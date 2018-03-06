Business News
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
(CAREER) Why are professionals who “made it” in their field still chronically overworked? Why are people still glorifying a lack of sleep in the name of the hustle?!
So you got that job you wanted after prepping for months, and everything seems cool and good… but you’re working way more hours than scheduled. Skipping lunch, coming in early and staying late, and picking up any project that comes your way. You’re overworked.
Getting the job was supposed to be a mark of success in itself, but now, work is your life and everyone is wondering how you can be working so much if you’re already successful.
In an article for Harvard Business Review, Laura Empson delves into what drives employees to overwork themselves. Empson is a professor of Management of Professional Service firms at the University of London, and has spend the last 25 years researching business practices.
Her recently published book Leading Professionals: Power, Politics and Prima Donnas, focuses on business organizational theory and behavior, based on 500 interviews with senior professionals in the world’s largest organizations.
Over the course of her research, Empson encountered numerous reports of people in white-collar positions pushing themselves to work exhausting hours. Decades ago, those with white-collar jobs in law firms, accountancy firms, and management consultancies worked towards senior management positions to gain partnership.
Once partnership was reached, all the hard work paid off in the form of autonomy and flexibility with scheduling and projects. Now, even entry-level employees are working overextended hours.
An HR director interviewed by Empson noted, “The rest of the firm sees the senior people working these hours and emulates them.” There’s a drive to mirror upper management, even at the cost of health.
Empson’s research indicates insecurity is the root of this behavior. Insecurity about when work is really done, how management will perceive employees, and what counts as hard work. Intangible knowledge work provokes insecurity since there’s rarely ever a way to tell when this work is complete.
Colleagues turn into competitors, and suddenly working outside of your regular hours becomes seen as normal if you want to keep up with the competition. You want to stand out from the crowd, so staying late a few days a week starts to feel normal.
This can turn into a slippery slope, and when being overworked feels like the norm, you may not notice taking on even more extra hours and responsibilities to feel like you’re contributing efficiently to the company.
During her research, Empson found that some recruiters admitted to hiring “insecure overachievers” for their firms.
Insecure overachievers are incredibly ambitious and motivated, but driven by feelings of inadequacy. Financial insecurity and disproportionately tying self-worth to productivity are just a few contributing factors to their self-doubt.
As a result, these kind of people are amazingly self-disciplined, and likely to pursue elite positions with professional organizations. Fear of being exposed as inadequate drives insecure employees to work long hours to prove themselves
Even upper level management is subject to this same insecurity.
Organizational pressures can make even the most established leader overwork themselves.
Empson notes, “Working hard can be rewarding and exhilarating. But consider how you are living. Recognize when you are driving yourself and your staff too hard, and learn how to help yourself and your colleagues to step back from the brink.“
Analyze your organization’s conscious and unconscious messaging about achievement, and make sure you’re setting and enforcing realistic expectations for your team.
Business News
Science shares the secrets of sparking creativity
(BUSINESS) Creativity can be an elusive creature. Is there a secret behind its nature? Science says yes.
There’s a very broad topic that always gets me revved up with excitement for all that it has to offer. That topic is creativity.
In my mind, creativity is the closest we get to magic in that we allow our minds to run rampant with ideas; a person’s imagination is virtually limitless. The bittersweet part of creativity is that it doesn’t always come running when you call its name.
Professionally and personally, creativity is something I have a lot of use for and therefore pay a lot of respect to. Unfortunately, most of the time I try to force myself to tap into creativity, it’s basically like trying to tap an empty keg.
However, according to science, there may be a way to delve into creativity a bit easier. Valerie van Mulukom of The Conversation asserts that there are different forms of creativity. There’s everyday creativity (i.e. when someone first came up with the idea to put a sugar packet underneath the leg of a wobbly table) and there’s creative imagination (i.e. being a prodigy of composing).
Creative imagination is more groundbreaking than anything else. As a result, that is even harder to tap into. Van Mulukom suggests that things like environment and early exposure to creativity allow for a greater chance at creative imagination.
Like an experiment relies on an independent and dependent variable, creativity also relies on two things – divergent and convergent thinking. By thinking divergently, you’re able to come up with a variety of ideas (i.e. when you use mind mapping). This type of thinking is more intuitive.
With convergent thinking, you examine the ideas for their usefulness and practicality. This is supported by analytical thinking, as it helps us to select the right idea. Both divergent and convergent thinking can be supported by brainstorming sessions and picking the brains of individuals on the topic at hand.
What research suggests, though, is that experience and exposure are the necessary tools for coming up with, and selecting, the right idea.
For example, to create a groundbreaking painting, it may require you first to learn the fundamentals of the art before picking up a brush and attacking the canvas.
Aside from creative imagination, there is also fantastical and episodic imagination. Fantastical is more so creating stories (or fantasies) in your mind, similar to daydreaming. And episodic imagination entails deeply considering the process that will get you to your end goal.
Every creative situation is exactly that – situational. You never know when creativity will strike, but by keeping an open mind and imagination (as well as always carrying something to write with) it may hit you more often.
Business News
Reserve a free mentor session at SXSW before they’re all gone
(BUSINESS) SXSW is an incredibly hectic conference, but be sure to take time to advance your career by snagging time with a mentor for FREE. We’re talking really high calibre people here, folks.
SXSW mentor program gets you unprecedented access to the brightest minds. If you’re attending SXSW Interactive this year, make sure to take advantage of one of the newer features of SXSWi you may be unaware of. Mentor sessions can actually make a tremendous impact on your career and is one of our favorite parts of the week! Do you want to ask the most successful people in technology, marketing, media, and business about your career, your path, your goals, your methods? Do you need guidance? Sure you do.
Getting in front of the right people is traditionally very costly and time consuming, but at the conference, you can reserve a free mentor session with top experts.
SXSW describes the mentor sessions as “Offering valuable one-on-one interaction with a range of experts, gain essential insight on burning questions to help you advance your career.” We would add that it’s not just your career, but your business, your direction, heck, your competitors – these experts will have the knowledge to answer your burning questions.
Here’s how to reserve your spot:
The greatest part is that you can choose your own mentor and reserve a predetermined block of time with them. SXSW badge holders simply need to log in to their SXsocial account, and start searching the Mentor Sessions.
Pro Tip: There are dozens of types of sessions, from Branding to Career, so look carefully at which type you’re selecting.
After you are logged in, find the mentor you are most interested in, click their name, and you’ll see what time slots are available. Select one and complete the process – it’s really easy. The conference can be quite distracting and most of the time, you fly by the seat of your pants, but set a calendar reminder for your mentor session – you don’t want to stand up someone so highly regarded in their industry!
While all of the mentors are upper echelon and very well connected and regarded, here are just a few of our recommendations (including the CEO and COO of The American Genius):
Business News
Sneak peek at what Gen Z wants from employers
(BUSINESS) Gen Z is up and coming in the workforce. Grab their attention and keep them on board with these tips for employers.
If I had been born one Olympic Games cycle later, I could include myself in Gen Z. Alas, I’m classified as a Millennial, and now that Gen Z is growing up, marketers and businesses are after this fresher generation’s attention.
While there’s no exact start and end date to who counts as Gen Z, demographers and statisticians generally consider this generation as people born between the mid 1990s and mid 2000s.
Also referred to as Post-Millennials, Gen Z is defined by kids who grew up using the internet at a young age, and are comfortable with social media and technology.
Now that the older end of Gen Z is preparing to graduate college, a new demographic is entering the workforce. Employers who were previously scrambling to attract Millennials are now after the freshest crop of recruits.
Bazaarvoice, a social strategy company that connects brands to consumers, weighs in on what Gen Z is looking for when it comes to employment. 73% of their workforce are Millennials, so Bazaarvoice clearly knows how to attract and retain young talent.
Based on their research and experiences, Bazaarvoice dug into what Gen Z wants from companies, and how businesses can work to reach this upcoming group.
Like Millennials, Gen Z are considered digital natives, aka people who were raised using technology rather than acquiring familiarity at an older age. However, this doesn’t mean Gen Z wants the same thing as Millennials in a career.
Gen Z kids grew up during a time of social progress, and tend to value inclusion for all demographics. Equal marriage rights, electing a black president, and more vocal religious diversity were not historical moments for this generation, but rather a normal part of life.
This is the most diverse generation to date, and they expect to see this reflected in their workplace. A commitment to diversity as well as clearly established company values will draw in this new batch of employees.
Companies should consider providing initiatives like matching charitable donations, paid time off for volunteer days, or even volunteer opportunities directly through work. According to Bazaarvoice, “equality is non-negotiable” for Gen Z.
Employers should ensure their hiring practices bring diverse candidates to the recruitment pool with “blind” screening, no gender pay gaps, and a welcoming workplace that celebrates diverse identities.
And make sure to really stick with and clearly communicate these initiatives and values, because Gen Z will certainly put in the research. Expect your Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and social media pages to be thoroughly analyzed by this tech-savvy generation. Any indiscretion will be noted.
Your employer brand must be consistent across the board to provide honest expectations to a generation wary of hollow advertisements. Including current employee stories in your promotions aids authenticity since this group prefers recommendations from people, not ads.
Once you’ve got Gen Z’s attention with your company values, you have to match their ambition as well.
Gen Z isn’t going to settle for some low pay, crap benefits position. Since a significant portion owes on student loans for education they’ve acquired to work for you, they’ll hope to be fairly compensated with a competitive salary and decent benefits.
This generation grew up with social media influencers and young CEOs rising to fame, so they’re quite independent and motivated. Gen Zers don’t want to feel like part of the machine, they want to make a real impact even at an entry-level position.
Offer chances for autonomy, personal growth, and continued education to appeal to this incredibly motivated group. Gen Z makes up around a quarter of the population, and employers who put in the effort to reach this group will benefit as more Gen Zers enter the workforce.
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
Anyone can invest in startups in a new, more bite-sized way
Science shares the secrets of sparking creativity
Experts warn of actual AI risks – we’re about to live in a sci fi movie
Twitter’s awful leadership is why the social network is failing
The science behind using pictures of people in marketing to convert more leads
Can you legally monitor your employees’ online activities? Kinda
Sexist Doritos for ladies won’t hit shelves, PepsiCo’s response is baffling
How blockchain has the power to fix democracies
Sneak peek at what Gen Z wants from employers
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News1 day ago
Experts warn of actual AI risks – we’re about to live in a sci fi movie
-
Tech News1 day ago
Nokia’s new lineup focuses on design and (gasp) affordability
-
Business Finance10 hours ago
Anyone can invest in startups in a new, more bite-sized way
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Twitter’s awful leadership is why the social network is failing
-
Business News11 hours ago
Science shares the secrets of sparking creativity