Business News
Employers: Take note of the CROWN Act as it gains traction
(BUSINESS NEWS) Have you heard of the CROWN Act? Not only is it a potential regulation that businesses should be aware of, it’s about simple common courtesy in the workplace.
Long standing disparities between what falls within “professional attire and appearance” have often been on the forefront of women’s workplace rights, but the savvy business person knows that is only a fraction of the picture. Have you heard about the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair or CROWN Act?
It has been gaining traction across the country with little limelight.
In the US, standard perceptions of professionalism are overwhelmingly defined by caucasian-centric expectations of appearance. It is widely accepted that this harms the opportunities of, well, literally everyone else.
In short, the Act hopes to root out discrimination and glass ceilings artificially imposed by misconceptions around ethnic hairstyles of the African-American and other minority communities in the workforce and educational institutions. It first was introduced in California and has since been passed in some form in 12 other states and many municipalities across the country.
Minority or marginalized groups are expected to adhere to standards that simply aren’t designed to include them. Many ethnic groups have hair that simply won’t do the things that Caucasian hair does without significant chemical treatment and damaging maintenance. This is sometimes referred to as a “hidden cost of being other” and has come under well deserved scrutiny.
A study conducted by Dove in 2019 concluded that Black women were 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
There is also no shortage of evidence that these harsh treatments can cause a myriad of detrimental health effects ranging from chemical burns and hair loss to fetal abnormalities and miscarriage. Talk about yikes!!
If you want to buck the tradition of discriminatory fashion rules in the workplace, here are a few functional tips and misconceptions to keep in mind:
- Ethnic hair styles are not a reflection of poor personal hygiene. This is a misconception born of a fundamental lack of understanding of diverse hair texture and what different kinds do naturally. In practice, the opposite is typically true. Styles like scalp braids and locs are protective of coarse hair types and can be interpreted as a sign that an individual invests effort in their personal grooming.
- Where applicable, trust people to make their own grooming and attire choices. Frame useful guidelines that meet your business and safety needs rather than detailing out gendered attire and appearance standards.
- Where practical, make reading material available to employees on unconscious or implicit biases.
When considering inclusive policies, enabling people to be who they are naturally rather than promoting a culture of conformity is the way to go.
Photo by Candace McDaniel.
Business News
How a study on a 35-hour workweek will impact post-pandemic life
(NEWS) With a successful study regarding a shortened workweek, conscious and proactive companies should be looking at making adjustments.
As we approach an “after” phase of pandemic life, many companies are asking for science on how to envision a new normal for the workforce. As experts warn of a silent mental health pandemic in the aftermath of COVID, employee wellbeing is top of mind for proactive companies, especially for those already losing employees to “The Great Resignation.”
One multi-year study conducted from 2015-2019 (notably pre-pandemic) coming out of Iceland, sheds some light on one method to improve wellbeing with no impact to productivity – give your employees 5 hours of their week back without docking their pay.
The study involved more than 2,500 workers, representing about 1% of Iceland’s workforce. Trials included maintaining the take home pay of the participating workers while requiring 4 or 5 less hours a week for traditional office and shift workers across a number of industries.
The results were positive for employees and employers across the board. The report analyzed employee retention, stress levels, burnout, health, and other quantitative and qualitative data.
People overall reported feeling more respected and rewarded with having extra time and flexibility. For some that was time for hobbies, travel, exercise, or simply the freedom to pick up their kids from school in the afternoons leading to more engaged, meaningful family time.
The results in Iceland have widely been codified into practice by unions. The Icelandic Committee on Labour Market Statistics reports approximately 170,200 union workers are now participating in a shortened workweek. The following is from the official report jointly published in June 2021 by Iceland’s non-profit Association for Democracy and Sustainability (Alda) and Autonomy (think tank based out of the UK), summarizing the information as such:
“This means that 86% of Iceland’s entire working population has now either moved to working shorter hours or have had new mechanisms made available to them through which they can negotiate shorter hours in their workplace.”
The BBC reports that after the overwhelming success in Iceland, similar studies are currently underway in New Zealand and Spain.
Kickstarter has announced their own testing of reduced schedules slated to begin in 2022. A report out of Platform London suggested that the carbon footprint of the entire UK could possibly be lowered by shortening work weeks as well.
Takeaways:
- Employee well-being and burnout prevention are big items to address in pandemic aftermath.
- A shorter workweek has been shown to maintain or increase productivity while providing benefits for employees and employers both, on the condition net pay is unchanged.
- Now more than ever before there is opportunity, evidence, and momentum to transition away from the old definition of traditional work schedules and pioneer a new normal.
What would you do if you could have 5 hours of your week back? Carpe Diem.
Business News
Bad news: Inflation is jacking up alcohol costs, y’all
(BUSINESS NEWS) Heads up! Your beloved adult beverage of choice may be getting pricier now that COVID inflation abounds.
One part supply chain issues, one part labor shortage, a dash of the increased cost of packaging components, and a twist of pricier ingredients — and what do you have? A recipe for an inflation cocktail affecting the whole alcoholic beverage industry.
According to The Wall Street Journal report, consumers may soon start feeling the financial squeeze from every Lemon Drop as inflation continues through the U.S. While major alcoholic beverage manufacturers are currently taking the hit on their ingredients, transportation costs, and aluminum and glass packaging, alcoholic beverage manufacturers and distillers could soon pass on this price hike to the consumer.
Prices for all items are up 5% as compared to last May. Fed Chairman Jay Powell is on record saying that while the U.S. economy was experiencing some rising inflation, he primarily attributes it to “transitory supply effects,” per Marketplace.
Essentially, people are excited to get out of their homes and buy stuff again, despite a recession. All of that increased demand makes it hard for retailers to keep up with keeping products on their shelves — especially if problems are distributing the product to the store and there aren’t workers to put it out on the sales floor.
So it makes sense that the same issues plaguing standard brick and mortar retailers are hitting the alcoholic beverage industry too.
Considering that some alcohol distributors are seeing a 6% increase in customer spending in bars in June, that would undoubtedly strain current alcohol production and distribution efforts. Despite that strain, the decision to raise prices isn’t an easy one.
“It’s hard to pass it on to the customer because once you reset your price, you’re locked into it,” Cris Stellar, a liquor distiller, said in a quote for The Wall Street Journal. “You have to decide, is this temporary or permanent and how much you can absorb.”
Chairman Powell and other policy wonks seem to agree that this rise in consumer pricing for most areas of the U.S. economy is temporary.
But in the months to come, when you’re out at that socially distanced happy hour, you may have to consult your budget before getting that second round.
Business News
Price-predictable subscription to legal help for small businesses
(BUSINESS) Startups in growth mode need extra help, and legal services is not where successful companies cut corners. Check out this subscription option for your growing company.
If you’re running your own business or are planning to start one, legal help is probably low on your list.
Most of us have access to free resources from your local Chamber of Commerce or state website, or may have a “friend” who can help you with the forms and other things.
For a lot of things, a DIY attitude won’t cost you much. You could float your own drywall for example. But when it comes to the law, you must trust an expert. Trying to cut corners on legal expenses can cost you a lot in terms of liability or lead to a few headaches, disputes, and litigations. And even if it didn’t cost money, it will cost you time.
Fortunately, you may not have to pay a lawyer directly, as there are several online solutions, including LegalZoom or LegalShield that can help you with forms, provide advice or help you get your business started. Legal advice could cost you hundreds per hour, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Although online legal services are available, one thing that may be challenging for startups is that it can be difficult to budget for: cost transparency isn’t always available and it may be contingent on demand, time and resources.
Atrium is legal firm specifically designed for startups. This firm was founded by Twitch founder Justin Kan, and Silicon Valley lawyer, Augie Rakow in response to what his needs were as a startup: fast, reliable, and transparent services.
To date, Atrium boasts 890 completed startup deals; $5B raised by companies, and 10 companies started by it’s members. Atrium breaks down its services into four areas:
– Atrium Counsel – which provides standard day to day legal processes, including board meetings, NDS, contract/personnel review, etc. – this is available as a subscription service or if you have unique needs, there are special projects available.
– Atrium Financing – to help work with venture capital transactions and help explain the deal and it’s process, including upfront price estimates for advice with pitches.
– Atrium Contracts – to help with contract review and form generations.
– Atrium Blockchain – to help provide legal advice on the many regulatory issues involving blockchain issues.
Atrium’s major competitive advantage is the end of the billable hour paradigm and the focus on subscription models. This is great for a startup in growth mode because you can get a lot of value for a fixed price.
That said, Vitality CEO, Jamie Davidson said, “Just had a call with these folks. You pay a minimum of $1K a month (based on your company size) to be able to ask them questions. You then pay above-market prices for actual legal needs, like privacy policy/TOS generation ($5K), GDPR ($10+K), etc. Our current lawyer does not charge me to ask him questions, but he does charge for actual legal work.”
Others have noted Atrium’s technological advantage and expertise, so mileage could vary.
If you find that community resources aren’t available or not meeting your needs, Atrium could be the service that helps take you to the next level. If you’re considering shopping for legal services, check out Atrium’s site, get to know their team, and see if it’s the right fit for you. The bottom line is that there are a lot of places to cut corners for your growing business, but legal services are not one of them.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that should be banned from tech forever
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Don’t avoid starting a business just because you’re broke
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
This community helps freelancers find trusted partners for overflow work
-
Tech News1 week ago
Time is money and Clockify helps you make the most of both
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
“Starting a business is easy,” said only this one idiot
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Teaching kids to trust AND distrust AI is going to be tough
-
Business News1 week ago
Price-predictable subscription to legal help for small businesses