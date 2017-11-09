Business News
Heard of the Paradise Papers? Think Panama Papers but jucier
(BUSINESS NEWS) On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists were made aware of the Paradise Papers – the juciest document dump yet.
It’s just another day in paradise for the wealthy corporations and individuals who use offshore bank accounts as tax havens to avoid corporate income taxes. That is, it was until this past Sunday where a new collection of leaked tax documents sounded the alarm on these tax evasion practices–and who was doing them.
Like last year’s release of the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers leaves no one off the hook for ethically ambiguous business practices. Individuals and companies named in this 13.4 million record collection include Apple, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Stephen Bronfman, a friend and influencer of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the estate of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II.
The Paradise Papers, called so after the German word for “tax haven” translates roughly into “tax paradise”, were published in German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Most of the aforementioned papers were leaked to these news organization were acquired from Appleby, an offshore law firm that managed the assets of some of the most wealthy individuals around the world.
Early estimates state that approximately $10 trillion dollars is being held in offshore accounts worldwide, or up to 10 percent of global GDP. Problem is, unless a large like the Panama or Paradise papers occurs, most citizens would have no way to access this information.
“Those who know don’t talk. And those who talk don’t know,” Nicholas Shaxson, author of Treasure Islands: Uncovering the Damage of Offshore Banking and Tax Havens, said in an interview with the BBC. “But [with] the large majority of what’s going on, this is a game for rich people.”
So besides being a financial practice that the rich elites take part in, what exactly is a tax haven? In simple terms, it’s when an individual or company stores a specific amount of earnings or revenue in a taxation jurisdiction with favorable rates and other conditions.
For instance, when Apple moved more than $250 billion to the Island of Jersey, from the fund’s previous location in Ireland. Not only does Apple dodge the 35 percent corporate tax rate in the United States, it skips the 12.5 rate of Ireland as well.
Due to the Island of Jersey’s tax policies, Apple only paid a 0.005 percent tax rate in 2014. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously stated that he wouldn’t store money offshore in the Caribbean, and while he was literally correct about that, the legalistic interpretation of this statement have many concerned about Apple storing money offshore which is not illegal, but questionable.
The release of the Paradise Papers, just like the Panama Papers, again brings to light the socio-economic impact of tax policy on the entire world.
Business News
This big acquisition puts cannabis drinks in arms reach
(BUSINESS NEWS) Constellation Brands, a drink distributor, has started working with the world’s largest publicly traded cannabis company to create new products.
Dude where’s my weed drink? Coming soon to a Corona-backed project near you…if you happen to live in Canada.
Constellation Brands, the beer distributer that owns Corona (and Svedka), will be working with the world’s largest publicly traded cannabis company to craft marijuana-infused drinks.
A Monday press release confirmed Constellation Brands plans to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corporation. The deal stacks up around $245 million Canadian dollars ($191 million in U.S. dollars). These two powerhouses are well suited for each other.
Constellation Brands’ fiscal 2017 results came in at a whopping $7.3 billion net sales, and the company is listed on the S&P 500. Canopy Growth Corporation has a market valuation of $2.2 billion Canadian dollars, and is available for public trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange as WEED, because why not.
Rob Sands, Constellation President and CEO, says the acquisition is in anticipation of nationwide legalization of marijuana in the U.S. “Our company’s success is the result of our focus on identifying early-stage consumer trends, and this is another step in that direction,” Sands said.
Buying stake in Canopy Growth Corporation will set Corona ahead of its competitors once their product goes to market.
However, although California is slated to legalize cultivating and selling recreational marijuana in 2018, Sands says the company won’t sell their products in the U.S. until cannabis is legalized nationwide. Kind of like how Brad and Angelina said they wouldn’t get married until marriage was available to everyone.
So far, Canada is the lucky winner since the country is scheduled to relax legislation regarding recreational marijuana in the upcoming year. Sands noted Constellation will also consider selling in other countries where recreational weed is completely legalized, and will only sell in Canada if the laws surrounding recreational use are actually updated.
Constellation’s acquisition marks the first time a major beer company has teamed up with the marijuana industry, which is becoming increasingly competitive with beer retailers. According to Cannabiz Consumer Group, 27 percent of the 40,000 Americans surveyed said they would purchase cannabis products instead of beer if weed were legalized in their state.
Despite teaming up with the popular beer brand, Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth, stated the weed-infused drinks probably won’t include alcohol. He explained, “There’s no need to include alcohol, nor is there an intent to include alcohol in how we follow through with things.”
If you’re more of a beer person, don’t be too disappointed. More permissive regulations mean Corona could use non-THC elements of cannabis plants (aka the parts that won’t get you high) to flavor beers as well. For now we just have to wait, cross our fingers Canada will be cool about all this, and maybe start planning a northern road trip.
Business News
Former Yahoo! CEO grilled, pins massive breach on Russia
(BUSINESS NEWS) Recently, Congress grilled former Yahoo! CEO, Marissa Mayer, about the massive breach and she used everyone’s favorite scapegoat.
A Senate Commerce Committee interrogation of current and former executives at Equifax and Yahoo! revealed few answers about the data breaches that occurred at both companies. Both data breaches have been called the largest in history, with billions of consumers affected.
On Wednesday, the committee grilled executives, including former head of Yahoo! Marissa Mayer, about how the data breaches happened and who was responsible. Neither Mayer, nor Richard Smith of Equifax, were able to provide much information about the breaches.
The Yahoo! breach occurred in 2013, when hackers stole account information from three billion users. Mayer says that company was not aware of the breach until the U.S. government brought it to their attention in 2016. Yahoo! disclosed the breach in December of last year, but at the time, they said that only one billion accounts had been hacked.
Yahoo! suffered another cyberattack in 2014, when information was stolen from 500 million accounts.
Mayer, who resigned after Verizon bought Yahoo! in June, received a severance package worth $260 million. At the Senate hearing, she blamed Russian hackers for the 2014 breach, but said she did not know who was responsible for the 2013 breach. She was also unable to provide any details as to why it took the company three years to discover the 2013 breach, and why the company had grossly underestimated the number of stolen accounts.
While Mayer couldn’t provide many answers, she did express remorse. “As CEO, these thefts occurred during my tenure. I want to sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users,” she said during her testimony.
Some Senators, however, were unimpressed by the apology. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), said that it was “unfathomable” that Mayer could “harm consumers” then “walk away with the amount of money that a small city or county uses for their annual operating budget.”
Like Mayer, Equifax’s Richard Smith was also short on answers. Earlier this year, Equifax revealed that highly sensitive information from over 145.5 million users had been stolen. Because Equifax often gets data from third party users, many “customers” whose information was hacked were not even aware that Equifax had their information.
The company has been harshly criticized for waiting six weeks after finding out about the hack to disclose to customers, as well as for failing to install a much-needed security update that would have patched the vulnerability that hackers used to steal the data.
The executives, however, insisted that the breaches were the result not of negligence, but of increasingly “sophisticated” hacks. Mayer said that tech companies were engaged in an “arms race” against hackers, include state-sponsored agents, arguing that these hackers have “changed the playing field so dramatically” that “all companies, even the most well defended ones, could fall victim to these crimes.”
When asked if Yahoo! customers could expect their data to be safer in the future, chief privacy officer Karen Zacharia couldn’t say.
Business News
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
(BUSINESS NEWS) Red Ventures’ acquisition of Bankrate has cleared all regulatory hurdles and closed today – the first order of business is to reorganize.
Marketing company, Red Ventures, LLC has just closed on the acquisition of consumer financial services company, Bankrate (owner of Bankrate.com and other companies such as CreditCards.com, Caring.com, Interest.com, Bankaholic.com, Mortgage-calc.com, CreditCardGuide.com, ThePointsGuy.com, CD.com, and Quizzle) for roughly $1.4 billion in cash ($14.00 per share).
Red Ventures, LLC is a private company based in North Carolina that refers to themselves as a “leading digital consumer choice platform,” so their focus is online customer acquisition (lead generation).
The company has been on an acquisition spree, closing on Allconnect, Choose Energy, and Soda.com in the last year alone after investing $4M in CourseHorse just prior to that.
Sources tell The American Genius that Red Ventures’ first move today was layoffs.
We’ve reached out to Red Ventures and Bankrate’s brands for comment, so far confirming that CreditCards.com staff in Austin were surprised this morning with 34 to 37 pink slips, wiping out the executive team, some developers, and most of the social media team.
With this new acquisition, Red Ventures now has nearly 4,000 employees (375+ from Bankrate), and their slick recruiting videos shows happy team members jumping out of planes, bowling, and working with smiles.
When the acquisition was originally announced in July, Bankrate CEO and President, Kenneth Esterow said, “We are thrilled to have reached an agreement that delivers immediate and significant value to our shareholders while joining with Red Ventures, a world-class organization that will take the Bankrate businesses to the next level of success. As a part of Red Ventures, Bankrate will be better positioned than ever to be the partner of choice for providers to acquire customers.”
Ric Elias, CEO of Red Ventures said in July, “Our capabilities are highly complementary. We see significant potential to leverage our technology, strategic partnerships and digital expertise and build on Bankrate’s leading platforms to help more consumers find the financial services and products that meet their needs.”
Some will criticize the blindside, others will call reorganization par for the course for an online marketing course flexing its muscles in the financial services vertical they’ve been focused on for years.
Update: Bankrate’s VP of Corporate Communications says they can confirm the acquisition but the company has no further comment.
