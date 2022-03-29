Business News
Is ‘shrinkflation’ the answer to the surge of supply chain costs?
(BUSINESS) Notice your favorite products looking seemingly smaller? Large orgs are turning to shrinkflation to cut costs, should small biz follow suit?
Excerpt: Consumers are catching onto ‘shrinkflation’. What do companies have to say when they’re caught…and can you follow their lead?
Infinite growth is impossible.
CEOs, shareholders, and easily duped corporate cheerleaders enjoy pretending otherwise, but even literal parasites can only breed and feed for so long before the host expires.
When large companies need to create the illusion of making nothing but higher profits year after year with no natural dips allowed, they turn to two different strategies.
1: They lay off staff in favor of hiring either lower paid newbies or contractors.
2: They start committing adulteration.
Of course now that class action lawsuits, consumer protection agencies, and mandatory recall notices are in effect, that second ‘sleight of brand’ bit doesn’t really work with sawdust and rat meat anymore. Now, much like in Kung Fu Panda, the secret ingredient is…nothing.
Who here’s heard of “shinkflation”?
It’s not a new term exactly, Pippa Malgrem is credited with the coinage a few years back. Us plebs tend to be “price sensitive”, what with stagnant wages, rising rent prices, and general political chicanery. So when shareholders and top execs demand yet more blood wrung from stones, they sometimes turn to downsizing their products, while selling them for the exact same price.
Check this out:
Don’t get distracted by the sexy bordello-bordeaux shade of the new packaging. Look at the numbers. That’s 6.75% less pretzel mix goodness, approximately one good April-sized bite.
The price didn’t change, but the amount included did. And the new packaging preserves costs while also creating an effective smokescreen—even for people who do try to shop consciously.
Gatorade’s curveaceous new bottles do the exact same thing. On the surface the sports grip is a fresh change, but when you look closer…
You’re settling for less. 25% less in this case. Special thanks to Mouseprint.org for tracking these changes!
I got intense as per usual at the beginning, but technically this isn’t always bad.
Sometimes in the light of crop blights, or large swaths of blue collar workers falling ill and dying (I hear normies call this “supply chain issues”) companies do have to make cuts to stay afloat.
And I do think it’s way better to have a little less chocolate per bite in my independant market muffin than having them downsize whoever’s putting smiley faces on the packing slips.
However.
As with all relationships, transparency and an understanding of power dynamics are key.
A small business like Goddess Ghee can tell me ‘We have to shift things around to stay afloat but we still love you’, and I’ll still be 100% good. In fact, they did.
This tasteful banner across their site, highly visible, not hidden at all reads:
Dear beloved customers, We recently had to raise our prices due to the increases in costs in all of our ingredients and materials over the past 2 years. We hope you will be able to continue supporting us. We are doing our best to make high quality food medicine available to you at an affordable price + pay ourselves living wages + do this work in the utmost integrity. And even with the price increase we still have waay lower profit margins than industry standard. Thank you for understanding. <3
Lovely!
Compare that to Doritos, a megaconglomeration-owned, famous worldwide, making kajillions in profits kind of snack. Their shrinkage was found out, rather than admitted, and their statement was:
“Inflation is hitting everyone,” a spokesperson told Quartz. “We took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips.”
Emphasis is mine. ‘Give’, as though no one’s paying for anything. Not exactly what you want to hear from the portion of Pepsico making “solid gains”, is it?
On the flipside of that— the bloated monster which is Pepsico which includes Frito Lay which includes Doritos is already too big to fail, no matter how much of a flop their PR-engineered responses might be.
Does your business have that kind of giant, unsinkable cushion? No?
Then you have some banner copy to write.
Business News
A well-crafted rejection email will save both your brand and your time
(BUSINESS NEWS) Job hunting is exhausting on both sides, and rejection sucks, but crafting a genuine, helpful rejection email can help ease the process for everyone.
Nobody likes to hear “no” for an answer when applying for jobs. But even fewer people like to be left in the dark, wondering what happened.
On the employer side, taking on a new hire is a time-consuming process. And like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get when you put out ads for a position. So once you find the right person for the role, it’s tempting to move along without further ado.
Benn Rosales, the CEO and co-founder of American Genius, offers an example of why that is a very bad call.
Imagine a hypothetical candidate for a job opening at Coca Cola – someone who’s particularly interested in the job, because they grew up as a big Coke fan. If they get no response to their application at all, despite being qualified and sending follow-up emails, their personal opinion of the brand is sure to sour.
“Do you know how much effort and dollars advertising and marketing spent to make [them] a fan over all of those years, and this is how it ends?” Rosales explains. This person has come away from their experience thinking “Bleep you, I’ll have tea.”
To avoid this issue, crafting a warm and helpful rejection email is the perfect place to start. If you need inspiration, the hiring consultants at Dover recently compiled a list of 36 top-quality rejection emails, taken from companies that know how to say “no” gracefully: Apple, Facebook, Google, NPR, and more.
Here’s a few takeaways from that list to keep in mind when constructing a rejection email of your own…
Include details about their resume to show they were duly considered. This shows candidates that their time, interests, and experience are all valued, particularly with candidates who came close to making the cut or have a lot of future promise.
Keep their information on file, and let them know this rejection only means “not right now.” That way, next time you need to make a hire, you will have a handy list of people to call who you know have an interest in working for you and relevant skills.
Provide some feedback, such as common reasons why applicants may not succeed in your particular application process.
And be nice! A lack of courtesy can ruin a person’s impression of your brand, whether they are a customer or not. Keep in mind, that impression can be blasted on social media as well. If your rejections are alienating, you’re sabotaging your business.
Any good business owner knows how much the details matter.
Incorporating an empathetic rejection process is an often-overlooked opportunity to humanize your business and build a positive relationship with your community, particularly when impersonal online applications have become the norm.
And if nothing else, this simple courtesy will prevent your inbox from filling up with circle-backs and follow-up emails once you’ve made your decision.
Business News
DoorDash, Uber, Lyft look to ease pain at the pump through gas rebates
(BUSINESS) If you drive for popular delivery services as a side hustle or your full-time job, check out how much you could save on gas at the pump.
Across the country gas prices have soared leading to financial concerns for those who make a living from the driver’s seat. In response to the increase, popular ride-sharing and food delivery services are raising prices for the consumer to help drivers stay on the road, but not without caveats.
DOORDASH
On March 15, Doordash announced their plan to help drivers, some of which may make more than $1.50 per gallon according to company estimates.
As part of the changes, all DoorDash drivers in the United States can get 10% cashback on gas, however, there’s a catch. To get cashback, drivers need to buy gas through their DoorDash prepaid debit card called DasherDirect. As an added bonus, drivers can use the benefits even if they aren’t driving for DoorDash at the time.
If you get paid out by DoorDash in a different way and want the help, you’ll need to get the DasherDirect card. Luckily, you can use it to make purchases digitally as soon as you’re approved, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for your card to come in the mail.
If you’re a DoorDasher who drives constantly the company is adding even more benefits. Those who complete more than 100 miles a week will earn an extra $5; for 175 miles, drivers earn an additional $10; for 225, another $15.
DoorDash estimated these two changes could save drivers between $1.65 and $2 per gallon.
UBER AND UBER EATS
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft also changed their policies to help drivers.
On March 16, Uber riders began paying an additional 45 cents to 55 cents per trip to get to their destination. Uber Eats deliveries have a surcharge of 35 cents to 45 cents.
100% of the additional cost goes directly to drivers. These fees will last two months and then the company will reassess.
LYFT
On the same day as Uber’s announcement, Lyft made one of its own. The majority of drivers in the U.S. are also receiving an extra 55 cents per ride to offset the rising fuel costs.
Much like DoorDash’s approach, Lyft also offers cashback via their Lyft Direct debit card. Drivers could see an increased 4 to 5% cashback increase on gas through June.
In January 2022, Lyft also announced a partnership with GetUpside to give drivers cash back on gas. With that, drivers can find a gas station in the Lyft Driver app and use it to pay for gas. They will then get credited back on the app in a few days. Some drivers could see up to 32 cents per gallon back.
As of March 21, the average price of regular-grade gasoline was $4.52. That’s way up from $3.53 a month ago and $2.88 a year ago, but down from $4.32 a week prior according to AAA.
AAA data also showed California, Nevada, and Hawaii have the nation’s highest gas averages, and Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma have the lowest.
Business News
5 reasons why we HIGHLY recommend that you have a mentor
(BUSINESS) Having a mentor in business can improve your chances of success, and for some less obvious reasons than you may expect.
Having a mentor in business stimulates success
In the business world, asking for help can make you feel vulnerable and even like a failure, but if you do so in the form of mentorship, it can mean certain success for your business future.
Dan Levitan, Co-Founder of Maveron notes, “I was in my 30’s before someone asked me for the first time why I didn’t have more mentors in my business. The question stuck with me and I realized how important it is.”
1. You can learn from their experiences.
Why settle for “learning the hard way” when you can avoid some key mistakes simply by learning from one who has “been there and done that”?
2. It expands your network.
The key to most successful business ventures is networking. Having a mentor, especially one in your line of work, can help you to make connections you might not have been able to make otherwise.
3. They’ll give you honest feedback.
When looking for a mentor, find someone who isn’t afraid to be honest with you. Mentoring leads to the fact that failure is a sure thing. One of my mentors has a great quote: “Get comfortable that failure is part of the road to success.” What’s important is that entrepreneurs have a relentless tenacity to succeed no matter how many times you fail.
4. Someone’s “in your corner.”
No matter your success or failure, a mentor should be a person who is there for you professionally (and personally depending on the nature of your relationship) no matter what.
5. It’s usually free… but still pay it forward.
Of course there are many official mentorship programs out there that you can pay for, but the best type of mentor relationships happen naturally. Once you’re at a point in your career where you feel comfortable in your career, remember to “pay it forward” by being a mentor yourself. Part of mentorship is becoming part of their vision, and you go after your goal together.
Finding a mentor
As Levitan opined, mentorship is a “pay it forward” scenario. Broker Jeff Brown writes, “Need mentoring? Find one. Are you highly experienced at what you do? Let it be known you’ll mentor the right person. I look back on my mentors, some of whom were literally icons, and wonder how I came to be blessed so many times.”
“There are very few of us who are successful without being mentored,” Brown adds, “whether it was formal or not. We all owe them to pay it forward. Why? Simple — what we were taught was priceless. Without them. I would have been trapped doing something I hated. With them, I was given the key unlocking the door to a life I only dreamed of back then.”
To dig deeper into this topic, read the Mentorship Report which was designed for the real estate industry, but truly applies to any industry.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Business owner or enterpreneur? These 10 podcasts are worth a listen
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
How to professionally approach your business partner with feedback
-
Business Entrepreneur5 days ago
You should think like a photographer when pricing your product
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
What is Swedish Death Cleaning? (it’s not as morbid as it sounds!)
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Let’s stop glorifying toxic hustle culture
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Does saying “I love you” have a time and place at work?
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
Clear out your digital hoarding to declutter the chaos in your life
-
Business News1 week ago
5 reasons why we HIGHLY recommend that you have a mentor