What entrepreneurs should know about new federal regulation leadership
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) New appointments indicate that federal regulation is about to change. Here’s what entrepreneurs be prepared for in the coming months.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau underwent some leadership updates as of January, and Rohit Chopra—a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission—is currently in line for the director slot. Gary Gensler, formerly a banker, was also nominated to become the next chair of the SEC. These two will spearhead the current administration’s federal regulation efforts, making their introduction pivotal to entrepreneurs across the board.
This pick makes a strong opening statement for the administration’s regulatory tone, with a clear emphasis on what some call “protecting unsophisticated investors” in the coming years. Between Chopra focusing on reprioritizing the protection and safety of consumers via CFPB reform and Gensler tightening back up SEC regulations in the wake of the prior administration’s regulatory stance, entrepreneurs can expect some substantial changes.
Those changes will stretch to include anything from fundraising to the way corporations advertise and distribute things like credit services and student loans.
Additionally, the new regulatory team will address the way that large corporations—specifically Facebook—operate regarding privacy and other sensitive issues attributed to social media. Chopra has a personal record of criticizing the FTC for their perceptibly lenient actions against Facebook, so it seems reasonable to expect that his position will involve increasing regulations for how Facebook—and similar companies—advertise and treat consumers.
And that attitude isn’t restricted to social media giants. A very clear focus of this regulatory team is preventing corporations from taking advantage of consumers, be that via predatory loans, unclear terms of use, or even manipulative advertising.
Obviously, there’s a lot to address whenever a new team enters the federal landscape, and it can take some time for the ramifications of such a transition to become clear. However, entrepreneurs across the board can expect stricter advertising guidelines and the potential for tightened restrictions on web-based outreach—something that, when paired with Google’s phasing out of third-party cookies, could make for a tough environment.
Business owners can also probably expect more regulatory scrutiny regarding things like fundraising and day-to-day operations. While it can be difficult to plan for the exact kind of scrutiny these corporations will face, now would be a good time for those owners to speak with their HR departments to ensure that all of the necessary documents are in order to expedite any forthcoming demands.
Paper Source files for bankruptcy, leaving many small craft businesses in a jam
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Paper Source declared bankruptcy in March, affecting much more than their own market with a ripple effect of damages.
Paper Source, a paper goods retailer with national connections, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 2, 2021. In an age of screens and PDFs, the ripple effect from Paper Source’s closure still reached out far beyond the company itself, affecting small paper goods businesses across the country.
The bankruptcy—and the fallout from it—serves as a brutal cautionary tale for small businesses hoping to partner with national retail chains, as one of the stipulations of the filing entails a lack of obligation to pay any outstanding debts.
Many smaller paper goods businesses reported large orders from Paper Source in the weeks and months leading up to the filing, which, to some, indicates a level of maliciousness on the behalf of the corporation. The bankruptcy claim leaves Paper Source in debt to over 250 separate vendors, some of whom are owed up to $20,000 for orders placed pre-filing.
Morning Brew points out that many of the smaller paper goods businesses currently burned by Paper Source are owned by women, and the majority of these businesses operate with small teams.
Additionally, many vendors expressed frustration at being “burned” by what they viewed as the traditional path to success. Attaining a relationship with a large retailer is, for many smaller businesses, the golden ticket; Paper Source’s questionable behavior in this case is causing some of its prior clients to rethink their partnerships in the future.
The filing comes as yet another blow to the stationery market. The pandemic certainly dampened consumer interest in things like greeting cards and the like for several months, and plenty of paper goods sellers reported that the usual holiday surge in orders wasn’t enough to make up for the damage.
Paper Source placing so many large orders in January helped these vendors feel optimistic, but the bankruptcy filing left them lost again.
While alternative retailers like Etsy and local “mom-and-pop” locations provide some relief for these poor businesses, Paper Source undeniably burned a lot of sources—and, if one considers their activity leading up to the filing, they may have done so willingly. It’s often necessary to work with larger retailers as a small business, but Paper Source certainly makes a compelling case for finding other avenues.
This new company promises to help small eCommerce companies consolidate
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) OpenDoor’s founder just launched a new company that will prioritize buying small eCommerce companies for consolidation.
Keith Rabois, the founder of OpenDoor, is in the process of rolling out a new company called OpenStore—and, while the name may sound like a joke, the eCommerce company promises to be anything but.
According to Axios, OpenStore is “a stealthy company” that is geared toward acquiring small eCommerce companies in the coming years. The Miami-based startup is cofounded by Jack Abraham, founder of Atomic—a startup that emphasizes quick and thorough company generation—so a definite theme is present: Efficient purchase and retention of a large number of different digital properties.
The model itself isn’t too different from OpenDoor’s practice of buying actual real estate, but it seems that the similarities stop after the sale. After all, OpenDoor’s model involves flipping purchased properties for a profit, while OpenStore will—at least for now—focus on the acquisition piece.
It is worth noting that, unlike OpenDoor, this venture is less original and more indicative of a general trend as of late. Larger companies have been purchasing smaller eCommerce companies in an effort to consolidate and grow for some time, so Rabois’ effort, while bold, is not entirely unheard of.
Despite the appearance of yet another consolidation move, though, Rabois promises to do something different with this venture. What that will entail is beyond the scope of the information currently available regarding OpenStore, but one can assume more details will arrive soon.
Funding for OpenStore will reportedly come from a variety of sources, the primary two of which are Atomic and Founders Fund; Abraham’s reach from Atomic is clear, and Rabois is technically a general partner with the Founders Fund.
There are a couple of reasons why this is an important move. Primarily, eCommerce company owners that are looking to sell should know that, at least in theory, they’ll have an option (that isn’t Amazon) soon enough. The pandemic has been rough on small businesses of all kinds, and plenty of owners would be operating well within reason to go through the consolidation process.
For eCommerce companies looking to hold onto their ventures, OpenStore’s arrival means that there’s another operation to keep an eye on, especially if competitors are merging and growing via these acquisitions.
3 things to consider before you pivot your business model
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Many businesses have had to pivot during the global pandemic but maybe yours isn’t one of them. Consider these questions first!
When Ross asked Rachel and Chandler (Friends TV show 1994-2004) to move a couch, many of us will never forget his voice inflection and how many times he yelled “PIVOT”! It’s actually a really funny scene and if you’ve never seen it, it might be worth 3.5 minutes of your time. Ross had the best of intentions by starting with a sketch and enlisting help from friends but even that ends up in hilarity as getting his couch in to his apartment doesn’t work and he ends up being offered $4 when he tries to return it (stay for the end of the clip).
The best plans and intentions for your business are often met with what the market and customers demand, where technology grows, and where your ROI is the best. You often know that your original plans will grow and evolve, even in uncertainty and now… a global pandemic.
Many entrepreneurs and small businesses have had to lean on technology to add virtual services (or expand their offerings) to meet our current norm where people are just not out and about like they used to be. Some have seen this work well and others have had to completely re-design their offerings to maintain safe and socially distanced considerations.
The thing is, businesses that have pivoted are being highlighted. But it is also worth looking at what has worked for some businesses that didn’t have to completely shift their strategies in 2020. It is likely that they had to adapt but maybe not a ridiculous Ross-type “pivot” that resulted in a complete failure of the mission.
Harvard Business Review shared an incredible article, “You Don’t Have to Pivot in a Crisis” with great insights about what to consider if you think you need to make changes or if you want reassurance you are still on the right track.
The HBS article shares a powerful thought:
“The lesson here is that when a crisis hits, it pays to resist knee-jerk reactions on how to handle external shocks and ask what is going to work best for your company, based on the particular realities of its business. Ignoring the playbook of rapid cuts plus strategic pivoting can be the smart move… However, staying the course doesn’t mean inaction.”
Here are three thought starters you may want to consider for your business:
- What product line or service is best serving your customers right now? Is that one of your strongest and/or could it use some attention?
- What product line or service is not quite meeting your needs or customer demands at the moment that had seemingly always worked (not forever! Just right now)? For example, in person gatherings and promotions like events, conferences, trade shows.
- Is there something you’ve always wanted to explore? And could now be a great time since people want things more virtually? Examples: Selling branded swag, workbooks, content subscriptions, educational webinars.
These are three simple things but could help point you in the right direction of where to focus your time and energy – at least for now. You may not need a complete re-design or to take a new road, it might be some tweaks and adjustments to hang on to what you’ve worked so hard to build.
