Business Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur blunders to bypass
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) Being an entrepreneur takes a lot of hard work, as a result, it’s easy to make mistakes. Here’s how to avoid hurting your business from the get-go.
The entrepreneur business can be a tricky one. It’s not one of those career choices that have more of a clear-cut path, and it may require you to make your own rules along the way.
Along with making your own rules, it is also 110 percent likely that you will make mistakes along the way, as well. This is true of any career, but, when within the sphere of being an entrepreneur, responsibility has a tendency to weigh even heavier on your shoulders.
This is completely unavoidable, but if you keep an eye on your methods and not just your desired outcomes, you can help combat some of the biggest mistakes. Here are some things to keep in mind.
It’s obviously one of the first priorities to get the word out about your business. You may be inclined to hit up every social media platform known to man.
This can be harmful to you if you spread your social presence too thin and have no focus. Pick a few channels that are the most fitting for your business, build your presence, then expand to other channels from there.
Never promise more than you can deliver at the start of your business. You only get one shot at your first sale with a consumer and not delivering what they expected can hurt your next chance.
Also, be approachable and keep an open mind when it comes to networking and communicating for sales. Confidence can carry you and your business a long way.
So, you’ve found a strategy that works? Great! But, don’t get complacent. Consumers want to see innovation, and employees yearn for that, too.
Try and start each year with a calendar and determine what changes you want to make from the last. Figure out what worked and how you can expand upon it to make it fresh and possibly more successful.
With this idea, don’t settle for reusing the same knowledge over and over again. Keep learning as your business grows and turn that knowledge into actions.
Business Entrepreneur
To all our small business owners: you’ve gotta have insurance
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) To all of our small business owners: you should know what kind of insurance you need and how to get it.
You know you should have insurance, but you don’t know why. You’re running a small business and you have at least ten other things on the brain besides what type of risk mitigation measures you need to put in place. Besides, the cost of the monthly premium alone could be put to much better use in the rest of the budget. Any of these sound familiar?
Small business insurance is a necessity for conducting protected business activities. It may sound hyperbolic, but not having it could cause your not just your whole business to collapse, but also bankrupt you in the process. This scary reality can be avoided by choosing to invest in the correct coverage for your needs. The federal Small Business Administration (SBA) states that a good rule of thumb is to “insure against things that you could not pay for on your own.”
Here’s a quick rundown of the types of policies you could choose for your small business.
General Liability
According to insurance provider Hartford Fire Insurance Co, general liability insurance “helps protect your business from liability in the form of property damage claims, bodily injury claims, and/or personal and advertising injury claims that could put your business’s assets at risk.“ Consider general liability insurance as the first line of defense that can cover many different types of claims, but lacks some nuances that you may discover you need for your specific business.
Product Liability
Product liability is insurance that covers a business that manufactures or distributes a product. This type of coverage can be useful from individuals who make their own cosmetics to sell on Etsy or merely sells on the behalf of others. If a product caused harm to someone who purchased it, product liability would cover you.
Professional Liability
Professional liability is for the business that provides a specific service instead of a good. Whether you’re a financial consultant or a certified masseuse, if you don’t have professional liability insurance, you could be put at financial risk if a customer who used your service sues you. This type of coverage insures you against the financial loss of malpractice, negligence, and errors that a customer can receive if they purchased services from you.
Home-Based Business
52 percent of all businesses in the United States are run from home. It makes sense that a specific subset of insurance was developed for individuals with this particular need area. This type of insurance is added as a rider on top of a homeowner policy that adds specific language to cover equipment and if third-party (i.e. not the homeowner) becomes injured while at the home based business.
These are the four general areas of applicable small business insurance. Of course, there are many more types that you may need like workers compensation or auto liability. The price of all these coverage areas can be affected by the type of industry your business is in, as well as the number employees that work for you.
By now, the dollar signs may be ticking up in your head. Take a deep breath. The best way to deal with the cost of a good policy is to decrease your risk areas as much as possible and consider the amount of deductible you’d be willing to pay. The SBA recommends assessing your liability annually before renewing policies, and that’s a great way to start this process for the first time. Get with a licensed agent before making any policy decisions and rest assured, the cost of coverage will be small in comparison to the cost of trying to cover a catastrophic event out of pocket.
I’m not an insurance underwriter/broker and this story is not to substitute consultation with a real-life trained insurance agent. With that in mind, go find your nearest small business insurance broker or contact your Chamber of Commerce for assistance.
Business Entrepreneur
Win The Day chrome extension helps you win everything
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) Win The Day chrome extension helps you set goals and achieve them which means you win more than just the day!
The internet (and chrome’s tab feature) is an invitation to a lack of focus and endless youtube distractions. Fortunately, the great range of chrome extension for improving one’s productivity may help curb those indulgences and get you focused. Win the Day is a chrome extension that capitalizes on some basic goal setting theories and integrates them directly into your browser (read: WORKSPACE).
Like most google extensions, this Win The Day extension is a super easy set up – it does support Google Account functionality (and the Facebook!), so it can sync across those devices (integration across devices is AWESOME and is a key feature for most of us).
The user interface is easy to navigate, and has all those things that make inspirational planners fun – a picturesque background, inspirational quotes on the top, and an easy to navigate experience. In terms of functionality, let’s break down the good and the not so good.
The Good:
Easy to use – interface tracks your goal and reminds you every day you use it – that’s an essential part of goal setting psychology. The more you see it, the more likely it stays on your mind.
Daily countdown – you easily see how many days you have left – it’s easy to tell when you are running out of time.
You can set daily targets – breaking down complex goals into daily steps. This helps keep you focused on your goal.
Three daily targets is a good use of psychology in this case. For most big ticket goals – more than three tasks per day is unreasonable for professionals.
Focus Mode – If social media is a constant distraction, the use of focus mode will effectively block your access to the web site. By default, it blocks Facebook, twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest – but you can add your own sites as well. This IS extremely useful, and to me is the gold part of the extension.
Not so Good:
Only One Goal – Not that single focus is a bad thing but most of us don’t have one goal in a single category, let alone across the board. Because you only focus on one goal at a time, this limits its application. Most of us have work, professional, personal, and family goals. Frankly put, one goal at a time is a nice idea – but doesn’t match the realness of life for anyone, especially entrepreneurs.
Habit Tracking – This feature is simple to use, but lacks the robustness of most habit tracking apps. It also sets things up in a weekly timeline, but for many of us, we are building daily and monthly habits as well. Compared to the excellence of focus mode, this feature wasn’t pulling it.
The interface – Well, If you like nice stock photography, it’s not too bad. Thankfully, the layering effect keeps the focus on the content, and its design is pleasing for a bright screen on the desktop, but it feels both a little juvenile and cheesy.
This is a great tool for those who need some “inspiration” in their browsing career. For focus mode alone, this extension is a great add-in for those who use Chrome as a workspace and want to create a “focus burst” workflow. If you’re trying to reach a big ticket goal, this is a great tool, and has applications whether you’re a parent, a student, a business owner, or a consultant. Now Get crackin’ on those goals and Get #SMART on your goal setting with a refresher.
Business Entrepreneur
Business pro tip: when pricing your product, think like a photographer
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) On of the growing pains associated with starting your own business is knowing how much to charge for goods and services. Use these helpful tips one photographer uses for pricing a photo and get the ball rolling!
More than a thousand words
A picture may say a thousand words, but a photo doesn’t just tell a story. A simple photo can be an excellent example on how to price your next business product.
Photography blogger Sarah Petty wrote her method of pricing a simple 8×10 inch photograph for as advice for her fellow photography business owners. But her advice can actually be applied beyond the world of studios and darkrooms. Here’s how to think like a photographer whenever developing the cost of your next good or service.
Step One: Know thyself (and know thy client)
Your first step in knowing your next price for your next best selling item or service is knowing what type of business you run. This is solved by answering the simple question: are you a high volume seller with lower prices or lower volume seller with higher prices?
This question can be answered by looking at your sales for the past month. Are your trends indicating your customers prefer a more personalized, boutique approach to the things they purchase from you (with higher prices), or do you move a lot of product (with lower prices)?
When you understand what type of business sales trend you’re following, move onto step two.
Step Two: Understand your sunk costs.
A sunk, or fixed cost, is the price to manufacture or deliver a good that will not change (unless reacting to the market’s inflation). What is the basic core cost of manufacturing the product you intend to put in your store? That amount, your cost of goods sold (CGOS), is the baseline from which your ultimate price will come from. Now to step three.
Step Three: Look at your other overhead for producing your product.
So you know your CGOS, so all you do now is just add what money you want to make off that? Wrong. You’re forgetting that you’re not just making that product. You are maintaining a store or electronic storefront, you’ve got office space, human resource costs, and other things that may slip by whenever you’re trying to develop your price for your next big thing. This doesn’t mean you’re charging a customer a month’s rent for consultation fee, of course, but knowing that you’re going to need a comfortable cushion whenever figuring this product’s cost out. According to the federal Small Business Administration you should allocate a portion of the profit “to each service performed or product produced” and this cost should be calculated annually. Finished, now to step four.
Step Four: Profit!
Finally, after factoring your CGOS and your overhead, now you can decide what you want to make by selling. Petty personally uses the approximation of making 4 or 5 times her CGOS plus her overhead per item. Whatever the ultimate cost is, it has to be able to lend you the ability to live comfortably in order for you to be able to manufacture more in the future.
The next time you have to develop a price for a new product, don’t forget to step into the world of photography for awhile. You’ll be saying cheese all the way to the bank.
#KnowYourPrice
