The growing trend of ‘minimalist parenting’ in a tech-reliant world
(EDITORIAL) With the natural progression of tech-reliance in the world today, there is a new trend toward minimalist parenting. Are you parenting right?
Every generation must grapple with new challenges of parenting, but that seems especially true of this generation. As parenting advice spreads across the web and self-help books like wildfire our generation is rife with contradictory ideas, too many articles where fact and opinion are interchangeable, and truths are accepted without condition.
It’s no secret that many parents are skeptical of the effect technology is having on their children.
Studies have shown that leaving a child in front of an iPad or television can have detrimental long-lasting effects such as delayed speech, and deferred emotional and social development. Now a new trend, borne of the minimalism movement (see the great success of the art of tidying up and a focus on experiences over things) is suggesting that children need far less than we’re giving them and that kids with fewer toys are able to explore their imagination free of distractions.
Raised Good is a compassionate blog that questions our dependence on the many things we need to raise our children. One blog post discussed a German kindergarten that removed toys from the classroom and allowed students to explore their day completely unstructured. The children began confused at their bare surroundings, but soon they played with the classroom’s chairs and blankets making little forts. Then they began engaging with each other, communicating and creating intense and imaginative worlds.
Boredom and lack of stimulation breeds creativity. Ask any artist ever.
But is stringent minimalism the best solution in a world full of things? If our children don’t use technology will they be at a disadvantage when they start school, or worse yet, spend hours consuming screens when their exposure eventually becomes unavoidable?
Fear of doing it wrong
I was recently gifted some baby hand-me-downs and found to my surprise the sheer number of things I now have just for the baby to lie down in. But what do I know about babies?
This is exactly the problem.
Perhaps our reliance on proprietary things comes from a deep insecurity about what it will be like to parent.
Our fear of doing it wrong, or not giving our child enough overwhelms our pragmatism; our gut feeling that says, “Isn’t this excessive?”
The internet says we need these various apparatus and tools while experts demand we play our baby Mozart in the womb, let our baby cry themselves to sleep, teach our infant to sign, code, or use the toilet at three months old. It doesn’t take long to find experts that tell you to do exactly the opposite.
When we are nagged by the thought that either we are doing too little, or that we are giving too much, how can we listen to our guts and raise our children in a way that feels right to us?
More than one way
As millennials begin to raise generation Alpha (born 2010-2025) we will likely see more of a push toward minimalism in child-rearing, and likely more diverse and divisive theories about parenting, and that’s okay.
Perhaps the new breadth of parenting information that this generation is blessed and cursed with will give new parents permission to follow their guts.
When my little nugget shows up in November, I plan on making parenting choices slowly. I will learn with my baby as my baby learns with me, and I will keep in mind that every parent, child, and family is different.
Maybe that will be the millennial’s mark on parenting, that our very treasured uniqueness requires a variety of parenting styles, and that we may take parenting advice with a big grain of salt.
Burnout is real, but so are these 8 solutions to combat it
(EDITORIAL) Use these 8 life-changing tips to avoid painful burnout by instead focusing on daily care so that you can be your best you.
We’ve all heard about it and we all dread it. It’s like the blue screen of death but for humans and despite common misconceptions, has actually been around and studied for quite some time. Here I was thinking it was a relatively new phenomenon and that me burning out at 28 was almost unheard of! Boy was I wrong. Regardless of how long it’s been around; it doesn’t seem like we are any closer to finding the route cause or a solid fix. The guy who coined the term Dr. Herbert Freudenberger and some of his contemporaries came to the conclusion that burnout is caused by 6 elements:
“Workload, Control, Reward, Community, Fairness and Values, with burnout resulting when one or more of these elements do fit a worker’s needs.”
Thank you researchers and Dr. Freudenberger for all your hard work, but I respectfully disagree. All these reasons or causes seem to wrongly attribute burnout, solely to work as well as oversimplifying it.
I am living proof you can just be burned out on life. And that is very different from depression.
My burnout started at the tender age of 28 and peaked at 29. I was working 80-hour weeks at my job, volunteering and fostering dogs, and working on the weekends. My life had reached max capacity, and I was on overload to the point of system failure.
I didn’t recognize it at the time and therefore my methods of dealing with being pushed to my breaking point were less than healthy.
No, I went the opposite direction towards straight towards nuclear meltdown, because I couldn’t see what was happening and therefore couldn’t address it in a productive manner.
So, in order to know if you’re burning out or already burned out, take a step back and try to get a different perspective. Like a bird’s eye view of everything that’s going on. Are you sick of the day-to-day grind? And the various pieces just not working together? Do you have more days where you want to “hulk smash” than not? If you said yes to any of these then you are probably on the burnout highway, headed straight for implosion.
But fear not, I have some tips for you:
Treat Yo’ Self- I have no idea who coined that but it couldn’t be more true. Give yourself a break, get a mani/pedi, have a night out with the boys. Do something you love that you don’t let yourself do often enough.
Hit the gym- It doesn’t really matter what gym you hit, hell it could even just be going for a run but get that blood pumping. As Elle Woods says, “Exercise gives you endorphins, endorphins make you happy, and happy people just don’t kill their husbands (or in this case lead to a total mental breakdown)”.
Put on some music– and dance like no one is watching. In the spirit of Tom Cruise in Risky Business, just let it all hang out.
Cuddle with your pet– your SO, a pillow, whatever. Hugging releases more endorphins!
Push back! If you are getting overloaded with work or school or anything, know your limits and learn to say no! And if “no” just isn’t in your vocabulary, at least learn to ask for help.
Turn off your damn electronics. Recently, France passed a law that said employees didn’t have to respond to their jobs during off-hours. We may not have that law here but make that a law for yourself. Unless World War 3 will start solely because you didn’t answer an email, then make sure you have a cut-off point and make sure your job is aware of it. I was “on” 24/7/365 and to say that led to a raging dumpster fire is putting it mildly.
Don’t overload yourself– but if you can, add in activities that relax you or give you “me time”. If you have an hour a week to spare on a dance class and it doesn’t stress you out, then do it! Same for any activity. If it makes you happy, doesn’t occupy too much of your time, or makes you more stressed than you already might be, then consider throwing it in.
Get rid of any and all extraneous crap (activities, etc.) that gives you a headache, heart palpitations, or nervous ticks. YOU DON’T NEED THEM!
But more importantly that throwing in a few of these tips, know yourself. Get in tune with how you operate and what you need to do and feel your best. You won’t know what burnout looks or feels like if you don’t know what a happy and healthy you looks or feels like.
Sound more confident in your next email or interview with these quick tips
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) After COVID, collectively, our social skills need a little TLC. What words and phrases can you use to sound more confident at work?
In-person work communications are on the rise, and it’s no surprise that, collectively, our social skills need a little bit of work. CNBC shares some examples of common phrases people tend to use when uncomfortable – and what you should use to replace them to sound more confident in your next interview or office email.
After explaining a personal philosophy or situation, it’s all too common to say, “Does that make sense?” Aside from occasionally sounding patronizing, this question more or less implies that you believe your worldview or lived experiences to require validation. CNBC suggests saying “I’d like to hear your input” or – if you’re in an inquisitive mood – asking “What are your thoughts?” instead.
This invites the interviewer to give feedback or continue the conversation without devaluing your own perspective.
CNBC also recommends getting rid of weak introductions, listing examples like “For what it’s worth” and “In my opinion” in order to sound more confident. Certainly, most of us have used these phrases to recuse ourselves from perceived criticism in meetings or emails; the problem is that they become an indicator of lacking self-confidence, at least for employers.
Simply jumping straight into whatever it is you have to say without the soft-paws introduction is sure to be appreciated by higher-ups and colleagues alike.
Passive voice is another thing you should remove from your communication when trying to sound more confident. For example, saying “I performed this action because…” instead of “This action was performed because…” shows ownership; whether you’re taking credit for an innovative decision or copping to a mistake, taking responsibility with the language you use is always better than removing yourself from the narrative.
“I’m not positive, but…” is yet another common phrase that CNBC eschews, opting instead to start with whatever comes after the “but”. It’s always good to maintain a certain amount of humility, but that’s not what this phrase is doing – it’s getting out in front of your own process and undermining it before anyone else has a chance to evaluate it. Regardless of your position or responsibilities, you should always give your thoughts the credit they deserve.
Finally, CNBC suggests removing perhaps the most undervalued phrase on this list: “I’m sorry.” There is absolutely a time and place to apologize, but “sorry” gets thrown around the office when a simple “excuse me” would suffice. Apologizing in these situations belies confidence, and it makes actual apologies – when they’re necessary – seem hollow.
The language people use is powerful, and as arbitrarily contrite as the workplace may inspire many to feel, humility can absolutely coexist with confidence.
The new American Dream is not to live paycheck to paycheck
(EDITORIAL) While the American Dream of a two-story home with a white picket fence sounds dreamy, so does not living paycheck to paycheck.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… there was a dream.
It was the American Dream of a white picket fence nuclear family where everyone eventually went off to college and got awesome jobs.
These days are a little different and I mean for everyone, not just for the millennials who like to remind each other how much harder it is economically (than Baby Boomers) via memes. It’s not only a class issue of those living paycheck to paycheck, but I think we can all agree that this is the new American Dream: not living paycheck to paycheck.
So how does this new dream become obtainable? Are coding schools the answer for someone who is searching for a lucrative career path? Do we work side jobs? Do we donate plasma regularly?
There are all kinds of personal finance information out there with varying sorts of the likelihood of possibility, or impossibility, even. Some will tell you to squirrel away at least 10% of your income or to become a committed saver. Or how about the Rule of 72? And let’s not forget nest eggs.
These are all nice ideas.
Planning for retirement, it’s the highest bit of advice that we can get yet it’s not even on the radar. We’re trying to make it through today, and hopefully tomorrow, too, speaking from someone who is also in this group.
Many Americans believe we are on the brink of a financial crisis versus thinking the current economy is strong. What’s most unfortunate about these kinds of statistics is that fear isn’t a motivator for saving.
“Sometimes in the face of uncertainty, people tend to freeze and not take any action at all”
I can’t blame anyone with the mindset of, “I need this money now.” Because that’s how life works.
From someone who is also in this boat all I can say is save what you can. Do you really need to spend $30+ at the theater or can you wait for Redbox? Can you get up a little earlier to pack a lunch with what you’ve got?
I can’t tell you how often I’ve spent money eating out someplace only to walk away feeling frustratingly unsatisfied; you know that accompanying guilt of having bought food someplace only to have it felt not at all worth it.
So what’s a person to do in this crazy world we call now?
It’s an eye-roll worthy response, but the answer is really to save save save.
Whatever you get, pocket a bit into a savings account or a piggy bank, and don’t touch it. Maybe we don’t need that extra shot of espresso or that Pop! figure of Eleven with Eggos. That $5-$10 can be deposited somewhere, especially if it comes with some kind of interest.
It does add up.
So really, it all boils down to saving what you can and not spending the extra cash on things that are fun or not really necessary. I mean did I really need the 4k UHD version of Baby Driver? No, but these are the sort of decisions you have to be prepared to make if you’re budgeting.
And the other obvious? If you work at a company that has a 401K plan, especially if it matches, jump on it! It may at first seem like money being deposited into a black hole, but future you will thank you.
Paul O'Brien
July 26, 2017 at 3:48 pm
“It’s no secret that many parents are skeptical of the effect technology is having on their children.”
Great article.
I’m skeptical of the need schools seem to have to fund tablets so kids can be exposed to technology. I’m skeptical of the VAST difference between a kid watching and learning from a television show OR learning to make a computer work vs. learning to wiggle their finger to play Candy Crush.
That said…
Building with minecraft? Figuring out how to create a website? Playing coding or math games? Producing a movie with their smart phone? Figuring out how to podcast? Playing with robotics?
Worth all the time in the world.