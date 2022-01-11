Opinion Editorials
‘Follow your passion and the money will follow’ creates a false narrative
(EDITORIAL) Following your passion can create success, though it may not be financial. So should you really just “do what you love” and hope for the best?
If you asked anyone who knows me, they would tell you that I’m a strong advocate for people following their passion. However, when I encourage people to pursue their dreams, this comes with a big asterisk.
I recently heard someone use a phrase along the lines of, “if you do what you love, the money will follow.” Um… no.
While it’s great that you’ve found something you’re passionate about, that’s only a trillionth of the battle. You need to be willing to work your ass off and be willing to sacrifice everything in order to make that enthusiasm into a success.
Most people that have started their own business will tell you that it took a while into the process to begin paying themselves. Again, if it truly is your passion, this is all worth it in the end. But if you like food and shelter, it might not be.
Say, for example, your passion is acting and your goal in life is to become a famous movie star. Now, you can’t pull a Tobias Funke and simply say, “I’m an actor” and then expect everything to miraculously fall into place.
Like any other passion, you need to invest in yourself. You’ll need to get headshots, take acting classes, and find a flexible day job that allows you to go on auditions. Cutting corners on any of this in order to expedite the process or save a few bucks will end up hurting you in the long run.
For the sake of this article, let’s define “passion” as loving something so much you couldn’t imagine doing anything else… you would even do it for free. And, as there is no correlation between having passion for something and money, you just might.
While doing what you love is admirable, be aware that it may take an incredibly long time to see results in the form of numbers. Because of this, it’s wise to always have a back up plan to support yourself financially and pursue passion with a strong business plan in tact.
It is never wrong to want to follow your passion. I personally think that everyone should give it at least something of a shot during the course of their career so that you never ask “what if?” But following passion because you read a cliche statement can lead to major financial and emotional losses, so put on your business hat before blindly chasing dreams.
Opinion Editorials
Do these 3 things if you TRULY want to be an ally to women in tech
(EDITORIAL) We understand diversity helps and strengthens our companies, and individual teams. But how can you be an ally to the talented women already on your workforce?
More and more women are leaving their positions with tech companies, citing lack of opportunity for advancement, wage gaps, and even hostile working conditions as some of the reasons why.
What’s better for the tech industry and its employees than cultivating inclusive and diverse departments? Diversity is known to strengthen the overall performance of a company and its teams, and there are a number of ways you can be an ally to the talented women already on your workforce. To name a few:
1. Be open to listening to different perspectives.
It can be awkward to hear so many reports of workplace politics stacking against women, especially if you’re not a woman!
Instead of getting uncomfortable or defensive – ask open ended questions and be interested in a perspective that isn’t yours and may be unfamiliar.
Don’t seek to rationalize or explain the experiences you’re hearing about, as that can come off as condescending. It’s common for women to be interrupted or spoken over in team gatherings. If you notice this happening, bring the conversation back to where the interruption began. Offering your ear and counting yourself as responsible for making space will improve the overall quality of communication in your company.
Listening to and validating what women have to say about the quality of their employment with a company is an important step in the right direction.
Expressing something as simple as “I was interested in what you had to say – could you elaborate on your thought?” can help.
2. Develop an Employee Resource Group (ERG) program.
An ERG is a volunteer-based, employee-led group that acts as a resource for a particular group of employees. An ERG can help to foster inclusiveness through discussion, team-building activities and events. It’s common for a department to have only one or two women on the roster.
This can mean that the day to day feels disconnected from concerns commonly shared by women. disjointed it might feel to be on a high performing team, without access to relatable conversations.
3. Be responsible for your company’s culture.
Chances are, your company already has some amazing cultural values in place. That said, how often are you checking your own performance and your co-workers performances against those high standards? Strong company culture and values sound great, but whether or not they’re adhered to can make or break the mood of a work environment.
Many women say they’ve experienced extremely damaging and toxic cultural environments, which lead to hostility, frustration, and even harassment. Take action when you see the new woman uncomfortable with being hit on at team drinks.
Call out those who make unfriendly and uncouth comments about how women perform, look, or behave.
Setting a personal threshold for these kinds of microaggressions can help you lead by example, and will help build a trustworthy allyship.
Opinion Editorials
Does your creativity dwindle as you get older? Science says its possible
(OPINION EDITORIAL) As we get older all sorts of things start to change but does that change include lessening creativity? It’s possible.
There is a moment in every adult’s life where they wish they were a child again. The appeal of childhood is strong, especially when facing the reality, and responsibilities, of being an adult. We try everything to avoid it, but age is inevitable. However, does growing older correlate with a decline in creativity? Or rather, does adulthood stifle the creative mind?
Building Blocks of Creativity
Researchers at The New York Times decided to experiment with this idea. They conducted various tests with children and adults and tried to evaluate their method of thinking. The participants ranged in age and were put into groups: ages 4-5, 6-11, 12-14 and adults.
The first experiment tested how creativity is utilized in the physical world.
Participants were given a machine with blocks of different shapes and sizes. When certain blocks and combinations of them were arranged, the machine would light up. With others, no light appeared. As expected, the majority of adults dealt with this in a pragmatic way. They tested each block to figure out which ones worked. Researchers found that the younger age groups, particularly the preschoolers, tried unusual combinations. As participants aged, they were less likely to spend time testing combinations just for fun, and instead opted to think more logically about how to make the machine light up.
The second experiment involved the social world.
Participants heard the story of Sally, who used a skateboard and Josie who avoided a scooter. When thinking about why this would happen, teenagers were the most creative in their explanations. They thought about the objects themselves, rather than attributing the behavior to character traits. While this does nothing for the theory of deterioration of creativity as we age, it speaks to how age groups may save their creativity for the realities that affect them. In our teens, social aspects of life take precedent over physical ones.
The Harsh Reality
So, it is not really a question of if creativity dies as we’re older. It all comes down to what we choose to attribute our creativity to, which is a result of our individual realities. Scientists break down thinking into two forms: exploration and exploitation.
In adolescence, exploration is necessary to learn about the world.
When dealing with an issue, youths may try new things in order to find out what works. Adults, who have explored the world to a certain degree, will use exploitation thinking to find a faster solution. It is a matter of knowledge gained, not creativity lost.
With age comes a changing world view, but luckily we can’t know everything. Unless you are set in your ways, there are always opportunities to be creative.
Opinion Editorials
How to excel in your next remote job interview
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working remotely is becoming more and more popular. Learn how to excel, even through the nerves, during your next remote job interview.
As the career landscape continues to change, so does the way in which we interview. With an increase in remote workers, there is also an increase in video interviews.
What immediately comes to mind for me was three years ago when I had a video interview with the fabulous COO of The American Genius. Since the company is based out of Austin, and I’m in Chicago, we had a video chat to see if I’d be a good fit for the company.
While it took some of the pressure off being able to be in my own home for the interview, there was definitely the con of…being in my own home for the interview. Fear of any noise or interruption posed as a slight distraction.
Like an in person interview, there are some pressures that go along with a video interview. The main one being that you need to sell yourself as an extremely responsible individual who can handle the freedoms and rigors of remote work.
Employers are looking for accountability in their remote workers. You must be able to execute your tasks in with a heightened amount of self-discipline.
This can be done through use of time trackers and proactive reporting. Keeping track of each task you do, and the time spent doing it, will provide something tangible for your employer. Be sure to explain during the interview that this is something you will provide to the employer.
Next, because there is a change in environment, and arguably a change in responsibility level, the questions asked during the interview may be different from your standard interview.
A few questions that may pop up to keep in mind: what hours will you be working? What is your remote experience like? Is this something you’re seeking for supplemental work, or trying to do full-time? What is your home workspace like? What tools do you use to keep yourself on task? What is your preferred method of payment?
In turn, there are some questions you should be prepared to ask, as in any other interview. For example: What would a typical day look like if we were working together in-house? Do you offer advancement opportunities? How many of your team members work remotely and how do we all stay in contact?
Working remotely can be a whole different beast in terms of proving yourself to your employer. Having yourself fully prepared for an interview can help start you off on the right foot.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
You’re more likely to thrive with entrepreneurs if you get distracted easily
-
Opinion Editorials5 hours ago
Do these 3 things if you TRULY want to be an ally to women in tech
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
How to excel in your next remote job interview
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Does your creativity dwindle as you get older? Science says its possible
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Why your coworkers are not your ‘family’ [unpopular opinion]
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Saying “I love you” has a time and place, what about at work?
-
Business News5 days ago
Get what you want through negotiation and persuasion, sans aggression
-
Business News2 weeks ago
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply