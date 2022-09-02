Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Entrepreneur

Marketers, custom-designed trackable Dynamic QR codes are here

Dynamic QR codes offer trackable shortened URLs, offering tangible evidence of scans and future customer interactions.

Published

dynamic qr codes on computer

QR codes are definitely not new, and they are here to stay. Now, enter dynamic QR codes that you can track as a brand manager making them even more valuable.

Enter Square QR. Marketing and social media managers will enjoy the ease of use and functionality of this program.

Brands can customize their QR code to enhance brand recognizability. The URL Code Generator can also use Dynamic Short links, aka trackable shortened URLs with your own branding. Use your own custom domains and set your own back-half of your shortened URLs. And they tout the use of custom domains as well.

“Connect your own custom domain to SQR. When your customers scan your QR code they see a familiar URL with your branding.”

By generating dynamic QR codes with SQR, customers can create their QR codes, create custom QR designs and track their codes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The company said they have over 10,000 users and testimonials to back up why they’re worth brand managers’ time.

One happy user says SQR is their favorite because it’s easy to use, beautiful, and offers several customizations. Another says they love the product because it’s a one-stop shop for their QR code needs.

The product offers multiple pricing plans from free, which start with a few QR codes and a short link on SQR to a $15 a month option that gives the user access to dynamic QR codes and short links to a $30 a month option that gives both along with API.

The Square QR site includes a blog with examples of how their clients are using the SQR Dynamic QR codes to find success.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman working at her desk practicing productivity. Woman working at her desk practicing productivity.

Business Entrepreneur

16 productivity hacks and tools for entrepreneurs and freelancers

High productivity is a goal for many, but there are many different approaches. We've compiled a few of our fav tools & hacks in...

2 hours ago
Woman at work during entrepreneurial life Woman at work during entrepreneurial life

Business Entrepreneur

This is what leaving the entrepreneurial life taught me

It's a long and winding road in life as an entrepreneur, from building from the ground up to sustaining success. Joy comes in the...

August 9, 2022
Photographer holding a camera representing pricing a product. Photographer holding a camera representing pricing a product.

Business Entrepreneur

Think like a photographer when pricing your product or service

Use these helpful tips one photographer uses for pricing a photo and get the ball rolling when pricing your product or service.

August 6, 2022
people working on productivity people working on productivity

Business Entrepreneur

5 productivity tools for any small businesses

Whether you're a small business or startup, improving productivity means more money and less stress. Here are five tools to help do just that!

August 4, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.