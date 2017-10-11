Opinion Editorials
Lily Born is the kid-preneur we don’t deserve
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Lily Born is a kid who saw a need for a cup for her grandfather with Parkinson’s and decided to do something about it.
This is a story about an adorable child who did a great thing. That being the case, some trigger warnings:
Get some Kleenex
Check the immediate area for people who may be unsympathetic to ugly crying at your computer.
Prepare epic slow clap GIFs now.
Ready? So.
Lily Born has a grandfather she loves to pieces. Her grandfather suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. You’re probably familiar with it. Short version: it sucks.
Long version: it really sucks, it’s a degenerative nerve disorder in which – incredible oversimplification – the patient’s brain slowly loses control of their body, starting at the extremities and working inward.
The classic symptom is tremor, uncontrollable shaking of the hands, feet and head. Cures and treatment are both in the works, but seriously, it’s just awful. Some of the biggest brains in the world are working on a cure, but diseases of the nervous system are infamously difficult. In the meantime, living with Parkinson’s is brutal, and care is tragically difficult, because seriously: how do you help somebody use their own body?
Apparently, the trick is to be Lily Roo. Lily Roo was eight years old when she took on her grandpa’s Parkinson’s. Based on the fact that she was eight years old, I confidently expect her to be Queen of Space by forty, because she chalked up a win.
Against Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s Disease, which stomps out Nobel Laureates and chews up research money like candy, had nothing on eight year old Lily.
She thought up a cup. This cup, in fact. Doesn’t sound like much, does it? Stop. Think. How much of literally everything you do comes down to being able to hold things in your hands? Lily’s Kangaroo Cup isn’t just a vector for tea or Campbell’s, and frankly that would be a big win by itself.
But that cup can be a vector for every small, vital object that is effortless for the able-bodied and a permanent detriment to quality of life for a Parkinson’s sufferer. Cash. Phone. How many things do you use daily that fit in a cup? Because that’s the list of things someone with a severe tremor of the hands can’t get to. Until Lily.
But having an idea when you’re eight does not equal a lifechanging creation. First, she had help. Of course she had help, she was freaking eight. Second, oh my Deity of Choice did she work hard. She and her dad put it into production, which took them through the entrepreneurship process (and to China) to make the perfect ceramic design.
Now, with help from funders, they’re looking to move this quiet gamechanger into inexpensive plastic.
Oh, by the way – the Roos’ company, which they call Imagiroo (literally everything about this story is adorable) also put some of their profits into funding STEM education for young girls, and freely donate their cups to nonprofits all over the world.
That’s how you entrepreneur.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I’ve got something in my eye.
Free tips from a freelancer
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working as a freelancer can have its pros and cons like anything else. Here’s what one freelancer has learned during years of lancing freely.
Being a freelancer is becoming more mainstream as the years go by. I’ve noticed more of an understanding from others when I tell them that I freelance and often work remotely; but, there are still some that react with: “wow, lucky you! So, you get to work from bed everyday?”
Let me just answer that real quick: NO.
While I may respond to a few emails from bed here and there, I’m up and working by 9 a.m., just like everyone else – just from a location that isn’t an office.
As a child, I never dreamed of being a freelance writer/communication consultant. At times, I still wonder how I wound up in this position but am grateful that it’s turned out this way.
While it’s something I love, I am still working at odd hours and am learning new things everyday. And, being that this is a relatively new method of work, I’ve had to blaze my own trail through a series of trial and error to learn what is most effective and productive.
The most important things I’ve learned include: have a method of organization, keep irritatingly attentive focus on your finances, and be sure to learn the work/life balance.
First, developing a method of organization has been crucial. I’ve tried different formats of journals and planners and have finally found something that works for me. I’ve created a binder for my work to-dos, personal to-dos, calendars, and finances.
Having all of this in one place makes everything easily accessible. It’s become part of my routine to update my lists and calendars everyday.
This leads me to my finances. I have a folder dedicated to: tax-deductable receipts, paychecks, and a list of work-related mileage. Being that a lot of freelance work is paid on a 1099, you are on your own for taxes.
Keeping everything paper-based in one place, and labeling it as you go, will help you prior to April 15.
I break down my mileage by month, and write notes on each receipt to remember the exact work-related meeting I was out and about for and was required to buy lunch.
Finally, learning the balance between work and life has been an ongoing lesson. While I still respond to the occasional work text or email during off hours, I’ve learned that it’s not the end of the world if I let something small wait until the next morning or after the weekend.
Going through a phase of making myself accessible at all hours led to nothing but stress and burnout. Deciding to make myself take a step back was the best move for my mental and physical health as well as my work. A better you = better work.
Build your championship business using Nick Saban’s process
(OPINION EDITORIAL) When it comes to winning, The University of Alabama’s Nick Saban knows a thing or two. Here’s how to take what he knows and use it for your business.
Growing up in Alabama, the end of summer and cooler temperatures of fall signal the start of the most important season to Alabama residents – college football. Unless you’ve lived there, it’s almost impossible to appreciate the fervor that surrounds Alabama and Auburn football.
At an early age, every citizen picks his team: “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle!” There are no fence-sitters. You’re either with us or against us, and your college allegiance follows you for the rest of your life.
So, as a graduate of Auburn University, it pains me to admit that the University of Alabama football team is maybe the highest achieving sports organization in the world. That includes all professional and amateur sports teams.
Over the past eight years, the Crimson Tide has finished the season as the National Champion four times and barely missed a fifth championship.
With 128 schools competing in Division 1 of the NCAA football, it’s an unbelievable accomplishment to capture 50% of the titles over that time period. And unlike professional teams, Alabama starts every year with a team that has 20-25% new players (a.k.a. freshmen).
So even as a diehard Auburn fan, I think it’s worth taking the time to study what Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama, is doing to build and lead these championship teams. And more importantly, how we can apply those leadership skills to our business organizations.
Saban is dedicated to a philosophy he calls “The Process.”
He likes to say, “We’re not going to talk about what we’re going to accomplish. We’re going to talk about how we’re going to do it.” Emphasizing the “how” over the “what” puts the focus on execution. In short, what do you have to do day in and day out to be the best you can be?
A key to his approach is to focus only on the things you can control. It’s about executing consistently in the moment without getting distracted by the desired outcome. If his players and coaches execute consistently at a high level, he knows they will win games and championships will follow.
One of the benefits of the University of Alabama being a consistent winner is that the school attracts and recruits the most talented, sought-after high school players in the country. And regardless of the talent of these athletes, the first step in their indoctrination to Alabama football is learning the Saban way.
All players learn “The Process,” which dictates how they practice, communicate, train, study, run plays and prepare mentally. Every player at Alabama knows that if he doesn’t follow “The Process,” he won’t be part of the team, regardless of his talent.
Saban only has his players at Alabama for a few years. So, it’s critical that they understand that the Alabama program is bigger than any one player.
It’s a similar situation in business. We know that any team member could leave, get sick, take vacation and ultimately retire. Therefore, we must establish and consistently follow a process like the Crimson Tide.
Applying “The Process” to your business means that your employees focus on their activities, not the outcomes, just like Saban’s players. Each team member is responsible for executing each activity to the best of that person’s ability.
As a leader, you start by making sure each role in your organization has a handful of key performance indicators (KPIs) – activities that the team member executes on a daily or weekly basis. Once you’ve established those primary activities, a manager should work consistently to develop the team member’s ability to perform those activities.
A classic example of how to apply this philosophy is in the sales role. Many sales managers simply focus on each salesperson’s monthly sales goal. While they may have to produce $100,000 in new sales each month to justify their compensation, we can’t manage (coach) by focusing on the “what.” The $100,000 in new revenue is the “what.”
A good manager will work with the salesperson to determine the measurable activities (the “how”) they need to perform on a daily or weekly basis that will ultimately generate $100,000 in new sales.
The activities might include some combination of the following: number of daily cold calls, number of weekly prospect meetings, number of proposals sent each week, number of presentations to decision makers made each week, number of hours per day building a network and number of thank you notes written per week.
Under Saban’s leadership philosophy, salespeople should be consistently coached to execute at their highest level of performance for each of those activities. Once they execute at a high level, the “what” will take care of itself.
With the football season fast approaching, I’m confident about three things: 1) The citizens of Alabama will still be split between “Roll Tide” and “War Eagle.” 2) The University of Alabama will once again field a championship-caliber team. 3) You can apply “The Process” in your organization to create a high-performing business.
How distraction nearly destroyed my successful business
(EDITORIAL) Communication is my passion, my life’s work, but it was a distraction that was suddenly killing my thriving business. Here’s how I overcame.
I have ADD. As a child, I never took medication. My parents weren’t against it, but they didn’t feel it was necessary. I could work well enough in spurts that my grades were still fine. I learned how to cope.
Until I started my first business.
A few years out of school, I started a company doing what I loved most in the world: helping people discover, craft, and share their message with the world. Every day, I worked with NFL players, TV personalities, and Olympians to help them communicate better to their audiences.
It was my dream job. It should have been the best time of my life. Instead, I was miserable.
It wasn’t the work that was the challenge. It was that I’d look up and I would have 43 different emails started, two text threads going, and not have a clue whether my checkbook even balanced. I couldn’t focus on the things that were critical to actually create a successful business.
Communication was my passion, my entire life’s work. And now it was also destroying my business.
Eventually, I hit a breaking point. I was two weeks late on a major deadline I had promised to a client–an NFL Hall of Famer, no less. What’s worse, the hall-of-famer was my grandfather’s favorite football player of all time.
What’s even worse, is that same hall-of-famer had, at my request, just recorded a personal video for my grandmother on her 90th birthday.
And here I was ghosting him. This is the third “just checking in” email he sent me–the previous two I completely ignored. It looks friendly–but it was a clear indictment.
“What was wrong with me? Why couldn’t I get the work done?”
I knew it was either: get a grip on things or move back home with my parents. Something had to change.
It turns out, I’m not the only one struggling. Distraction in the workplace is an epidemic.
- The busiest hours of Facebook are 1-3pm during the working day.
- 60% of purchases online are purchased during working hours.
- 87% of people admit to reading and being involved in political discussions on a weekly basis during work.
- People lose anywhere from 1-3 hours on average every day due to personal distractions. In some industries, we lose as many as 6.
And we carry the effects with us, at home and in our bodies. We spend 60% more time connected to digital media than we do in conversation with our significant other. A study on workplace stresses found that the more pressure we feel to be available, the more likely we are to take sick days.
But there’s a way out.
Over the last ten years, I’ve been on a journey to answer the question: what does it look like to thrive in an age of constant distraction?
Using myself as the lab rat, I experimented constantly with new approaches to manage and focus my attention. I spent thousands of hours researching and interviewing CEOs, managers, and employees. I recruited a team of experts way smarter than me: an Ivy League PhD professor, a psychologist focusing on ADD, and a pastor.
Together, we discovered a surprisingly simple but profound truth: we have lost our ability to control where we place our attention. And if we are ever going to recover it, we have to revisit every aspect of our work and life. We have to learn to become wise in the way we allocate our focus–placing the right amount of attention at the right moment and in the right context.
It won’t be easy, but it is possible.
On October 9th, my first book is being published by Wiley: Can I Have Your Attention?: Inspiring Better Work Habits, Focusing Your Team, and Getting Stuff Done in the Constantly Connected Workplace. It’s the culmination of everything I’ve learned about the science of attention and how to utilize it in the workplace: a comprehensive and holistic approach to become focus wise in the way we approach life and work. I can’t wait to share it with you.
