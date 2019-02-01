Business News
How to naturally improve your likability
(BUSINESS) Attracting business is more than just being attractive, no, your personality can do a fine job of making people want to be around you, but how?
Many times, people on the wrong end of a decision refer to the cliché that aspects of their lives shouldn’t be a popularity contest. Whether it’s an election for class president or a choice determining who gets a lucrative promotion, likability innately has an effect on those determinations. Whether that being the case is fair or not isn’t really part of the question; after all, life isn’t exactly known for being fair.
To counter that bitter reality, it may be better to improve one’s likability than abide by one’s unwavering ideals.
So what makes someone likeable?
Is it the way they look, carry themselves or treat others? Maybe it’s a sense of humor or a mellow vibe. In a world where almost nothing is absolute, chances are that likability is determined by a confluence of those factors.
As science continues to progress, research has been undertaken trying to give an objective explanation for the energy that people emit. The idea of the aura is no longer a pseudo-scientific term as scientists like Rupert Sheldrake theorize concepts such as a morphic resonance, a theory that tries to explain how the energy of a single entity transcends its collective existence into the lives of others that are encompassed by it.
How to improve your own likability
In order to emanate a more positive vibe that can improve your likability, a few pivotal factors should be taken into account. General happiness has a very powerful influence in terms of affecting others opinions of yourself. Taking the time to put a positive spin on a situation can help alleviate the inherent stresses of our work lives.
Morale is unquestionably a factor when it comes to productivity so being able to keep people smiling is a valuable trait when it comes to evaluating managerial skills and other attributes that are weighed when it comes to making a decision about who will be promoted.
While it may sound like a bit of an over simplification; being likable may be as simple as being positive. Happiness is a sign of strength more-so than weakness, as being able to see the glass half full can signify strong willpower that can help overcome adversity. So, life being a popularity contest may not be as unjust as those on the wrong end of a decision make it out to be.
What generates greatness: Genes or guidance?
(Business News) Is greatness something you’re born with, or can it be developed over time? ASAPscience takes a stab at getting to the truth.
Have you every wondered why some people seem to naturally excel while other fumble over their own feet? If you have ever spent more time on the ground than on the court or field you know how frustrating it can be to try your best and still not excel, while someone else breezes by with much less effort.
Is it genetics, a natural talent, or is it simply that they are better trained? ASAPScience explains that the appearance of natural ability may actually be in your genes. However, there may be more to athletic ability than genes. So there is hope for the rest of us.
In regards to athletic ability, scientists have subjected untrained individuals to identical exercise to see if it would lead to varying results. Not to much surprise, different people saw different results. Some improved greatly with training, while some made no improvement at all. However, individuals who were related, saw similar results in their training ability; indicating that their athletic potential could be genetic.
If your parent or sibling saw great improvement by training, odds are, so would you. These individuals are considered “high responders” to the training. After analysis, scientists found 50% of improvement was linked to genetics. So, in other words, great athletes are born with great genes and great potential. Now, scientists have discovered a particular set of genetic markers responsible for “high responder” traits. So regardless of your starting fitness level, if you have these genetic markers, you improve leaps and bounds over those who do not possess these genes (termed “low responders”).
Scientists also found that people have different baseline endurance levels. “High responders” have a much higher starting level than “low responders.” So you can have a high baseline, or a high trainability level, or both. Making some people genetically predisposed to excel over others starting with low baselines and trainability. It is likely that winning Olympians train hard and have great genetics.
The bottom line: talent is trainable under the right circumstances and some people will train easier than others.
Video explanation:
Study: Workers are ghosting employers (why are you surprised?!)
(BUSINESS NEWS) A new study “reveals” that employees are ghosting employers, but y’all, this isn’t new (and it CAN be fixed).
Well, well, well, looks like some Boomers learned what ghosting means and published a study about how Millennials do it all the time in jobs. Are we surprised?
Here’s the sad truth, though: this has always been an issue with low-paying jobs.
Income inequality is at one of its highest points in modern American history, and with many jobs involving low wages, long hours, and service-oriented roles, it’s easy for an employee to walk out when it’s a less than ideal working environment.
With a lack of fair-paying jobs and an abundance of low-paying, minimum wage jobs, it’s easy for employees to come and go as they please — often without telling their employers. When it comes to crappy jobs, in the words of Jay Z, on to the next one.
I know what you’re thinking: as an entrepreneur, you’re already strapped for cash and everyone’s probably already working the job that three employees would typically perform, so how are you supposed to run a heckin’ company with like, no money, and employees that ghost?
We have a few ideas on how to make your work environment so employees don’t peace out at the first sign of trouble. Stick with us here.
Pay attention to your culture.
Your culture is always going to be created top-down, meaning, you get to set the tone. No job is perfect, even ones you create for yourself, so ask yourself: are your employees having fun? Do they like each other? Are you having fun? Do you like what you do? If not, what do you need to change to make the answers to these questions a resounding yes.
If you’re constantly stressed, that’s going to trickle down to your employees. Make sure you cultivate a culture of hard work, kindness, and fun. And that starts with you.
Squash gossip and toxic environments.
Work politics suck. We all know this. And yet, it still exists everywhere. In small companies, one employee can make or break the whole environment. If you hear employees gossiping — or even griping to you — squash it immediately and kindly let it be known it won’t be tolerated. If an employee continues to cultivate a toxic environment, it’s time to let them go.
Allow generous time off and flexible schedules.
If you can’t pay your employees handsome wages, try to give them flexibility when it comes to work schedules and time off. This will be one of your biggest secret weapons, you management ninja, you.
If you allow an employee to take off (within reason) for doctors’ appointments, sick days, and much-needed R&R, it’ll definitely be noticed and appreciated. Allow them to work remotely when needed and work the hours where they’ll be the most productive. But most of all — simply trust them, and people will knock down your door to work for you.
Allow growth opportunities.
Make sure to set aside plenty of time to talk with employees and hear their likes, dislikes, and concerns about their jobs. Find out what they love to do, and give them opportunities to grow in those areas and take ownership of them. Do they love social media? Live for spreadsheets? Let them take small projects or help them find mentors. Encourage them to attend local meetups and conferences.
Thank your employees.
No employee likes a stressed-out tyrant. What have you done lately to truly thank your employees?
It doesn’t have to be a Chuck-E-Cheese style pizza party, but find both small and big ways to know your employees you’re thankful for them. It can include paying for a round at a team happy hour, generous employee discounts, or simply saying thank you for all of their hard work, and how specifically you’ve appreciated their efforts. Be authentic and genuine, and it’ll go a long way.
How have you made your company a great place to work and avoid losing talent?
Court rules age discrimination against job applicants is legal (kinda)
(BUSINESS NEWS) Is “overqualified” code for “too old” when a job applicant is older? This age discrimination lawsuit argues just that, and an appeal is likely.
Last October, The American Genius reported on Kleber v. CareFusion Inc., a case involving age bias and discrimination.
Kleber, who was 58 at the time of the job application, argued that CareFusion discriminated against him in its hiring practices by not even interviewing him for a position that the company would ultimately hire a 29-year-old for.
The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago has ruled 8-4 that Congress intended the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) to only cover current employees, not job applicants.
Although the ruling only applies to the 7th Circuit, it’s a huge blow to older workers who are overlooked during the hiring process.
Although age, race and gender discrimination are often referred to together, they fall under different laws.
The ADEA covers age discrimination; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act covers race and gender. Congress has extended Title VII to cover job applicants.
What’s Next?
Kleber can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Chicago Tribune reports that he is looking at his legal options. With so much at stake, I would expect AARP, whose attorneys represented Kleber in the case, to appeal the decision, but they have not yet made that choice.
“We strongly disagree with the decision and find it very disheartening that the court interpreted a civil rights law so narrowly, despite the statutory language and the great weight of Supreme Court precedent,” AARP attorney Dara Smith, who represented Kleber in the case, said in a statement. “Mr. Kleber and all older job seekers deserve all of the protections Congress intended to give them.”
What does this mean for business owners?
ADEA does apply to current employees. You cannot discriminate against employees due to age, even if you’re located outside the 7th Circuit.
It will make it more difficult to win an age discrimination case in other circuits, but businesses shouldn’t think of this as a license to ignore older workers in the hiring process.
Legally, you may get away with it (for now), but you are missing out on talent and experience.
Let’s hope Congress amends the ADEA to protect job applicants.
But until it does, be honorable in your hiring practices. Don’t disregard an employee based on age.
