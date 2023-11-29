Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Employee lawsuit for ADA accommodations resolved by EEOC

Citizens Bank got into hot water for not meeting ADA accommodations, and after three years, the case has finally been resolved.

Published

A Black woman sits at a comfortable seat with a laptop open next to a large office window working in her ADA accommodated space.

In 2019, the EEOC sued Citizens Bank for violating the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), by not “engaging in the interactive process” with an employee who asked for reasonable accommodations. It took over three years for the case to find resolution. In the end Citizens Bank will pay $100,000 to the former employee and the company will implement policy changes so that it doesn’t happen again. 

EEOC v. Citizens Bank

The case begins in Rhode Island, at one of Citizens Banks’ call centers. The employee in question, a supervisor, developed an anxiety and took medical leave. When the employee wanted to return, he asked for a reassignment to a vacant position for which he was qualified. Citizens denied reassignment and would not discuss alternatives accommodations with the employee, unless he returned to his former position in the call center, which caused his disability. The employee felt like he had to resign. The EEOC attempted to reach a pre-litigation settlement before filing a lawsuit. 

Reasonable accommodations 

The EEOC’s New York district director, Kevin Berry, said: 

“Employers are required to engage in an interactive process with a disabled employee seeking a reasonable accommodation. Refusing to consider possible accommodations, or to propose alternatives, violates the employer’s obligation under the ADA.”

While this case is about an ADA accommodation, the real problem was that the employer didn’t engage in the process. Transferring an employee to a vacant job is reasonable, at least under the ADA. Under the settlement agreement, Citizens will be required to train employees and provide specialized training to human resources employees about noncompetitive reassignment.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lesson learned

Citizens’ lesson cost more than the six figures that is being paid to the employees. Between the monetary relief, lawyer’s fees, increased training, appointment of an internal monitor and loss of reputation, this lawsuit cost them much more than it would have to simply engage in the accommodation-request.

If your employees make a request for accommodation under the ADA, it’s important to find something that works for both the employer and employee, if possible.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A worker working on machinery like what they have at SpaceX. A worker working on machinery like what they have at SpaceX.

Business News

DOJ files lawsuit against SpaceX for discrimination of refugees

SpaceX is in some hot water with these allegations from the DOJ - refuges and asylum seekers have long been denied from this space...

August 28, 2023
A man sits at a radio soundboard, adjusting the dials on one side with a microphone on the other, talking about OpenAI and ChatGPT. A man sits at a radio soundboard, adjusting the dials on one side with a microphone on the other, talking about OpenAI and ChatGPT.

Tech News

OpenAI is being sued for libel (and this won’t be the last time)

OpenAI is in hot water again for ChatGPT incorrectly pinning a radio host for embezzlement for a company he never worked for - oops.

June 20, 2023
A computer and a phone are open on similar stock market graphs, likely helped by WallStreetBets Reddit. A computer and a phone are open on similar stock market graphs, likely helped by WallStreetBets Reddit.

Business News

The founder of WallStreetBets is suing Reddit for a trademark?

WallStreetBets is back in the news for an unexpected reason - the founder is suing Reddit over trademark conflicts.

March 6, 2023
Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing oversight board policies Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing oversight board policies

Social Media

Unsealed docs in Meta privacy lawsuit reveal data scandal details

Meta has been in a painstaking four year lawsuit over inappropriate data collection and usage, and more details just emerged.

September 23, 2022
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.