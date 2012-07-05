Why California’s population is packing their bags for Texas

One example of the taker mentality: California

The false foundational premises of TakerNation’s ideological belief system are numerous. However, there’s one that unfailingly, as in every single time, gets ’em in the end. It says they’ll always have ProducerNation to plunder. This is why Takers often appear slightly irritated. On one hand they despise Producers for being individuals, taking responsibility for themselves, earning their own way, and not having a feeling of entitlement. On the other hand, they realize their ideology dies on the vine without wealth. They can’t create wealth themselves, but they need it. See, without the ability to plunder the wealth of ProducerNation, TakerNation dies of malnourishment. The most recent and glaring example of this is now happening in real time in California, my native state.

There’s another false premise which has always lead them to trust in Producers generating wealth without end. They think you and I don’t alter our behavior due to agendas they’ve passed into law. For example, they believe the 30-something couple with two kids and one on the way, who both work, will ignore their ever shrinking take-home pay. Yet, Californians are leaving in droves for states who view bona fide Producers not as sheep to fleece, but as families who wanna be left alone to live their lives the way they see fit. Many fleeing the so-called Golden State are taking jobs with ’em. This baffles Takers no end. “After all we’ve done to make everything in life completely fair, they leave?!”

California’s ProducerNation is relocating

As I write this in my home office, I can see out my front picture window. It’s 80° with blue skies and a superb ocean breeze. Kids are picnicking with their moms a couple blocks away at the park. I can drive to a gorgeous beach in under 25 minutes. It rains just 8-12 inches yearly. Yet with all that and much, much more, people are making the choice to leave. They’re turning their lives upside down in the process, and they know this before they go. They leave family. They leave friends, some lifelong. They leave everything.

Why? Cuz they’re sick and tired and beyond angry at TakerNation leaders legally confiscating their hard earned money. They’re tired of being fleeced by TakerNation employees who think they should be paid high wages for showing up and not screwin’ things up most days. They’re sick and tired of courts allowing — no, wrong word — helping the tenants in their residential rental properties get away with non-payment of rent. They’re sick and tired of having worked their butts off so the entitled can whine incessantly about them not doing their fair share. They’re sick and tired of their kids being indoctrinated in California’s public schools.

Essentially, they’re sick and tired of being sick and tired. They’re good folk. They mind their own business. They teach their children OldSchool American core values — the ones by which they’ve always lived.

Then it happens. Let’s talk about the Porters.

The Porters’ favorite cousin, Sharon, comes to visit from a place like Texas. One night over a couple beers, they tire of hearing her rhapsodize about how good they have it, living in SoCal and all. They begin to rant. The cousin is caught off guard by the reality she begins to hear. “You paid over $5,000 in state income taxes?!” “Your house payment is how much?!!” “Excuse me, but for this?” And so on, and so forth, into the night. Fast forward to the following morning.

There’s been a good night’s sleep, kinda sorta, and fresh coffee. They’re enjoying the cool early summer morning weather, as they resume last night’s conversation. That’s when the bovine refuse hits the spinning metal blades, big time. Our hard working, law abiding SoCal 30-somethings discover that cousin Sharon lives in a 4,000 square foot home she bought earlier this year in a great San Antonio neighborhood, for around $290,000. In SoCal’s neck of the woods, that much gets you a small, not so well located, old home. How old? At least 30. Sharon’s monthly payment? Just under $1,900 a month including taxes and insurance. Since the Porter’s make over $90,000 between them, they could swing that without much trouble.

See where this is headed?

The Porter’s will be completely relocated into either San Antonio, or maybe Austin, in time to have an eight foot tree in their new family room by Christmas. California will only be fodder for stories they tell at family gatherings. California, the state blueprint for TakerNation, will have lost another household, the children they’ll have, and 30-50 years of their productive lives. Instead, they’ll be contributing to the vibrant ProducerNation that is Texas.

Multiply this by the thousands who’ve already left California, plus the, who knows how many families who’ll surely do so in the future, and you can see how the TakerNation script plays out. California is losing its best and brightest. Meanwhile those who come here illegally or from other states lookin’ for California’s famous (infamous?) welfare gig, are multiplying like freakin’ rabbits in spring time. Take a moment and play ‘Final Jeopardy’ with me.

Considering the two trends — Takers movin’ in while Producers racin’ for the exits — what would your prediction be for California’s economy in the next few years?

Remember the false premise. Takers believe in their heart of hearts that Producers and the wealth they create will forever be available to pillage. Takers, like goldfish, are repeatedly surprised when they find out Producers will take their wealth creation where they’re treated well, not like involuntary daily blood donors. Goldfish? You know. We put ’em in a bowl of water with a small plastic castle in the middle. Every three seconds they swim around and the castle comes into view. “Oh, wow! A castle!!”

Every time a Taker in California hears of someone they know having moved outa state, they’re shocked. They’ll say something like, “Boy, didn’t see that comin’.”

That’s their version of “Hey, look! It’s a castle!”