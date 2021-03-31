Business Entrepreneur
Paper Source files for bankruptcy, leaving many small craft businesses in a jam
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Paper Source declared bankruptcy in March, affecting much more than their own market with a ripple effect of damages.
Paper Source, a paper goods retailer with national connections, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 2, 2021. In an age of screens and PDFs, the ripple effect from Paper Source’s closure still reached out far beyond the company itself, affecting small paper goods businesses across the country.
The bankruptcy—and the fallout from it—serves as a brutal cautionary tale for small businesses hoping to partner with national retail chains, as one of the stipulations of the filing entails a lack of obligation to pay any outstanding debts.
Many smaller paper goods businesses reported large orders from Paper Source in the weeks and months leading up to the filing, which, to some, indicates a level of maliciousness on the behalf of the corporation. The bankruptcy claim leaves Paper Source in debt to over 250 separate vendors, some of whom are owed up to $20,000 for orders placed pre-filing.
Morning Brew points out that many of the smaller paper goods businesses currently burned by Paper Source are owned by women, and the majority of these businesses operate with small teams.
Additionally, many vendors expressed frustration at being “burned” by what they viewed as the traditional path to success. Attaining a relationship with a large retailer is, for many smaller businesses, the golden ticket; Paper Source’s questionable behavior in this case is causing some of its prior clients to rethink their partnerships in the future.
The filing comes as yet another blow to the stationery market. The pandemic certainly dampened consumer interest in things like greeting cards and the like for several months, and plenty of paper goods sellers reported that the usual holiday surge in orders wasn’t enough to make up for the damage.
Paper Source placing so many large orders in January helped these vendors feel optimistic, but the bankruptcy filing left them lost again.
While alternative retailers like Etsy and local “mom-and-pop” locations provide some relief for these poor businesses, Paper Source undeniably burned a lot of sources—and, if one considers their activity leading up to the filing, they may have done so willingly. It’s often necessary to work with larger retailers as a small business, but Paper Source certainly makes a compelling case for finding other avenues.
Business Entrepreneur
This new company promises to help small eCommerce companies consolidate
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) OpenDoor’s founder just launched a new company that will prioritize buying small eCommerce companies for consolidation.
Keith Rabois, the founder of OpenDoor, is in the process of rolling out a new company called OpenStore—and, while the name may sound like a joke, the eCommerce company promises to be anything but.
According to Axios, OpenStore is “a stealthy company” that is geared toward acquiring small eCommerce companies in the coming years. The Miami-based startup is cofounded by Jack Abraham, founder of Atomic—a startup that emphasizes quick and thorough company generation—so a definite theme is present: Efficient purchase and retention of a large number of different digital properties.
The model itself isn’t too different from OpenDoor’s practice of buying actual real estate, but it seems that the similarities stop after the sale. After all, OpenDoor’s model involves flipping purchased properties for a profit, while OpenStore will—at least for now—focus on the acquisition piece.
It is worth noting that, unlike OpenDoor, this venture is less original and more indicative of a general trend as of late. Larger companies have been purchasing smaller eCommerce companies in an effort to consolidate and grow for some time, so Rabois’ effort, while bold, is not entirely unheard of.
Despite the appearance of yet another consolidation move, though, Rabois promises to do something different with this venture. What that will entail is beyond the scope of the information currently available regarding OpenStore, but one can assume more details will arrive soon.
Funding for OpenStore will reportedly come from a variety of sources, the primary two of which are Atomic and Founders Fund; Abraham’s reach from Atomic is clear, and Rabois is technically a general partner with the Founders Fund.
There are a couple of reasons why this is an important move. Primarily, eCommerce company owners that are looking to sell should know that, at least in theory, they’ll have an option (that isn’t Amazon) soon enough. The pandemic has been rough on small businesses of all kinds, and plenty of owners would be operating well within reason to go through the consolidation process.
For eCommerce companies looking to hold onto their ventures, OpenStore’s arrival means that there’s another operation to keep an eye on, especially if competitors are merging and growing via these acquisitions.
Business Entrepreneur
3 things to consider before you pivot your business model
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Many businesses have had to pivot during the global pandemic but maybe yours isn’t one of them. Consider these questions first!
When Ross asked Rachel and Chandler (Friends TV show 1994-2004) to move a couch, many of us will never forget his voice inflection and how many times he yelled “PIVOT”! It’s actually a really funny scene and if you’ve never seen it, it might be worth 3.5 minutes of your time. Ross had the best of intentions by starting with a sketch and enlisting help from friends but even that ends up in hilarity as getting his couch in to his apartment doesn’t work and he ends up being offered $4 when he tries to return it (stay for the end of the clip).
The best plans and intentions for your business are often met with what the market and customers demand, where technology grows, and where your ROI is the best. You often know that your original plans will grow and evolve, even in uncertainty and now… a global pandemic.
Many entrepreneurs and small businesses have had to lean on technology to add virtual services (or expand their offerings) to meet our current norm where people are just not out and about like they used to be. Some have seen this work well and others have had to completely re-design their offerings to maintain safe and socially distanced considerations.
The thing is, businesses that have pivoted are being highlighted. But it is also worth looking at what has worked for some businesses that didn’t have to completely shift their strategies in 2020. It is likely that they had to adapt but maybe not a ridiculous Ross-type “pivot” that resulted in a complete failure of the mission.
Harvard Business Review shared an incredible article, “You Don’t Have to Pivot in a Crisis” with great insights about what to consider if you think you need to make changes or if you want reassurance you are still on the right track.
The HBS article shares a powerful thought:
“The lesson here is that when a crisis hits, it pays to resist knee-jerk reactions on how to handle external shocks and ask what is going to work best for your company, based on the particular realities of its business. Ignoring the playbook of rapid cuts plus strategic pivoting can be the smart move… However, staying the course doesn’t mean inaction.”
Here are three thought starters you may want to consider for your business:
- What product line or service is best serving your customers right now? Is that one of your strongest and/or could it use some attention?
- What product line or service is not quite meeting your needs or customer demands at the moment that had seemingly always worked (not forever! Just right now)? For example, in person gatherings and promotions like events, conferences, trade shows.
- Is there something you’ve always wanted to explore? And could now be a great time since people want things more virtually? Examples: Selling branded swag, workbooks, content subscriptions, educational webinars.
These are three simple things but could help point you in the right direction of where to focus your time and energy – at least for now. You may not need a complete re-design or to take a new road, it might be some tweaks and adjustments to hang on to what you’ve worked so hard to build.
Business Entrepreneur
Here’s why you shouldn’t start a startup
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Building your own startup and being your own boss sounds tempting, but be sure you make these considerations before starting out.
2020, a year for our generation that will most likely be marked in infamy for decades to come. 2021 hasn’t been easier, but there at least appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for many. A lot of people, myself included, are looking for different options for new careers. Maybe it’s time to place some faith in those back-burner dreams that no one ever really thought would come to fruition. But there are some things about creating a new startup business that we should all really keep in mind.
While you can find any number of lists to help you to get things going, here’s a short list that makes beginning a new business venture a monumental effort:
- You need to have a unique idea with an impeccable execution. Ideas are a dime a dozen. But even the goods ones need the right business-minded person behind it to get things going for them.
- Time, time, and more time. To get a startup to a point where it is sustainable and giving you back something that is worthwhile, takes years. Each of those years will take many decisions that you can only hope will pan out. There is no quick cash except for a lottery and you have to be extra lucky for those to get you anything. This whole idea will take years of your life away and it may end in failure no matter what you do.
- You have to have the stamina. Most data will show you that startups fail 90% of the time. The majority of those are because people gave up on the idea. You have to push and keep pushing or you’ll never get there yourself. Losing determination is the death of any business venture.
- Risk is a lifestyle. To get anywhere in life you have to risk something. Starting a business is all about risking your time and maybe your money to get a new life set up. If you can’t take risks for the future then you can’t move up in the business world.
- Bad timing and/or a bad market. If you don’t have a sense for the market around you, which takes time and experience (or a lot of luck), you won’t make it. A keen business sense is absolutely necessary for you to succeed in a startup. Take some time and truly analyze yourself and your idea before trying something.
- Adaptability is also a necessity. The business world can be changed at the drop of a hat, with absolutely no warning. Rolling with the punches is something you have to do or every little change is going to emotionally take a toll on you.
- Lastly, not all of this depends upon your actions. If you start something that relies on investors, you’re likely going to get told “no” so many times that you’ll feel like it’s on repeat. Not everything is dependent upon your beliefs and whims. You need to be able to adjust to this and get people to see things from your point of view as well. But ultimately, it’s not all about you, it’s also about them.
These are just a few ways that starting a startup could stress you out. So, while the future could be bright, stay cautious and think twice before making any life changing decisions.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Internet of Things and deep learning: How your devices are getting smarter
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Want your employees to perform better? Focus on engagement
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Here’s why you shouldn’t start a startup
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
7 simple tips to boost your customer loyalty online
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Is COVID encouraging teachers to join edtech startups?
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Unify your remote team with these important conversations
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Is COVID proving that efficiency is overrated?