Opinion Editorials
The best post-interview questions to ask your prospective employer
(EDITORIAL) Post-interview questions are one of the best ways to make yourself stand out to employers, but what should you ask? We’ve got the answers.
My least favorite question in an interview, besides “where do you see yourself in five years?” (because let’s be real, I barely have my day planned out, much less the next five years.) is “do you have any questions for us?” I usually ask the interviewer to describe the corporate culture to me and pray that they think I’m the right fit and vice versa. But, of course, if the work environment was toxic, do you think your prospective employer would actually tell you?
With the rise of outing toxic workplace cultures and unethical business practices, it can be easier than ever to determine if a company creates a hostile work environment for its employees. But, even if the company is ‘nontoxic,’ you may not necessarily fit in or like the business’s practices. Many employees are dubious about onboarding with the next company that extends an offer, especially if they just left a toxic work environment, so what can you ask as an employee to help determine if a company is the right fit for you?
Career strategy coach, job search advisor, and interview consultant, Elissa Shuck, has curated a list of questions to ask to help uncover the leadership style and team culture.
Among my favorites for leadership style questions are:
1. How often do you like to be updated? (project status, challenges, communication)
Matching communication styles is very important. If you like a little more free rein to do your thing, you may not want to work for an employer who’s blowing up your email, texts, or Slack channel every fifteen minutes.
2. How often do you get your team together for collaborations and updates?
Look, we all hate the meetings that could have been an email, but on the other hand, certain tasks just can’t get done unless everyone is on the same page – especially when they require interdepartmental collaboration.
3. If I’m hired what’s the best way I can support your efforts/vision/strategy?
Knowing how you fit in and how your talents can be best utilized is key.
4. What is your approach on the professional development of your team?
You want to grow professionally, and it’s important to know which companies offer professional development, and access to good, free professional development can be part of the benefits package along with a 401k, retirement, and generous PTO.
Now, you and your prospective boss may see eye to eye, but will you fit in with the team? Knowing how your prospective teams operate and how you fit into the equation could make or break your experience at the company.
My favorite team culture questions are:
1. What’s the most common form of communication between team members?
I like texting since I can’t keep refreshing my inbox 1,000 times a day. Plus, I hate when something’s urgent and someone takes all day (or longer!) to reply to your emails. Personally, I think expecting employees to keep up with Slack, Discord, email, and texts, AND blowing them up daily is too much. I’d rather have one central method of communication, but if you like the chaos, you do you!
2. What was the most recent team accomplishment?
If teams can’t accomplish much together, then that’s a sign that there is a greater issue within the team or leadership, and that’s a red flag. I’d run, not walk, if they can’t name a single team accomplishment.
3. How long have you been on the team?
Many companies suffer from a high turnover rate with their employees. This, again, is a symptom of a larger problem at play. Conversely, there could be multiple new hires – a sign that the company is growing quickly – which means that there is a lot of potential for growth or upwards promotion within the company! And finally, If I’m hired, what’s the best way I can support the team [efforts, vision, strategy]?
You’re a star, and you deserve to be in a team or with a company that allows you to shine, and aligns with your efforts. At the end of the day, they may be a great company or a great team but you might not be the right fit, and that is perfectly okay!
Employers, be prepared for candidates to ask these questions, and be prepared to answer them, after all, it’s better for everyone in the long run if you get an employee that’s the right fit the first time! Perspective employees, do not be afraid to ask these questions in your next interview. The right company won’t mind answering them and now, more than ever, since it’s an employee’s job market!
This article only served as the abridged version of an important post, by an expert in the job searching industry. Please go and check out the full post and for those jobseekers, good luck on your next interview, I hope you find the perfect fit soon!
Opinion Editorials
10 tips on how to remain focused on exceeding your work (and life) goals
(EDITORIAL) It’s easy to get bogged down by the details, procrastinate, and feel unproductive. Here are a few tips to help you crush your work goals.
Self-reflection is critical to a growth mindset, which you must have if you want to grow and improve. If you are ready to take your professional game to the next level, here are some stories and tips to help you remain focused on killing your work goals.
1. Don’t compare yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy, as the quote goes. And, in the workplace it’s bound to make you second guess yourself and your abilities. This story explains when comparison can be useful, when to avoid it, and how to change your focus if it’s sucking the life out of you.
2. Burnout is real and the harder you work, the less productive you are. It’s an inverse relationship. But, there are ways to work smarter and have better life balance. Here are some tips to prioritize your workload and find more ease.
3. Stop procrastinating and start getting sh@t done. The reason we procrastinate may be less about not wanting to do something and more about the emotions underlying the task. Ready to get going and stop hemming and hawing, you got this and here’s the way to push through.
4. Perfection is impossible and if you seek this in your work and life, it’s likely you are very frustrated. Let that desire go and learn to be happy with excellence over perfection.
5. If you think you’re really awesome and seriously deserve more money, more responsibility, more of anything and are ready to drop the knowledge on your supervisor or boss, you may want to check this story out to see if your spinning in the right direction.
6. Technology makes it so easy to get answers so quickly, it’s hard to wait around for things to happen. We like instant gratification. Yet, that is another reason procrastination is a problem for some of us, but every person has a different way/reason for procrastinating. Learn what’s up with that.
7. Making choices can be a challenge for some of us (me included) who worry we are making the wrong choice. If you’ve ever struggled with decision making, you know it can be paralyzing and then you either make no decision or choose the safest option. What we have here is the Ambiguity Effect and it can be a real time suck. Kick ambiguity to the curb.
8. If you are having trouble interacting with colleagues or wondering why you don’t hear back from contacts it could be you are creeping folks out unintentionally (we hope). Here’s how to #belesscreepy.
9. In the social media era building your brand and marketing are critical, yet, if you’re posting to the usual suspects and seeing very little engagement, you’ve got a problem. Wharton Business School even did a study on how to fix the situation and be more shareable.
10. Every time you do a presentation that one co-worker butts in and calls you out. Dang. If you aren’t earning respect on the job, you will be limited in your ability to get to the next level. Respect is critical to any leadership position, as well as to making a difference in any role you may have within an organization, but actions can be misconstrued. There are ways to take what may be negative situations and use them to your advantage, building mutual respect.
You have the tools you need, now get out there, work hard, play hard, and make sh*t happen. Oh, and remember, growth requires continual reflection and action, but you got this.
Opinion Editorials
How to tell if friends in the business world are true and genuine
(EDITORIAL) How can you know who your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on?
I don’t care how many Facebook friends you have, I would hazard a guess that there are only about 10, at most, that you really count on and that might include some family. Recently, I was reading Storyline about knowing your true friends. It got me thinking about other social networks, such as LinkedIn. How can you know your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on? How can you tell?
Who are your business friends?
True friends are those who show up when the going is tough. That might mean someone who comes through when you’re moving across the country or that person who comes over to sleep on your couch after you’ve watched a horror movie. The people who are just one phone call away, even when you’ve ignored them for the past few weeks or even longer.
When you get to be successful in business, it can be difficult to really know who is loyal to you and who is just loyal to your achievements.
But it’s important for entrepreneurs and business owners to have people who will be there for the ups and downs of your life. You need two or three people who are going to tell you the truth, who you respect, and who can push you forward in your career. The real question is finding those individuals.
What’s the secret?
I think one of the best places to meet people who will be loyal business friends is outside of your actual business. I belong to the local Lion’s Club, and I’ve never met a group of people who are so dedicated to the community and to each other. The camaraderie is genuine, even between competitors.
Professional organizations are a great way to find others who will become a true business friend.
In business, much like your personal life, you have to work on building relationships with mentors and colleagues. Measure those relationships by who is there for you when you need a good kick in the pants, a pat on the back, or a harassment-free business hug. Go ahead and make connections on LinkedIn and Facebook, but don’t forget to nurture relationships in your community with business people. Look for people who have a good character and reputation, who want you to be successful.
Opinion Editorials
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
(EDITORIAL) America runs on Dunkin’? More like America runs on burn out and caffeine for steam. We all need to get over being busy, here’s how.
We’re all so busy
The day starts at 7:30 with coffee and a quick dog walk. A shower and oatmeal later, and email gets checked. News is read. Social media is managed. Work begins with a start as the phone is stacked on top of the tablet, thrown into a bag, and rushed to the office.
Email is checked again, fires are put out, calls are returned, and work conversations are had. Meetings commence, and set for the next few days, more tweets go out, and more emails are written, as we all hoard tabs in our browsers. The day ends, and we drive home, check email again, eat dinner, play with the kids, Instagram them, check email again, Facebook for a bit, work out, email some more, then go to bed.
This is a relatively standard day for the modern professional. Sound familiar? We sure as hell sound busy, right? It’s true, we are. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It depends.
Being busy is an addiction, plain and simple, and our culture is just looking for the next hit. Be it a time saver or a shiny app, most people brag about how they are just oh so busy. For years, bragging about being busy has been a social commodity, with people getting “oohs” and “aahs” when they proclaim they’re so busy they only get three hours of sleep.
No more.
The glorification of being busy is being rejected by the masses, slowly but surely. I’m not convinced that the 4-hour workweek is the answer, nor am I convinced that bragging about working 80 hours a week is anything other than a sign of an inability to prioritize and manage tasks properly, but I am convinced that the glorified addiction to being busy can be broken.
But it’s tough.
I’m one of those people that are busy all the time. If I have an extra 30 seconds in a line at the store, I’ll check my email. When I’m waiting in the doctor’s office and don’t have an internet connection, I’m nose-deep in a book. If I’m waiting for an image to upload on Facebook, I’m diving into my feed reader, and when I’m on hold, I’m most certainly tweeting. I’m guilty of being busy, and I was born that way. I don’t see it as a bragging right, I’m just a toe-tapper and always on the go.
So how does one break free? There are millions of articles on productivity that you can Google or read here, but here’s how I’ve been breaking free from being addicted to being busy:
- Waiting in lines, I chat up people around me instead of hiding behind my phone. Being aware of my surroundings has reminded me that networking happens everywhere, not just online.
- I no longer work without breaks – I walk around, I make a personal call in the afternoon, I go outside and gather my thoughts without distraction. This has boosted my productivity tremendously.
- I shame myself when I tell others that I’m “busy,” rather I now try to say that I’m doing well and am excited about the projects I’m involved in. It leaves a much more positive impression in peoples’ minds than a veiled complaint about my chaotic schedule.
- I say no. We’re all told to never miss an opportunity and to say yes to everything, but last year, I resolved to never knee-jerk agree to anything, rather, I always thank someone for the opportunity and vow to put serious thought into it. And then I do. Most of the time, I end up saying no, because it doesn’t serve anyone for me to be stretched too thin.
What have you done to reject the glorification of being busy and actually work productively and make time for family and friends?
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work (and outside of it)
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business News1 week ago
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance