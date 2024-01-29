Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Do employees have a right to sit? Gov’t weighs in

This hotel failed to offer a reasonable ADA accommodation to an employee upon citation of their company policy, and lost to the EEOC.

Published

A woman standing at a hotel desk, with the focus on the foreground with the sign 'reception' illuminated by a frilled white desk lamp. The desk shows no ADA accommodation for the receptionist.

Library Hotel, a boutique hotel in NYC, will pay $42,000 to a former employee to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit with the EEOC. According to the lawsuit, Library Hotel refused to allow the employee to use a chair to sit down while working at the front desk. The employee requested accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Library Hotel used company policy to deny the request, as its policy is for guest agents to stand at all times. The hotel did offer insufficient and undesirable accommodation. The employee attempted to tough it out without accommodations, but after a decline in health, due to the difficulty in standing for long periods of time, the employee resigned. 

Company policies do not supersede the ADA 

The ADA requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with qualifying disabilities. The employee provided medical support for the condition, but the hotel would not allow sitting as a reasonable accommodation. Although the hotel did attempt to find another solution, they refused the most obvious because of company policy. An EEOC Regional Attorney stated:

 “This case should serve as a stern warning to employers. A company’s internal policy does not trump a company’s obligations under the ADA.”

Library Hotel will pay monetary relief to the employee, and significantly revise its ADA accommodations policy, as well as provide additional training to employees and management concerning the ADA. They will also be under scrutiny to the EEOC as the hotel will be required to report to the organization periodically. 

Should employees sit down? 

For many retail and customer service jobs, employees are required to stand while working. There is no federal mandate for the right to sit, but some states do have laws pertaining to sitting down. It’s important to check your jurisdiction for related information. Oklahoma, for example, has a suitable seating law that pertains to minors only. Many states grant sitting accommodations for disabled employees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If your policies are inflexible to the ADA or other federal laws, it’s time to revamp them.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A man talking seriously about pay disparity to a red-haired woman who is facing away from the camera A man talking seriously about pay disparity to a red-haired woman who is facing away from the camera

Business News

Pay disparity EEOC case highlights discrimination of male employee

The Travel Department of Maryland has now settled a pay disparity case against one of their male employees making less than female employees.

4 days ago
disabilities wheelchair disabilities wheelchair

Business News

Court green lights demoting an employee for physical disabilities

(BUSINESS NEWS) Court rules the Americans with Disability Act doesn’t fully cover employees - but is the law actually open to some interpretation?

December 9, 2019
sexual harassment sexual harassment

Business News

Feds to release new sexual harassment guidelines

(BUSINESS NEWS) The EEOC is has approved new guidelines on sexual harassment in the workplace, completely unrelated to today's headlines.

November 15, 2017

Opinion Editorials

So Many Questions I Forgot To Listen

I had an experience with a client a few years ago that I’ve thought of regularly, and it had a significant impact on the...

June 13, 2008
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.