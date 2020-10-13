Business Entrepreneur
Delivery startup goPuff is fast becoming the next tech giant
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) GoPuff’s latest round of funding – $380 million – takes the delivery app from a business that grew from beer and snacks to a $3.9 billion consumer tech company on the rise.
Unless you’re in college and/or a Millennial and/or a venture capital watcher, goPuff might not be on your radar.
The app that delivers products you’d find at a convenience store – think snacks, beer, candy, toiletries – hasn’t become a widely used verb like Uber or Venmo. But its “vertically integrated” business model, backed with an impressive venture capital haul, could be driving it toward household-name status.
If ever there were a time for an app offering “daily essentials delivered in minutes,” 2020 is it. With its promise to deliver within 30 minutes, 24/7 in most markets, and with a flat fee, sales are surging.
Also surging: Venture capital. Last week goPuff announced it had raised $380 million in its latest round of funding, tallying up a total of $1.35 billion in sweet VC dollars and leading to a valuation of $3.9 billion. Participants in the latest funding round include existing investor Accel and new investor D1 Capital Partners, with participation from Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund.
Not bad for a company that started in 2013 with two guys delivering beer and snacks out of a Plymouth Voyager to fellow students at Drexel University.
Co-founders Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev also serve as co-CEOs of the Philadelphia-based company, which now serves more than 500 cities using its own 200-plus “micro-fulfillment” hubs and a fleet of independent delivery drivers. It’s the hubs where the vertical integration comes in.
GoPuff buys products directly from manufacturers and stocks their own warehouses, where delivery drivers pick up the orders. Buying direct means quicker pick up and delivery (no shopping or waiting in grocery store lines for drivers), control over inventory (no relying on local retailers’ stock, so customers get exactly what they want) and, of course, more profit for the company.
The backbone of it all is a logistics platform that optimizes everything from inventory to delivery routes. That model led CNBC.com to name goPuff one of their 2020 CNBC Disruptors, 50 private companies “poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.”
How it works
Say it’s midnight and you realize you’re out of White Claw just as a sudden craving arises for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream (hey, no judgment). Maybe you also need some new earbuds and, because you’re planning ahead, something for your inevitable morning headache. However, driving to the local convenience store isn’t convenient or… advisable.
GoPuff is there for you. Shop through the app (for iOS and Android) and for a flat delivery charge of $1.95 – plus $2 if alcohol is involved – a driver will pick up your order at a goPuff warehouse and drop off your goodies within 30 minutes.
Wondering what their top pandemic-summer sellers are nationwide? That would be Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream and the White Claw Seltzer Variety 12-pack.
Rapid expansion
GoPuff says the new funding will help it expand markets, products – including a greater selection of baby and pet products – as well as hiring.
The influx of money has juiced hiring from drivers and warehouse staff to execs, including some top talent with backgrounds at big-name companies: Jocelyn Wong (Lowe’s) as its first chief customer officer; Jonathan DiOrio (Uber) as its first chief business officer; and Rekha Singh (TripAdvisor) as VP of engineering.
In May, CNN.com listed goPuff as a company hiring rapidly during the pandemic, likely adding the company to the radar for job seekers and consumers alike.
5 ways productive business owners fight through distractions and stay focused
[BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR] No, multitasking isn’t something you should brag about. Retrain your brain to stay focused and boost your productivity with these simple tips.
As a small business owner, you have a lot on your plate. And if you aren’t careful, daily distractions can prevent you from accomplishing what you need to get done. But how do you stay focused?
Practical suggestions for eliminating distractions
Research suggests that the average human attention span has fallen from 12 seconds in 2000 to just eight seconds today. For perspective, that’s shorter than the average attention span of a goldfish! And if certain offenders are worse than others, business owners would have to be near the top of the list.
It’s not that the human brain is less capable of focusing today than it was a decade ago. The problem doesn’t lie within – it can be found without. It’s the direct result of the onslaught of new distractions competing for our limited focus.
As a business owner, your responsibilities run deep and wide. And if you aren’t careful, you can easily become overwhelmed and rendered useless. Here are some practical ways to fight back:
1. Centralize communications
As a business owner, it’s not uncommon to have half a dozen communication channels open at one time. Between email, phone, SMS, Slack, and social media messages, you find yourself constantly tending to notifications across a spectrum of isolated platforms. The result is constant back and forth movement that’s difficult (if not impossible) to keep track of. One way to fix this is by centralizing communications.
There are numerous ways to centralize communications, but a social intranet is a fantastic option – particularly if you can find one that integrates with G Suite (or whatever collection of tools you use).
2. Block distracting websites
We all have our favorite go-to websites. These are the sites that we mindlessly browse when we’re looking to kill time or avoid doing work. News sites, blogs, and social networking sites are all good examples. And though there’s nothing technically wrong with any of these, they become problematic when they keep you from important tasks.
If sheer willpower isn’t doing it for you, try using some sort of website blocking tool that prevents you from visiting these websites during work hours. (Here’s a list of some of the top options.)
3. Create email time blocks
Email is a time killer! The average business owner receives well over 100 emails per day and, if you aren’t careful, managing your inbox can become a full-time job.
One of the best techniques is to create email time blocks. These are blocks of time – between 15 to 60 minutes – that you dedicate exclusively to email. And then during the rest of the day, you log out of your email account and reserve your focus for other tasks.
You might think this sounds impractical, but it’s really not. A 20-minute email block early morning, late morning, early afternoon, and late afternoon is enough to keep you in the loop without totally eating away at your schedule.
4. Silence your phone
Your phone is another attention magnet. By silencing your phone for large chunks out of the day, you can keep your focus on the tasks that matter. (If you have an assistant, ask them to filter your calls for you and only pass along the ones that are urgent and necessary.)
5. Avoid multitasking
As Americans, we love to brag about multitasking. We flaunt our ability to juggle multiple tasks at once like it’s a badge of honor. But no matter how skilled you think you are at multitasking, there’s simply no evidence to suggest you’re getting more done. In fact, all of the research indicates you’re preventing yourself from being as productive as you could be.
As Travis Bradberry writes for Forbes, “Multitasking reduces your efficiency and performance because your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. When you try to do two things at once, your brain lacks the capacity to perform both tasks successfully.”
Bradberry points to additional research from the University of London that found multitasking also lowers your IQ and leads to long-term cognitive impairment. In other words, it doesn’t just impact short-term focus. It also inhibits long-term results.
Reclaim your focus and boost productivity
Focus can be difficult to cultivate. But if you want to enhance your productivity and output, it’s a critical element in the equation. From centralizing communications to eliminating your reliance on multitasking, a quick and thorough response is a must.
3 things to consider before you pivot your business model
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Many businesses have had to pivot during the global pandemic but maybe yours isn’t one of them. Consider these questions first!
When Ross asked Rachel and Chandler (Friends TV show 1994-2004) to move a couch, many of us will never forget his voice inflection and how many times he yelled “PIVOT”! It’s actually a really funny scene and if you’ve never seen it, it might be worth 3.5 minutes of your time. Ross had the best of intentions by starting with a sketch and enlisting help from friends but even that ends up in hilarity as getting his couch in to his apartment doesn’t work and he ends up being offered $4 when he tries to return it (stay for the end of the clip).
The best plans and intentions for your business are often met with what the market and customers demand, where technology grows, and where your ROI is the best. You often know that your original plans will grow and evolve, even in uncertainty and now… a global pandemic.
Many entrepreneurs and small businesses have had to lean on technology to add virtual services (or expand their offerings) to meet our current norm where people are just not out and about like they used to be. Some have seen this work well and others have had to completely re-design their offerings to maintain safe and socially distanced considerations.
The thing is, businesses that have pivoted are being highlighted. But it is also worth looking at what has worked for some businesses that didn’t have to completely shift their strategies in 2020. It is likely that they had to adapt but maybe not a ridiculous Ross-type “pivot” that resulted in a complete failure of the mission.
Harvard Business Review shared an incredible article, “You Don’t Have to Pivot in a Crisis” with great insights about what to consider if you think you need to make changes or if you want reassurance you are still on the right track.
The HBS article shares a powerful thought:
“The lesson here is that when a crisis hits, it pays to resist knee-jerk reactions on how to handle external shocks and ask what is going to work best for your company, based on the particular realities of its business. Ignoring the playbook of rapid cuts plus strategic pivoting can be the smart move… However, staying the course doesn’t mean inaction.”
Here are three thought starters you may want to consider for your business:
- What product line or service is best serving your customers right now? Is that one of your strongest and/or could it use some attention?
- What product line or service is not quite meeting your needs or customer demands at the moment that had seemingly always worked (not forever! Just right now)? For example, in person gatherings and promotions like events, conferences, trade shows.
- Is there something you’ve always wanted to explore? And could now be a great time since people want things more virtually? Examples: Selling branded swag, workbooks, content subscriptions, educational webinars.
These are three simple things but could help point you in the right direction of where to focus your time and energy – at least for now. You may not need a complete re-design or to take a new road, it might be some tweaks and adjustments to hang on to what you’ve worked so hard to build.
What freelancers need to know about new tax form 1099-NEC
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) There’s a new tax form for freelancers, but don’t hyperventilate. It’s not as bad as it sounds.
Dear freelancers and workers of the gig economy: You can stop banging your head on your desk. Or your table at a café. Or any hard surface near your couch.
The words “new tax form” are terrible, horrible, no good words for anyone, let alone independent workers. In this case, the “new” form is really a resurrected old one that replaces the 1009-MISC you’ve been getting from clients who’ve paid you more than $600.
And that’s the most important thing you need to know. Make sure your clients have sent you the right form – 1099-NEC – by Feb. 1, 2021. NEC stands for nonemployee compensation.
Of course, there could be all sorts of exceptions and blah-di-blah that might apply to you. Look to Forbes.com for the gritty accounting details, including why this came about.
TL;DR: The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 (PATH Act) aims to fight tax fraud by closing the time between when independent contractors can file their returns (Jan. 31) and some employers’ deadlines for submitting their own tax forms to the government (sometimes as late as the end of March). That meant fraudsters could file tax returns and claim a refund before the IRS had time to match up the numbers.
Speaking of matching up numbers: Make sure the number in Box 1 on the 1099-NEC is the same number you have in your records. Paying taxes on money you didn’t earn is what experts call “not good.”
So… you are keeping those records as you collect payment, right? Just a tip: If you’ve been keeping track of invoices, payments, and business expenses on a spreadsheet, you might want to check out the free accounting software Wave.
The IRS is going to release more info about filing requirements later in the year, but it’s always a good idea (for freelancers especially) to get a head start on collecting and adding up the receipts.
You may even minimize your banging-head-on-the-table headaches in 2021.
