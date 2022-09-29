Connect with us

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Ultimate Brain is a badass automation tool for teams using Notion

For teams already using Notion in their workplace, the newest template called Ultimate Brain could be automation tool they’ve dreamed for.

Published

Ultimate Brain for Notion dashboard on laptop in meeting

A new template for Notion users called Ultimate Brain is making headlines, being called, “the productivity system you’ve always wanted.” 

This new template combines notes, tasks, projects, and goals, along with advanced features such as recurring tasks, GTD, Tiago Forte’s PARA organization system, and more! 

Notion creator, Thomas Frank, is “pumped” to share the new template, highlighting its features for consumers to read. 

He mentions, “I’ve been using Notion daily since 2018, and since then I’ve wanted to create a truly all-in-one system for my personal productivity within it. I wanted a place to track my tasks and projects, take notes, clip web pages and highlights, and plan my day.”

Frank claims that this is that system – where you can drop into your Notion workspace to create a complete productivity structure. 

Frank and his team released this Ultimate Brain system in April, and since then, they’ve sold around 7,500 copies. They’ve also made many tweaks and updates on top of answering over 800 threads in their support community (dedicated!).

Ultimate Brain states that it offers many functions, such as active support, a comprehensive beginners tutorial, update guides, PARA organization, GTD dashboard, and a recurring tasks option. Their docs even have a guide showing you how to automate your recurring tasks, for FREE, using Make.com. Some other features include a quick capture dashboard and auto-cleanup. Frank states,

“I know I deal with this messiness myself, despite my best efforts to do weekly reviews. So I built in auto-cleanup features to help with this problem.” 

Aside from all of the amazing features offered and listed, Ultimate Brain also has a customer-centric, no-questions-asked return policy. Frank strives for a world-class customer experience with this template, including active support, multi-modal tutorials, and help docs. If you decide that this template isn’t your team’s cup of tea, they’ll refund you just like that. With all of the promises, it might be worth a try if you’re into this kind of thing and a Notion user!

Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

