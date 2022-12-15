Connect with us

Business Entrepreneur

Indie alternatives for popular SaaS products

Small businesses should support other small businesses. This website lists indie alternatives to the most popular software.

Published

Indie Hacks, startup uncovers indie alternatives for any software you need to use

Licensing software can get quite expensive for a small business. ProductHunt just featured a new site where you can discover many indie versions of popular SaaS products like Shopify, Evernote, Canva, and more! Indie Hacks, made by Arif Hossain, provides alternative products so small businesses can support each other. With over 100 products listed and the site still growing, you are bound to find the perfect alternative(s) for your business’ or brand’s needs.

Here is a sampling of the indie competitors to the big wigs that are perfect to implement in your small business:

  • Weightless: This product works to replace MailChimp or ConvertKit. You can send an email to a list of people right from your email app. The first 50 signups are free, but there’s a paid plan as your list grows. It’s not for you if you don’t want to get replies from your audience, however!
  • Babble: This startup can replace the communication platforms Slack or Discord. Babble builds on your brand because it runs directly on your site. It’s very easy to set up and launch, making it a great choice for getting conversations started!
  • Branalyzer. This tool replaces SEO favorites like Ahrefs or Semrush. There is a free version with up to 10 searches a month or they offer an upgrade to an individual plan for entrepreneurs or small businesses with up to 100 searches a month…plus many other features used for brand analysis.
  • Calendesk. This calendar product seeks to replace Calendly. This all-in-one scheduling appointment software was built with businesses in mind to automate meetings with clients. After a 14-free day free trial, there’s a small monthly charge, but there is no commitment, making it a good choice for those starting out.
  • Owwly: The indie version of ProductHunt, to discover new tools and products that can support your business. This a hidden gem for those that want to learn about upcoming tech releases.

If you’re looking for small businesses to support, Indie Hacks is the place to go. Search by the name of the product you want to replace and discover new software that can handle your needs.

In this article:
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

