Business Entrepreneur
Small businesses must go digital to survive (and thrive)
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) A study at Cisco reveals how digitizing small businesses is no longer optional, but critical to success, thanks to the pandemic.
As digital transformation efforts ramp up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study released by Cisco has highlighted some key insights into how small businesses will need to adapt in order to survive in the “new normal.”
The study, conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC), analyzed more than 2,000 small businesses across eight different markets, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Mexico, United Kingdom, Brazil, Chile, and France. Using a four-section index to assess a small business’s digitalization efforts, the research found that 16% of companies said they were “thriving and feel their businesses are agile and resilient.” While 36% stated they were in “survival mode.” Regardless of where they were ranked in the index, the study concluded that 70% of firms were in the process of ramping up digital transformation within their company due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the digital divide that was already present in the small business market, and it is forcing companies to accelerate their digitalization,” said Daniel-Zoe Jimenez, AVP, head digital transformation & SMB research at IDC. “Small businesses are realizing that digitalization is no longer an option, but a matter of survival.”
The study also highlighted several challenges associated with digital transformation. The three biggest obstacles that businesses seem to face during the process were digital skills and talent, budgetary issues (lack of funds or previous commitment of funds), and cultural resistance to change. Despite these roadblocks, 45% of companies surveyed stated that they expect over 30% of their business to be digital by 2021. And 32% responded that they are planning on developing a digital strategy. This included investing in talent with the right set of digital skills moving forward.
Those decisions fall in line with Cisco and IDC’s recommendations. These include creating a three-year technology road map and building a workforce with the right skills to succeed in a digital world. Other suggestions include finding the right technology partner, and keeping up with industry trends. Leveraging financing and remanufactured equipment can aid with cash flow and budget requirements.
As small businesses continue to adapt to consumer behavior and the whirlwind of ever-changing rules that have come with the coronavirus, digital transformation will continue to play a major role in the post-COVID world. According to the report, if half of the small businesses surveyed can reach the second-highest tier of the index by 2024, those companies could end up adding an additional $2.3 trillion to the eight markets’ gross domestic product (GDP), contributing to the global economic recovery.
As we approach the six-month mark of the pandemic, just when and how the “new normal” will emerge is still uncertain. But there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for small businesses — even if it’s faint green and contains zeroes and ones.
Business Entrepreneur
Choose your startup business partner wisely
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Creating a startup business with a friend sounds amazing, but consider carefully if you may be better off as friends.
So, you want to be your own boss? Maybe get out and into a new career to crawl out from under the corporate drone motif? What better way to do it than to go into a startup business for yourself?
Hundreds of Americans have ideas that could turn into a new career. But not as many have the support structure, either financial or social, to make these dreams become a reality. A few of these people might look for someone to go into business with to help with the financial burden.
Can you think of a better way to start off a new business than with your best friend by your side? I sure as hell can.
My best friend and I get along great in our personal time. We’re both zombie horror nerds. He’s straight, I’m gay. He’s a cop, I’m an out of work geophysicist/bartender/writer – the jokes don’t quit with us. Our typical nights together include drinking at bars and smacking the other one upside the head as deemed necessary. We’re both slightly better than Neanderthals some days. And most importantly, neither of us should be trusted to work together.
Now of course that’s probably more specific to my situation, but let’s just realize that finding two people who can be the closest of friends and business partners is pretty rare.
There are a few people who have figured it out though and you can find a number of pointers online for new/established startup companies. A few of these tips include: Lots of structure to try and keep the fun at home and the business in the office, clearly defining roles, honest open communication, and strictly defining fiscal expectations.
So basically, it’s like committing to another marriage, which is what another set of people do for their startup business as well. Numerous married couples have put together careers and their relationships, and a great many of them are very successful.
So, if you have someone who you can commit to another potentially lifelong relationship with, and you trust to follow all of these rules, then go for it.
Business Entrepreneur
Kanception simplifies your project management with nested tasks
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) There are already many available options for project management tools. Kanception.io offers a new approach with nested Kanban boards.
Project management tools are a project manager’s best friend. They help organize client requirements and keep track of team tasks, timelines, budgets, and various project restraints. Being able to streamline and delegate work in one place helps PMs be more efficient. At least, they should.
If a PM has to spend more time managing the software rather than managing projects, that clearly isn’t a good sign. The key to productivity is finding the platform that best suits your needs. Any new or seasoned PM will tell you that even the best scoped out projects will receive last-minute requirement changes from stakeholders. So, taking into consideration extra padding to make adjustments for a project’s new feature is important.
So, what is the best project management tool? There are a lot of good management software tools out there, and each one is slightly different. Finding the right one is difficult because there is no one-size-fits-all software. Thanks to Kanception.io, that decision just got a little harder (or easier).
This “team based project management software” has simple boards and cards just like Trello, but with an added kick. And better yet, it’s free!
Getting started with Kanception is simple enough. You sign up for a free account on their website and start creating your board. Using the “Invite Team” option, you can add and share projects with teammates. After you’ve named and created your board, you can create cards (tasks). These cards can be moved from the Backlog to In Progress with a simple drag and drop operation. But creating your Kanban board doesn’t have to stop there!
This Kanban board has a nested card feature. Large tasks can be broken into “bite-sized, nested subtasks.” It’s a Kanban board within a Kanban board within a Kanban board. The levels of nesting are infinite. To access any nested card, all you have to do is single-click on a card. Then, you are easily taken to that card’s inner Kanban board.
The tool also lets you track time and project planning with the Gantt chart. By double-clicking on a card, you can schedule to-dos. With the calendar, projects can be viewed at a glance. This is helpful when you are trying to display tasks in terms of time.
“Here at Kanception, we believe apps should be intuitive and simple to use,” Kanception’s website reads. On the surface, the app does appear very straightforward. Overall, if you work with large projects and need a more organized approach, this could be the project management tool for you. The nested Kanban boards will help break down all your subtasks into clean and tidy bits.
Business Entrepreneur
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) Whether you’re a small business or startup, improving efficiency means more money and less stress. Here are six tools to help do just that!
Truly great entrepreneurs are also well organized and know which tools will help them see their startup ideas to fruition.
That can be key for getting a startup business off the ground. Good ideas and a strong entrepreneurial spirit aren’t always enough on their own. Sometimes you need the right mix of technology and tools to keep the more mundane and tedious tasks from bogging down your efforts.
Here are six tools almost any entrepreneur can use to help keep productivity high when starting a new business:
Lawtrades: For legal help
For most entrepreneurs, it’s not the most exciting thing in the world, but making sure you have your legal ducks in a row is important for any startup. Lawtrades helps with that while trying to keep costs down — music to the ears of any startup business owner.
The service is a legal marketplace of sorts designed specifically for startups and entrepreneurs. It connects business owners with legal professionals that it claims don’t charge “bloated law firm hourly rates.”
Lawtrades offers a number of services, including business formation, employment and labor, contracts and agreements and intellectual property.
Do: For productive meetings
Anyone who has started a business knows that it doesn’t happen without a multitude of meetings. Do is a service that can help make your meetings productive so you can waste as little time as possible.
The app allows you to plan and share an agenda to make sure everyone is on the same page. Other features include the ability to track accountability by showing you which points and/or tasks have been covered.
1Password: For easy password management
Starting a new business likely means starting and managing lots of online accounts. The 1Password app from AgileBits helps you save time by remembering passwords and other information for you.
The app helps you generate strong and unique passwords for your many accounts, and secures them behind one safe password known only by you. The app doesn’t only work for passwords — it can also help remember other information such as credit card numbers, safe combinations or street addresses.
Kanbanize: For product development
If your startup involves a specific product or set of products, Kanbanize helps you develop them with your team without bogging down the process. The software allows you to post and share boards that include product information and progress, and you can choose which people see which information.
For example, if you want to update investors on the status of your product development, you can share certain boards with stakeholders and no one else.
Evernote: For organization
There are many applications available that aim to help team productivity, but Evernote is one of the best.
The software allows you to collaborate with your team all within one workplace, keeping projects and other work together. You can also give feedback on ideas and share notes while syncing the data across computers and phones.
There are many other features as well, including in-app chat functionality and integration with Google Drive.
TaskHusky: For web development
Almost any new business will want some sort of business, but a staff of web designers and developers isn’t always an option for startups. That’s where TaskHusky comes in.
TaskHusky is an on-demand service for small businesses that need help with one-off tasks with the Shopify, Bigcommerce or WordPress platforms. The company has a simple three-step process: You create a task and pre-pay, a TaskHusky team member is assigned the task and gets to work and the task is completed and is sent back for your approval.
The takeaway:
Smart entrepreneurs understand they can’t get everything done on their own when it comes to starting a new business. These six tools may not be everything you need to launch and maintain a startup, but they will go a long way to helping you keep productivity at a high level.
#productivity
