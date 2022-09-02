Marketers, custom-designed trackable Dynamic QR codes are here

QR codes are definitely not new, and they are here to stay. Now, enter dynamic QR codes that you can track as a brand manager making them even more valuable.

Enter Square QR. Marketing and social media managers will enjoy the ease of use and functionality of this program.

Brands can customize their QR code to enhance brand recognizability. The URL Code Generator can also use Dynamic Short links, aka trackable shortened URLs with your own branding. Use your own custom domains and set your own back-half of your shortened URLs. And they tout the use of custom domains as well.

“Connect your own custom domain to SQR. When your customers scan your QR code they see a familiar URL with your branding.”

By generating dynamic QR codes with SQR, customers can create their QR codes, create custom QR designs and track their codes.

The company said they have over 10,000 users and testimonials to back up why they’re worth brand managers’ time.

One happy user says SQR is their favorite because it’s easy to use, beautiful, and offers several customizations. Another says they love the product because it’s a one-stop shop for their QR code needs.

The product offers multiple pricing plans from free, which start with a few QR codes and a short link on SQR to a $15 a month option that gives the user access to dynamic QR codes and short links to a $30 a month option that gives both along with API.

The Square QR site includes a blog with examples of how their clients are using the SQR Dynamic QR codes to find success.