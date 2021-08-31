Beating discrimination as a job seeker [video discussion]

It’s 2021, but discrimination still runs rampant. People that are qualified miss out on opportunities because of race, gender, size, age, and so much more. But why? And how can this insurmountable challenge be taken on?

In the following video, we talk with three industry insiders that have not only dealt with being discriminated against themselves, but coach people through their own processes while approaching the challenge with care and kindness – a rarity in today’s world.

About Madison Butler:

Madison Butler is a native New Englander who has brought her east coast energy to Texas. She is a Black, queer woman, and she is also a survivor. She is the owner/founder of Blue Haired Unicorn, a consulting agency. Her work is focused around designing spaces and creating scalable strategies to achieve psychological safety. She is an outspoken advocate for mental health, removing the stigma around trauma and advocates for being “human at work.’ She is passionate about facilitating hard conversations through storytelling, data and tough empathy.

Madison has been featured in major news outlets such as New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Business Insider and Der Spiegel. She has been recognized by Linkedin as a top Black voice to follow. She was also recognized as Austin’s rising star by DivInc in 2021.She is looked upon as an expert in her field and is passionate about using her platform to have the hard conversations.

Madison is committed to deconstructing the status quo and rebuilding corporate America, one organization at a time. Her mission is to ensure that no one ever feels like spaces were not made for them because we all deserve to live out loud. She is a start-up enthusiast and is passionate about building inclusive teams from the ground up with early stage companies. Madison is committed to helping change the narrative around what it looks like to be “human at work”, and hopes to reshape the way we look at ourselves at work and in life.

About Cordero Davis:

Cordero Davis is a Diversity & Inclusion Executive, HR Consultant, Published Author, & Global Coach with over 10 years of experience in transforming workplace culture for Fortune 100 organizations in Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific, including experience in over 50 countries.

Cordero is accomplished in creating access for over 100,000 employees and students while advising executive leaders in making Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion a part of the DNA of their organization through innovative inclusive programs, strategic partnerships, resource groups sustainability, coaching & education.

As a certified international educator and diversity and inclusion in the workplace practitioner, Cordero has made tremendous impact in organizations like Airbnb, Facebook, Indeed.com, & Visa. He is the Founder & Chief Equity Officer for Diversity Studios- a firm that aids organizations in building the infrastructure to retain and grow diverse talent.

Cordero is a recently self-published author of Workplace Inclusion– a guide to build a more inclusive and safe work space for all. He is an equity board member member for the City of Oakland and Forbes the Culture.

About Michele Olivier:

Michele Olivier offers a unique perspective on career development and job searching, with an impressive record of accomplishment on both sides of the desk. She combines over 20 years of experience in HR and recruitment with certifications in career guidance and counseling, and she knows how to meet the needs of both applicants and organizations when it comes to matching talented people with top jobs. As a regular contributor to trusted sources for industry knowledge including the New York Times, Recruitment.com, and Refinery29 Michele is a dynamic thought leader and instrument of change in the Talent Acquisition field.

With global expertise and a list of clients including Big 4, Big Tech, and F50 companies, Michele has recruited at all levels from entry retail through executive. Not only has she filled roles for household names like Microsoft, EA Games, Facebook, and the YMCA, she has worked individually with established professionals to land positions at places from Goldman Sachs to the American Red Cross.

The scope of Michele’s experience spans multiple industries, every career level, and organizations of all sizes. Through this, she has honed a no-nonsense approach when it comes to communicating with clients about the realities of the job market and how to stay competitive. She has even developed and implemented curricula to help both job seekers find work and employers identify talent, which was rolled out internationally and recognized by the British Parliament for excellence. As Principal Consultant with O&H Consulting, Michele and her colleagues channel their expertise into customized resume and career coaching support that helps clients soar above the crowd.