New York City ordinance recently went into effect to protect fast food workers by challenging at-will employment. The ordinance gives employees of New York City’s fast food restaurants rights and protections that are typically only granted to union employees.
Employers will be prohibited from firing employees or cutting their hours without Just Cause. In cases of economic reasons, employers will be required to lay off employees in order of seniority. Just Cause employment laws are not common outside of contracts and unions, so why should employers outside of NYC care about such a local ordinance?
At-will employment is the standard in several states, like Texas, for example. Basically, it means that an employer can fire an employee at any time or an employee can quit at any time, unless they have a contract between them for a specified term.
Of course, there are exceptions to the rule. Federal law makes it illegal to fire someone because of race, disability, age (if the person is over 40 years old), and religion, among other things. In Texas, there are a few other state exceptions. Employers can’t fire someone for serving on a jury or in retaliation for a workers’ compensation claim, for example.
Just Cause systems still let employers fire workers, but they must provide a substantial reason. The National Employment Law Project (NELP) believes that adopting Just Cause protections creates a more racially just workplace. At-will systems harm minorities, specifically Black and Latinx workers.
Just Cause employment reforms are becoming more popular.
Technically speaking, an employer has the upper hand in employment practices. Under at-will employment laws, employers can terminate an employee without warning or explanation. A report from the NELP estimates that 50% of American workers have been impacted by unfair or arbitrary firings in their lifetime. Workers are often fearful to bring up problems in their workplace in at-will environments. The at-will system keeps workers from speaking out about sexual harassment or racial discrimination.
NYC is not the only place adapting Just Cause employment reforms. Just this year, Illinois lawmakers introduced the Secure Jobs Act. Philadelphia was the first city in the United States to pass Just Cause legislation. It specifically applied to parking lot attendants.
NELP research found that Just Cause policies are supported by both Republicans and Democrats. A February 2021 poll found that 71% of voters supported Just Cause laws. Just Cause reforms were building before the pandemic. The pandemic simply ramped up momentum to protect workers, but the practices of at-will systems that harm workers will continue after the pandemic.
The wrong and right ways to mandate COVID vaccines for your employees
(BUSINESS NEWS) Many are considering a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees, but you’d better read up so you don’t put your well-intentioned foot in your mouth.
As businesses grapple with increasing pressure from consumers, employees, healthcare officials, and politicians to help crack down on the recent spike in COVID cases, many are considering the option of mandating vaccines for their staff. Some will leave it up to employees, others will require all employees to get vaccinated and return to the office – either way, read up on how not to screw this up.
Should you choose to implement such a policy, it’s important to know what you can (and absolutely can’t) ask your employees to do – and how best to do it.
To start, you need to consider exceptions. A blanket COVID vaccine mandate for your employees may sound comprehensive, but certain groups are exempt from vaccine requirements. Failing to take that into account will result in an illegal mandate.
The ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) is a good place to start regarding exceptions. According to the Act, you must exempt any employee who cannot receive the vaccine due to a disability of any kind (chronic illness, recovery from having COVID, an infection). Your solutions will vary, but may include having the employee work from home or allowing them to work in a private space.
Employees should understand that, should their inability to receive the vaccine be temporary, they will be expected to receive it as soon as that inability lapses.
The other exceptions about which you’ve likely heard are for pregnancies and religious preferences.
The former is pretty cut-and-dry: If someone is pregnant and their obstetrician says they shouldn’t be vaccinated, follow ADA guidelines and can ask them to be vaccinated before returning from their leave.
Religious exemptions are harder to discern since the official language references a “sincere” belief against COVID vaccines. While you can (and should) discuss fringe issues with this exemption with your attorney, keep in mind that it isn’t your job to determine whether or not your employees are serious about their faith, its extent, or its limitations.
Your state or city may have further exemptions for you to consider, so consult any pertinent legislation before moving forward with your plan to implement a vaccine mandate.
Once you have determined your exemptions, you’ll need to communicate a few things to your employees: A time frame for vaccination, the aforementioned exceptions, and the consequences for failing to follow your mandate. HR expert, Suzanne Lucas posits that three months is a reasonable window for eligible employees to get vaccinated; she also says that termination is an acceptable consequence for noncompliance.
Lucas also recommends writing a “statement of need” to release to employees and/or the general public to address concerns and clear up confusion around what your new policy entails. This statement can be as simple as a quick acknowledgement of your decision, or you can elaborate on all of the above steps you’ve taken.
As long as you’re following these steps and refraining from pressuring employees who are exempt, you should be in the clear to invoke a mandatory COVID vaccine policy for your workers if you so choose. But you also have the right not to. This decision isn’t being made lightly by any company as there is no playbook to use here – you’re not alone if you find this process to be difficult.
