CVS names female CEO, expands ranks of female execs in Fortune 500
(BUSINESS NEWS) The latest appointment of CVS’s CEO shows another marker of progress in adding female voices to the Fortune 500 space.
Another woman has joined the ranks of chief executives on the Fortune 500 list.
On November 6, CVS Health announced that Karen Lynch will replace the current CEO, Larry Merlo, in February of 2021. Lynch is currently the executive vice president of CVS Health and president of Aetna, the insurance company purchased by CVS in 2018. Merlo will continue to serve on the board of directors until he retires next May.
“This leadership transition comes at the right time for CVS Health. This month marks the two-year anniversary as one company, with our foundation clearly established and significant positive momentum across the company,” David W. Dorman, chairman of CVS Health’s board of directors, said in a statement Friday.
Lynch has been with Aetna since 2012, having a “critical leadership role” in CVS Health’s integration of the insurance firm and helping transform the healthcare company’s 9,800 retail stores into “healthcare destinations.” Lynch will join just 39 other women on the Fortune 500 CEO list, along with other recently appointed female CEOs Jane Fraser of Citigroup and Clorox’s Linda Rendle. In a press release, Lynch stated that she will “continue to make health care more accessible and affordable, driving better health outcomes for our consumers and communities.”
While the list of female chief executives is on the rise, women still represent less than 10% of the Fortune 500 CEO list. The first woman to appear on the list was Katharine Graham back in 1972 when she became the chief executive of The Washington Post.
Women of color are even further underrepresented, with Sonia Syngal of Gap Inc., Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, and Joey Wat of Yum China being the only three currently on the list.
As several female newcomers have continued to ascend the ranks, some women already on the list have been stepping down. In June, Marilyn Hewson resigned as Lockheed Martin’s CEO after a seven-year tenure, becoming the executive chairman of the board. Ginni Rometty of IBM, Chery Miller of AutoNation, and Kathryn Marinello of Hertz all stepped away from their respective roles as CEO this year as well.
It’s been a slow process for gender inclusion on the Fortune 500 chief executive list, but recent progress has been encouraging. Perhaps more important are the gains being made outside of the list, as 42% of American businesses are now women-owned. When we’ll finally see a more diverse chief executive makeup on the Fortune 500 list is still unknown, but at this point, it’s a “when”—not “if” scenario.
Beyond the money: Clarifying your priorities for your next job
(BUSINESS NEWS) Job hunts are about more than the base salary and payment schedule. Here are some considerations for other priorities in your job search.
The process of looking for a job is like a fingerprint: Everyone has one, but each person’s is unique. To wit, it makes sense that not everyone would look for the same aspects in a desirable job—and not everyone knows where to start the search. Here are some things to add to your list when surveying new job opportunities.
There are some obvious attributes of any job search that come to mind. These things include salary, job duties, office location, workplace culture, and perhaps the likelihood of promotion after a few years. However, depending on what you want and how important each of those factors are to you, these items may be flexible—or even negligible—if they mean you can’t have something that, for you, is a crucial ancillary benefit.
Such benefits are as numerous as they are personal. You might find something like in-facility services—car-washes, dining, or a gym, for example—to be a deal-breaker, or you might want an option that includes remote days in the contract. So, how do you account for all of the little perks you want in your ideal job?
The answer, while time-intensive, is simple. Reddit user SCMX2000 recommends breaking down each large category of a job—salary, paid time off, medical, and so on—into subcategories of services and perks. For example, your “Salary” category might include the base salary, bonuses, frequency of payroll, whether or not you have a 401k, and so on.
Once you have exhausted your list of categories and subcategories, you can go back through and figure out what your deal-breakers are. This way, you aren’t just setting a salary and payment schedule as your goal—you’re quantifying your own worth in material terms. If you go into a job hunt—and, later, an interview—with those in mind, you’re much more likely to get exactly what you want rather than an approximation.
Of course, you might find yourself in the camp of “any job is fine” right now. If that’s the case, it’s still worth your time to classify your ideal job perks—should you find yourself in an interview where you have some autonomy, you’ll never regret being overprepared.
Despite rebound, permanent job losses continue to rise
(BUSINESS NEWS) As COVID-19 continues on, temporary job losses turn permanent, full recovery may be a long way out. Who’s affected and how can we buckle down?
Despite rebounding from the initial hit COVID-19 delivered back in March, permanent layoffs and job losses are threatening the economic recovery.
Permanent job losses rose by 345,000 in September, bringing the total of those who have been let go for good to 3.8 million—the highest in 7 years. Although the U.S continues to add jobs and temporary layoffs have fallen to 4.6 million, those indicators have masked the true economic damage that the coronavirus has caused to the U.S. economy. At the current rate of recovery, the U.S would not return to pre-COVID levels of employment until the end of 2021. According to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, the data spells out a pretty clear picture.
“Widespread permanent job loss could become a material risk to the recovery,” Bostic said Monday speaking to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. “The data on this is clear: Permanently laid-off workers find it far more difficult to rejoin the labor force. This would make recovery more difficult to sustain.”
Bostic also emphasized that job losses so far have hit women and minorities especially hard in services occupations. As permanent losses continue to mount, those groups will likely see increased inequality and suffer more than others in the long term.
“An unnecessarily slow labor market rebound could just drive historic wedges deeper, continuing to exacerbate the geographic, racial, gender, and income disparities in our economy,” Bostic said. “The people who are often least equipped to weather a prolonged bout of unemployment are bearing the brunt of this health crisis and economic downturn.”
Although Bostic agrees with the Fed’s current interest rate policy of near-zero, he is acutely aware that the bank does have limits. Adjusting some of its lending facilities towards groups that have been more adversely affected by the pandemic is an option. But the details of those adjustments and when they would be enacted are unknown.
“Fiscal policymakers clearly have a significant role to play in ensuring that the economic disruptions don’t become deeply rooted, that the wedge does not continue to widen these disparities,” Bostic said.
With daily coronavirus cases at all-time highs and winter setting in across the country, it will be a balancing act to keep the virus in check and businesses open. Failure to do so could result in a continued rise in permanent job losses and an even slower economic recovery. With the right guidelines in place, however, there is still a chance for businesses to function safely and keep the economy thriving—even in a new normal.
Why a well-crafted rejection email can save your brand, and your time
(BUSINESS NEWS) Job hunting is exhausting on both sides, and rejection sucks, but crafting a genuine, helpful rejection email can help ease the process for everyone.
Nobody likes to hear “no” for an answer when applying for jobs. But even fewer people like to be left in the dark, wondering what happened.
On the employer side, taking on a new hire is a time-consuming process. And like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get when you put out ads for a position. So once you find the right person for the role, it’s tempting to move along without further ado.
Benn Rosales, the CEO and co-founder of American Genius, offers an example of why that is a very bad call.
Imagine a hypothetical candidate for a job opening at Coca Cola – someone who’s particularly interested in the job, because they grew up as a big Coke fan. If they get no response to their application at all, despite being qualified and sending follow-up emails, their personal opinion of the brand is sure to sour.
“Do you know how much effort and dollars advertising and marketing spent to make [them] a fan over all of those years, and this is how it ends?” Rosales explains. This person has come away from their experience thinking “Bleep you, I’ll have tea.”
To avoid this issue, crafting a warm and helpful rejection email is the perfect place to start. If you need inspiration, the hiring consultants at Dover recently compiled a list of 36 top-quality rejection emails, taken from companies that know how to say “no” gracefully: Apple, Facebook, Google, NPR, and more.
Here’s a few takeaways from that list to keep in mind when constructing a rejection email of your own…
Include details about their resume to show they were duly considered. This shows candidates that their time, interests, and experience are all valued, particularly with candidates who came close to making the cut or have a lot of future promise.
Keep their information on file, and let them know this rejection only means “not right now.” That way, next time you need to make a hire, you will have a handy list of people to call who you know have an interest in working for you and relevant skills.
Provide some feedback, such as common reasons why applicants may not succeed in your particular application process.
And be nice! A lack of courtesy can ruin a person’s impression of your brand, whether they are a customer or not. Keep in mind, that impression can be blasted on social media as well. If your rejections are alienating, you’re sabotaging your business.
Any good business owner knows how much the details matter.
Incorporating an empathetic rejection process is an often-overlooked opportunity to humanize your business and build a positive relationship with your community, particularly when impersonal online applications have become the norm.
And if nothing else, this simple courtesy will prevent your inbox from filling up with circle-backs and follow-up emails once you’ve made your decision.
