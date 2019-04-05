Business News
Which generation is the most unhappy at work?
(BUSINESS) Employee engagement leads to employee productivity, and one generation appears to be more unhappy than any other…
New research shows that technology drives how and where people work. Technology has redefined work over the past two decades.
Employers have focused on retiring Baby Boomers, while creating a workplace that attracts Millennials. The study found that Generation X employees, who account for about one-third of the workforce, have been neglected.
Key study findings:
- Employees name personal finances as the main source of stress across all demographics. But Millennials and Baby Boomers are more confident in their finances than Gen X.
- Nearly half of Gen X workers report living paycheck to paycheck.
- 68 percent of Gen X workers are happy at work, compared to 75 percent of Millennials and 74 percent of Baby Boomers.
- Only 54 percent of Gen X workers feel empowered at work.
- Less than two-thirds of Gen X workers feel respected in the workplace.
- Gen X workers are the most likely generation not to retire. More Gen X workers (18 percent) say that they won’t retire, versus 12 percent of Boomers and 14 percent of Millennials.
- Only 18 percent of employers believe that creating an inclusive environment for all employees is one of their challenges.
Why should employers care that Gen X feels unappreciated?
Gen Xers are going to be in the workplace for the next 20 to 30 years. As Boomers retire, it’s up to Gen X to fill the leadership roles because of experience, education, and longevity in the workplace.
According to the Global Leadership Forecast 2018, Gen X already has over half of leadership roles, making their salaries some of the highest in the nation.
Employee satisfaction is key to employee retention and productivity.
Gen Xers have leadership skills, but there’s a disconnect between what employees want and the priorities of employers.
Employees who don’t feel valued and appreciated will not be as engaged with work as those who do. Turnover costs for upper management are much greater than entry-level employees. For those reasons, it pays to foster engagement with all generations of workers.
Identity-protecting stamps are a must for any office
(BUSINESS NEWS) Your identity is one of the most valuable things, that’s why Guard Your ID has created a stamp for when shredders won’t work.
The widespread hacks of late have nearly everyone feel vulnerable, but the truth is that every day we knowingly engage in activity that puts our privacy at risk.
Just think of how many times you give up your telephone number when signing up for a new magazine subscription. Or the numerous times you thoughtlessly threw away mail containing confidential information.
There are so many opportunities to accidentally reveal private information but luckily, there are an equal number of ways to prevent it. Though you may think that identity theft could never happen to you, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Of the various tools invented to help you protect your identity, one of the newest is actually very simple. The company Guard Your ID has recently introduced privacy protection rollers and stamps. These gadgets are simple, quick and effective to help shield your identity on virtually anything.
The oil-based ink works on both glossy and non-glossy surfaces without smearing or rubbing off. These stamps work by creating an encrypted pattern which makes text unreadable.
Though shredding is another effective way to protect your identity, the rollers and stamps are more environmentally friendly. At some centers, shredded paper cannot be accepted as recyclable material. In addition, you can stamp more things that you can shred.
For example, you may want to cover up a label on a prescription bottle. The protection stamps are more versatile than shredding, and also more cost effective.
An Identity Protection Stamp can be purchased for under $20 and has a shelf life of 2-3 years. A wide format roller is also available for larger surfaces. In addition, refillable ink can be bought for the wide rollers.
It may seem like a nuisance to start stamping every label, bank statement and mail that contains any piece of private information on it, but in the end, it may be worth it. Just think of how much time you will spend freezing your accounts and recovering your identity if it is stolen.
It may seem silly, but today even a simple stamp goes a long way in protecting your identity and your clients’ sensitive information.
The rise and risk of political discrimination in the workplace
(BUSINESS NEWS) With lawsuits being launched and discrimination laws in question, whether you are an online political savant after hours, or a caring employer, changes are afoot.
In 2019, it’s clear that we continue to fail regarding discrimination in general and in the workplace. But a new discrimination has risen its ugly head – political discrimination.
The key distinction with this discrimination is unlike its brethren of protected classes (such as age, race, gender, sexual identity, or religious orientation), political discrimination has no federal statute to protect against it.
Currently, there’s a class-action lawsuit pending against Google for alleged employee political discrimination that if won, would set a new precedent for employee protections.
As Emory Law reports, the complaint alleges that “Google employees who expressed views deviating from the majority at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace… were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google.”
The lawsuit accuses Google of “open hostility for conservative thought.”
This isn’t the first technology firm to be sued for political discrimination. Another lawsuit is making its way through the courts against Twitter for allegedly banning Charles C. Johnson in order to “quash conservative voices online and that the company failed to follow its own “vague and subjective rules” for suspending user accounts.
Tech companies themselves have become political entities to an extent. Facebook is reported by OpenSecrets.org as having spent nearly $13 million on lobbyists in 2018 alone. By comparison, less than a decade prior, they spent $207,000. Amazon spent slightly more, at $14.4 million. Google spent over $16 million in 2018.
So, with all of this lobbying, banning, and employee terminating happening, it begs the questions -do technology companies have the right to choose and retain employees who only align with their political stance? Do employers have the right to discriminate and throw their political weight around? And isn’t that just the executives behind these goliath companies wielding their power and influence while using these companies as a front to do so?
To be fair, this kind of discrimination isn’t limited to tech companies, nor exclusively against right-leaning individuals, but technologists seem to be more blatant about it. And it’s coming out in lawsuits and discrimination cases.
The popular site Nolo offers some commonsense answers to whether or not to discriminate based on political views: “Federal law does not protect private employees from discrimination based on their politics. However, some states do protect employees from certain types of political discrimination. And, an employer may not use an employee’s politics as a pretext for discrimination based on a protected trait, like race or religion.”
Technology companies and any others who are discriminating against their employees’ political views (and, in essence, free speech) would do well to pay attention to this changing landscape.
Ultra-accessible theme park for disabled and special needs people
(BUSINESS) Private enterprise has answered a public need to offer inclusivity to people that have never been able to participate before. It’s a beautiful thing!
Morgan’s Wonderland, open in San Antonio since 2010, is the world’s first “ultra-accessible” park for disabled and special needs individuals.
The $36 million park, located in the former Longhorn Quarry, features numerous attractions including splash pads, a river boat ride, and more. It features the park’s custom built Pneu-chair™ allowing wheelchair bound individuals unrivaled access to activities and fun within the park.
How It All Began
Inclusion and accessibility are key features that drove the building of the park.
The park is funded as a result of the owner, Gordon Hartman selling his business in 2005 and forming the foundation that funds the park. Inspired by his daughter Morgan’s struggles with her special needs, Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Inspiration Island were built to provide a safe place for those with special needs.
Anyone with a special need is admitted free, “no questions asked.”
Testing it Out
As a parent with two special needs children, I called to test out the “no questions asked” part and found it was a bit more involved, depending on the disability.
My daughter has schizophrenia, a legal disability per federal statute and a mental disorder. I asked about her condition and after a long hold, I was told she wouldn’t qualify for free access.
My son, who has Autism and ADHD, however, did qualify for a free ticket, without question. That also meant my husband and I, who struggle with PTSD and difficulty with crowds, would not qualify because of the mental disorder label.
Still, one free ticket is better than none. It was disappointing to know that my daughter, who struggles so much cognitively and behaviorally with environments like this, couldn’t access the park for free, which would have made the park more affordable for our family of four.
A child’s ticket is $11 and an adult ticket is $17 making our tickets cost a still reasonable $45 instead of $34 for the whole family.
Special Olympics 2019
Nevertheless, we are enthusiastic that the 50th Annual Special Olympics of Texas will be held May 2 – May 5, 2019 at Morgan’s Wonderland.
All events are free, open to the public, and accessible for special needs individuals. This year more than 3,000 athletes are expected to compete in 22 sports.
This park is a phenomenal way that private enterprise is addressing a very public and overlooked need!
