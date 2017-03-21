Marriott communal spaces add a dash of Euro to one of their brands

Marriott is mixin’ it up

Marriott Hotels are considering a few upgrades to their Element Hotel brand. Those updates may even include an automatic drink dispenser and more communal style rooms.

Trial run at the Lodging Summit

At the most recent Americas Lodging Investment Summit, Marriott displayed their newest ideas for their future hotels.

They used the conference as a testing ground to get feedback on unusual ideas, before bringing them to the public.

One idea has a very European approach.

Trying to dial it down a bit

Marriott designers and engineers are proposing a layout centered on a common room to create a more casual experience.

Essentially, it is like an Airbnb that just happens to be a part of the Marriott.

The communal space would include a living room and kitchen surrounded by four individual bedrooms.

Appealing to groups

The layout is ideal for groups of friends or colleagues traveling together.

The open floor plan is unusual for the hotel, but they are hoping that this will appeal to a wider audience.

According to Toni Stoeckl, Vice President of Marriott’s select brands, group of rooms will be ideal for coworkers traveling to a conference as well as Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

Incentives that sell themselves

Another future feature that could be popping up in Marriott hotels is an automatic drink dispenser.

The dispenser can be controlled via a website accessible through any smart phone.

Marriott owners are hoping they can use this feature to offer incentives for guests. For example, guests can unlock their free drinks after receiving an email from the Marriott. The website utilized for this service can also process credit cards, leaving guests freedom to serve and enjoy themselves.

Still getting feedback

Company reps are still gathering feedback on these ideas before they implement them.



If Marriot moves forward with this idea, they will be able to fit one common room per floor.

