The business of luxury marijuana edibles is booming

The evolution of a pasttime

As marijuana has moved out of the secrecy of your mom’s basement, and into legal dispensaries, it follows that some companies in the industry have chosen the bourgeois set as their niche in the growing cannabis market. Increasingly, the stereotype of the rope-sandaled, long-haired, smelly hippie pothead has faded into the background, making way for the sophisticated stoner.

Artisan, gourmet, and thoughtfully crafted

This is particularly true when it comes to edibles, since marijuana pairs so well with artisanal chocolate. A number of companies, including Altai, The Art of Edibles, and Madame Munchie, have hoity-toity websites exalting the “higher-calling” of “thoughtfully crafted” gourmet delicacies – ones that will get you high, of course.

While Altai claims to be “elevating the art of cannabis,” chocolatier Défoncé (because even “high” sounds posh when you say it in French), compares its “artisans” to the “Sonoma coast winemaker who coaxes ambrosia from pinot noir grapes.” They don’t just love weed food, they “respect, honor, and celebrate” the “alchemy of cocoa and sugar,” and of course, kind bud.

Carefully calculated, consistent dosage

For the Whole Foods set out there, these companies love to alliteratively describe their “clean, consciously crafted edibles that are medicated in a careful, calculated manner.” They use the highest quality, (read: most expensive) local, organic, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients, and lab-test their products so they can calculate exact dosages, creating a “smooth, calibrated edible experience.”

Of course, such fancy fare comes with a higher (no pun intended) price tag. A box of four chocolates from the Art of Edibles costs $30, while Défoncé’s chocolate bars run for $20 a pop.

Or try a subscription box!

For the truly discerning pothead, you might just be lucky enough to join Club M, an exclusive, invitation-only subscription service that sends you $97 worth of “curated product” per month.

The days of brick weed are over. Nowadays, the same class of society that shops at Nordstrom and drives Audis have refined products for their expensive tastes.

#LuxuryEdibles