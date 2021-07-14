Business News
How to keep Pride month going year-round (without rainbow washing)
(BUSINESS NEWS) Pride month is over and companies have deleted their rainbow website adornments. Without much effort, your company can easily keep the commitment to kindness going – here’s how.
Pride month in the US is behind us now and already the rainbows have faded from mega-corporate logos and branding. Making a constant commitment to inclusivity and anti-discrimination isn’t always easy and marketing has minefields aplenty.
So how does a small business navigate this? We’re starting from a deficit of trust and there are a few reasons why.
The large scale, mega-corporate marketing and PR targeted at the LGBTQIA+ community that goes on in June for Pride month, collectively referred to as “rainbow washing” (or sometimes even less flattering pandering accusations), has come under fire for being largely lip service and sometimes downright harmful by community advocates.
For example, one independent journalist just penned an editorial, putting AT&T on blast for publicly supporting LGBTQIA+ causes while funding political initiatives that negatively impact the community. I’d consider this a prime example of what not to do.
Businesses who want to be genuine in their commitment to pride have plenty of options that don’t require vast marketing or PR budgets.
Pride is ultimately about celebrating progress and obstacles surmounted by the community and highlighting the work needed to promote equality for everyone, regardless of identity or orientation.
The first thing any business can do is reflect internally. Address any dirty laundry that might be kicked behind the couch in the corner.
Try asking these questions:
- Are our policies gender neutral?
- Do any job titles involve gendered terms?
- Is the language in morality clauses modern?
- How do your benefits packages handle LGBTQIA+ health issues?
The other thing businesses can do, even if you are a business of just one person, is be an active member of your community.
Below are a few accessible, actionable suggestions on how to promote a welcoming and inclusive world:
- Listen – Be informed about what goes on in your locale. Sometimes just being aware is more than half the battle.
- Speak – if there is something going on in your community that you have a strong opinion on, speak up. Twitter is popular these days. Few things are more impactful than a call to city hall or the commerce department from a local business owner. You have more power than you probably realize. And yes, it IS good for business because it builds trust and loyalty within your customer base. Good things happen to those who make an effort to do the right thing.
- Ask Questions – Nothing beats good old honesty and accountability. Colleagues, customers, and the community at large will respect you more if you are willing to open a dialog. This can be individual conversations, or a short survey in a newsletter or social media post. This builds trust and gives you an opportunity to serve as a role model for others.
- Back Local Events – Get your name and logo out there. I know this one feels inaccessible to smaller businesses, but hear me out. Obviously, organisations running events like financial or in-kind contributions. If you can do that, great! A lot of organisations struggle with finding safe meeting spaces- can you unlock the office for 2 hours one evening after work one night a month? Something as simple as volunteering your parking lot for some extra space or putting a banner on your webpage for a week makes a big difference too. Push their events on your socials. Can I borrow your printer?
At the end of the day, every day, everyone just wants to be treated equally, with kindness and compassion.
Last I checked, those are two things we haven’t put a commercial price tag on yet. So, above all else, be kind. It’s amazing how far that can get you.
How a study on a 35-hour workweek will impact post-pandemic life
(NEWS) With a successful study regarding a shortened workweek, conscious and proactive companies should be looking at making adjustments.
As we approach an “after” phase of pandemic life, many companies are asking for science on how to envision a new normal for the workforce. As experts warn of a silent mental health pandemic in the aftermath of COVID, employee wellbeing is top of mind for proactive companies, especially for those already losing employees to “The Great Resignation.”
One multi-year study conducted from 2015-2019 (notably pre-pandemic) coming out of Iceland, sheds some light on one method to improve wellbeing with no impact to productivity – give your employees 5 hours of their week back without docking their pay.
The study involved more than 2,500 workers, representing about 1% of Iceland’s workforce. Trials included maintaining the take home pay of the participating workers while requiring 4 or 5 less hours a week for traditional office and shift workers across a number of industries.
The results were positive for employees and employers across the board. The report analyzed employee retention, stress levels, burnout, health, and other quantitative and qualitative data.
People overall reported feeling more respected and rewarded with having extra time and flexibility. For some that was time for hobbies, travel, exercise, or simply the freedom to pick up their kids from school in the afternoons leading to more engaged, meaningful family time.
The results in Iceland have widely been codified into practice by unions. The Icelandic Committee on Labour Market Statistics reports approximately 170,200 union workers are now participating in a shortened workweek. The following is from the official report jointly published in June 2021 by Iceland’s non-profit Association for Democracy and Sustainability (Alda) and Autonomy (think tank based out of the UK), summarizing the information as such:
“This means that 86% of Iceland’s entire working population has now either moved to working shorter hours or have had new mechanisms made available to them through which they can negotiate shorter hours in their workplace.”
The BBC reports that after the overwhelming success in Iceland, similar studies are currently underway in New Zealand and Spain.
Kickstarter has announced their own testing of reduced schedules slated to begin in 2022. A report out of Platform London suggested that the carbon footprint of the entire UK could possibly be lowered by shortening work weeks as well.
Takeaways:
- Employee well-being and burnout prevention are big items to address in pandemic aftermath.
- A shorter workweek has been shown to maintain or increase productivity while providing benefits for employees and employers both, on the condition net pay is unchanged.
- Now more than ever before there is opportunity, evidence, and momentum to transition away from the old definition of traditional work schedules and pioneer a new normal.
What would you do if you could have 5 hours of your week back? Carpe Diem.
Employers: Take note of the CROWN Act as it gains traction
(BUSINESS NEWS) Have you heard of the CROWN Act? Not only is it a potential regulation that businesses should be aware of, it’s about simple common courtesy in the workplace.
Long standing disparities between what falls within “professional attire and appearance” have often been on the forefront of women’s workplace rights, but the savvy business person knows that is only a fraction of the picture. Have you heard about the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair or CROWN Act?
It has been gaining traction across the country with little limelight.
In the US, standard perceptions of professionalism are overwhelmingly defined by caucasian-centric expectations of appearance. It is widely accepted that this harms the opportunities of, well, literally everyone else.
In short, the Act hopes to root out discrimination and glass ceilings artificially imposed by misconceptions around ethnic hairstyles of the African-American and other minority communities in the workforce and educational institutions. It first was introduced in California and has since been passed in some form in 12 other states and many municipalities across the country.
Minority or marginalized groups are expected to adhere to standards that simply aren’t designed to include them. Many ethnic groups have hair that simply won’t do the things that Caucasian hair does without significant chemical treatment and damaging maintenance. This is sometimes referred to as a “hidden cost of being other” and has come under well deserved scrutiny.
A study conducted by Dove in 2019 concluded that Black women were 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
There is also no shortage of evidence that these harsh treatments can cause a myriad of detrimental health effects ranging from chemical burns and hair loss to fetal abnormalities and miscarriage. Talk about yikes!!
If you want to buck the tradition of discriminatory fashion rules in the workplace, here are a few functional tips and misconceptions to keep in mind:
- Ethnic hair styles are not a reflection of poor personal hygiene. This is a misconception born of a fundamental lack of understanding of diverse hair texture and what different kinds do naturally. In practice, the opposite is typically true. Styles like scalp braids and locs are protective of coarse hair types and can be interpreted as a sign that an individual invests effort in their personal grooming.
- Where applicable, trust people to make their own grooming and attire choices. Frame useful guidelines that meet your business and safety needs rather than detailing out gendered attire and appearance standards.
- Where practical, make reading material available to employees on unconscious or implicit biases.
When considering inclusive policies, enabling people to be who they are naturally rather than promoting a culture of conformity is the way to go.
Photo by Candace McDaniel.
Bad news: Inflation is jacking up alcohol costs, y’all
(BUSINESS NEWS) Heads up! Your beloved adult beverage of choice may be getting pricier now that COVID inflation abounds.
One part supply chain issues, one part labor shortage, a dash of the increased cost of packaging components, and a twist of pricier ingredients — and what do you have? A recipe for an inflation cocktail affecting the whole alcoholic beverage industry.
According to The Wall Street Journal report, consumers may soon start feeling the financial squeeze from every Lemon Drop as inflation continues through the U.S. While major alcoholic beverage manufacturers are currently taking the hit on their ingredients, transportation costs, and aluminum and glass packaging, alcoholic beverage manufacturers and distillers could soon pass on this price hike to the consumer.
Prices for all items are up 5% as compared to last May. Fed Chairman Jay Powell is on record saying that while the U.S. economy was experiencing some rising inflation, he primarily attributes it to “transitory supply effects,” per Marketplace.
Essentially, people are excited to get out of their homes and buy stuff again, despite a recession. All of that increased demand makes it hard for retailers to keep up with keeping products on their shelves — especially if problems are distributing the product to the store and there aren’t workers to put it out on the sales floor.
So it makes sense that the same issues plaguing standard brick and mortar retailers are hitting the alcoholic beverage industry too.
Considering that some alcohol distributors are seeing a 6% increase in customer spending in bars in June, that would undoubtedly strain current alcohol production and distribution efforts. Despite that strain, the decision to raise prices isn’t an easy one.
“It’s hard to pass it on to the customer because once you reset your price, you’re locked into it,” Cris Stellar, a liquor distiller, said in a quote for The Wall Street Journal. “You have to decide, is this temporary or permanent and how much you can absorb.”
Chairman Powell and other policy wonks seem to agree that this rise in consumer pricing for most areas of the U.S. economy is temporary.
But in the months to come, when you’re out at that socially distanced happy hour, you may have to consult your budget before getting that second round.
