Business Entrepreneur
The success of your business could be tied to your succession plan
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) You can’t spell ‘successor’ without success. In the age of COVID-19, are the two mutually exclusive to your ventures?
“Heir” is a weighty term. A fun pun, to be sure, through the beauty of English homophones. But seriously, unless you’re already 10% and up rich, talk of heirs and succession does connote a certain heaviness you may not be used to.
For those choosing successors, it’s the heaviness of accepting mortality. For the potential promotees, it’s the heaviness of accepting a multitude of responsibilities. Or buying ear poison. Either way.
We expect to deal with familial succession. As eldest (assuming he doesn’t outlive me), I’m in charge of flinging Dad’s ashes into a nicer section of the ocean and distributing all of his Cosby sweaters amongst the sibs, and I take the role very seriously.
As a serial-small-business employee though, I’ve only just started wondering what would happen if my boss died. Of all the ‘lose your job’ scenarios I’ve had waking nightmares about, that one in particular only cropped up for me a year ago. And now, with the coronavirus taking up our attention, more business owners than usual might be wondering the same thing from the other side of the desk.
What’s going to happen to my employees if I’m too sick to work? Have I set things up so that this company can survive past me? Does at least one other person know the combination to the safes?
If your business is big enough to have employees and advisors on deck, these are questions you need to have answered… Preferably in written, notarized form to ensure smooth succession.
So where should you start? Probably with a good talk.
If you have a next-in-command standing ready, but don’t have a plan yet, let them know that if the inevitable happens sooner rather than later, that you’d like them to step in. A frank conversation about their future with your brand, and actually asking them if they feel up to taking the reins is a great place to start. Otherwise, consider your network— who you might sell the business to, and who might know someone who knows someone.
P.S. If your VP says they’d rather run off and sail the world if you got hit by an asteroid next week, please don’t hold it against them.
We all know that ghosts stick around because they’ve got unfinished business, right? Don’t let your literal business be the shade that haunts your team! Take a deep breath and get the ball rolling on THIS side of the dirt… Ouija boards can only do so much.
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur sane
(ENTREPRENEUR) We don’t all have time for yoga and long baths, but self-care can keep us sane and able to keep doing what we love for work – here’s how.
It’s no secret that Americans are stressed. A recent study shows 3 out of 4 Americans experienced a symptom of extreme stress in the past month. Throw entrepreneurship into the mix, and you’re primed for a breakdown, or burnout at the very least. The good news? It doesn’t have to be this way.
This is why self-care is important.
The term “self-care” is nowadays often associated with skincare routines and Netflix, but in reality, it’s much more than that: It’s valuing yourself and your health enough to graciously set boundaries and say no. That way, you bring the best version of yourself to your job and relationships day after day.
I’ve started several companies, sold two, and recently started a new gig as VP of Growth & Ops for Steadfast Media (hi, guys!) while running Honey & Vinegar, so it’s safe to say I’ve been one tired woman. There were times I was tired, frustrated, and honestly burnt out. At one point, I took a sabbatical for several months at the urging of several mentors, family members, and my career coach. Burnout is real, but I’ve learned ways to cultivate self-care in my professional life that allows me to have a somewhat balanced life.
(Side note: I understand there are situations out of one’s control that can contribute to burnout, including ailing family members, parenting, disabilities, etc. This article is not focused necessarily on these, rather preventing your professional life becoming your entire life. That way, you can focus on the truly important things.)
Here’s what I’ve learned about self-care thus far (mostly the hard way):
1. Set strict boundaries & turn off notifications.
The best advice I ever received was a one-off realization from my brother: gate it, don’t date it.
Meaning that if you have emails, Slack, or Trello on your phone, don’t make it available to where you check it at all times of day and night. Force a gate between you and the app. Put the app in another folder to where you don’t check it 24/7. Don’t let the notifications own you, or straight up disable them.
If you’re the boss, you get to set the standards. Check Slack and emails during certain times, and be as specific as possible when setting those times. If there’s a true emergency, have employees then call or text. Set those boundaries and stick to them. Encourage your employees to stick to them with one another, too.
2. Have friends and a life outside of your industry.
I can’t emphasize this enough, and this is also why I’ve only lived in cities that emphasize one industry. (DC and LA people, I don’t know how you do it! Props to you.)
This allows you to create a life beyond just your professional life.
When it seems like the sky is falling — i.e. you don’t get that round of funding, or that one client flips out, it’s important to have people around you who are a) grounded b) can give you perspective. Compatriots in your respective industry are helpful for support and sounding boards, but it’s easy to b
When an acquisition deal for a past company fell through, I felt like my world was over. I was devastated. My darling friends, one in healthcare and another in real estate, took me to Chuy’s happy hour and gave me perspective. Relationships like these are game-changers.
3. Schedule time for yourself.
Set time aside for yourself, but get real: What does this mean practically in your day to day, week to week life? For me, I purposefully make sure to keep one night a week, ideally two, to rest at home with my husband.
Also, plan that damn vacation! It doesn’t have to be a lavish European vacation, but set aside time where you are intentionally not checking your phone or emails.
When I took my first actual vacation (and not working remotely) in years, It was life-changing. Be intentional to take more than two days to think, journal, set aside goals not just professionally, but what you want you life to look like that following quarter. You, your company, and the people will be a lot better for it, I promise.
4. Cultivate healthy habits that are enjoyable.
Don’t let the hustle culture get to you. Hard work is important, but so is exercise, eating healthy, and maintaining mental health. In other words, some legit self-care.
Some good thoughts from VC Harry Stebbings.
Set routines of things you love to do that also maintain your well-being. I love going to the gym and putting my phone on Do Not Disturb for 30 minutes, but that’s not for everyone. Take your dog on a walk, put on a playlist to cook a good meal, go to that yoga class. Or just go on a walk with a friend. You do you, boo.
This could be you.
5. Train other people to do your job.
You may think you’re the only person that can do a number of things at your job. If you want your company to ever scale, you need, I repeat, need to take those tedious tasks off your list, and even some larger projects off your hands.
I know it’s so hard to relinquish control, but *gasp* there might be people that can do parts of your job better than you. So let them!
Does this mean you need to hire a virtual assistant, a COO, find another co-founder, or just hire that dang accountant? Do it.
Your business is only going to succeed if you’re performing as the best version of yourself, not a stressed-out shell of yourself. If you need to micromanage everything, your business won’t succeed or be sustainable long-term. Don’t let your stress about doing everything stunt your company or personal growth. If you needed a sign, this is it.
6. Practice self-awareness.
There is nothing more valuable than the gift of self-awareness.
Listen to your body and what it’s telling you. Does it need water? Does it need sleep? Start a habit of journaling and seeing what areas where you’re running on empty. More than that — do what your body tells you. Drink that water, my friend!
The takeaway:
All in all, life is more than work and who we are is more important than what we do. Take time for self-care, and you’ll have a healthier mind and body.
Delivery startup goPuff is fast becoming the next tech giant
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) GoPuff’s latest round of funding – $380 million – takes the delivery app from a business that grew from beer and snacks to a $3.9 billion consumer tech company on the rise.
Unless you’re in college and/or a Millennial and/or a venture capital watcher, goPuff might not be on your radar.
The app that delivers products you’d find at a convenience store – think snacks, beer, candy, toiletries – hasn’t become a widely used verb like Uber or Venmo. But its “vertically integrated” business model, backed with an impressive venture capital haul, could be driving it toward household-name status.
If ever there were a time for an app offering “daily essentials delivered in minutes,” 2020 is it. With its promise to deliver within 30 minutes, 24/7 in most markets, and with a flat fee, sales are surging.
Also surging: Venture capital. Last week goPuff announced it had raised $380 million in its latest round of funding, tallying up a total of $1.35 billion in sweet VC dollars and leading to a valuation of $3.9 billion. Participants in the latest funding round include existing investor Accel and new investor D1 Capital Partners, with participation from Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund.
Not bad for a company that started in 2013 with two guys delivering beer and snacks out of a Plymouth Voyager to fellow students at Drexel University.
Co-founders Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev also serve as co-CEOs of the Philadelphia-based company, which now serves more than 500 cities using its own 200-plus “micro-fulfillment” hubs and a fleet of independent delivery drivers. It’s the hubs where the vertical integration comes in.
GoPuff buys products directly from manufacturers and stocks their own warehouses, where delivery drivers pick up the orders. Buying direct means quicker pick up and delivery (no shopping or waiting in grocery store lines for drivers), control over inventory (no relying on local retailers’ stock, so customers get exactly what they want) and, of course, more profit for the company.
The backbone of it all is a logistics platform that optimizes everything from inventory to delivery routes. That model led CNBC.com to name goPuff one of their 2020 CNBC Disruptors, 50 private companies “poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.”
How it works
Say it’s midnight and you realize you’re out of White Claw just as a sudden craving arises for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream (hey, no judgment). Maybe you also need some new earbuds and, because you’re planning ahead, something for your inevitable morning headache. However, driving to the local convenience store isn’t convenient or… advisable.
GoPuff is there for you. Shop through the app (for iOS and Android) and for a flat delivery charge of $1.95 – plus $2 if alcohol is involved – a driver will pick up your order at a goPuff warehouse and drop off your goodies within 30 minutes.
Wondering what their top pandemic-summer sellers are nationwide? That would be Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream and the White Claw Seltzer Variety 12-pack.
Rapid expansion
GoPuff says the new funding will help it expand markets, products – including a greater selection of baby and pet products – as well as hiring.
The influx of money has juiced hiring from drivers and warehouse staff to execs, including some top talent with backgrounds at big-name companies: Jocelyn Wong (Lowe’s) as its first chief customer officer; Jonathan DiOrio (Uber) as its first chief business officer; and Rekha Singh (TripAdvisor) as VP of engineering.
In May, CNN.com listed goPuff as a company hiring rapidly during the pandemic, likely adding the company to the radar for job seekers and consumers alike.
5 ways productive business owners fight through distractions and stay focused
[BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR] No, multitasking isn’t something you should brag about. Retrain your brain to stay focused and boost your productivity with these simple tips.
As a small business owner, you have a lot on your plate. And if you aren’t careful, daily distractions can prevent you from accomplishing what you need to get done. But how do you stay focused?
Practical suggestions for eliminating distractions
Research suggests that the average human attention span has fallen from 12 seconds in 2000 to just eight seconds today. For perspective, that’s shorter than the average attention span of a goldfish! And if certain offenders are worse than others, business owners would have to be near the top of the list.
It’s not that the human brain is less capable of focusing today than it was a decade ago. The problem doesn’t lie within – it can be found without. It’s the direct result of the onslaught of new distractions competing for our limited focus.
As a business owner, your responsibilities run deep and wide. And if you aren’t careful, you can easily become overwhelmed and rendered useless. Here are some practical ways to fight back:
1. Centralize communications
As a business owner, it’s not uncommon to have half a dozen communication channels open at one time. Between email, phone, SMS, Slack, and social media messages, you find yourself constantly tending to notifications across a spectrum of isolated platforms. The result is constant back and forth movement that’s difficult (if not impossible) to keep track of. One way to fix this is by centralizing communications.
There are numerous ways to centralize communications, but a social intranet is a fantastic option – particularly if you can find one that integrates with G Suite (or whatever collection of tools you use).
2. Block distracting websites
We all have our favorite go-to websites. These are the sites that we mindlessly browse when we’re looking to kill time or avoid doing work. News sites, blogs, and social networking sites are all good examples. And though there’s nothing technically wrong with any of these, they become problematic when they keep you from important tasks.
If sheer willpower isn’t doing it for you, try using some sort of website blocking tool that prevents you from visiting these websites during work hours. (Here’s a list of some of the top options.)
3. Create email time blocks
Email is a time killer! The average business owner receives well over 100 emails per day and, if you aren’t careful, managing your inbox can become a full-time job.
One of the best techniques is to create email time blocks. These are blocks of time – between 15 to 60 minutes – that you dedicate exclusively to email. And then during the rest of the day, you log out of your email account and reserve your focus for other tasks.
You might think this sounds impractical, but it’s really not. A 20-minute email block early morning, late morning, early afternoon, and late afternoon is enough to keep you in the loop without totally eating away at your schedule.
4. Silence your phone
Your phone is another attention magnet. By silencing your phone for large chunks out of the day, you can keep your focus on the tasks that matter. (If you have an assistant, ask them to filter your calls for you and only pass along the ones that are urgent and necessary.)
5. Avoid multitasking
As Americans, we love to brag about multitasking. We flaunt our ability to juggle multiple tasks at once like it’s a badge of honor. But no matter how skilled you think you are at multitasking, there’s simply no evidence to suggest you’re getting more done. In fact, all of the research indicates you’re preventing yourself from being as productive as you could be.
As Travis Bradberry writes for Forbes, “Multitasking reduces your efficiency and performance because your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. When you try to do two things at once, your brain lacks the capacity to perform both tasks successfully.”
Bradberry points to additional research from the University of London that found multitasking also lowers your IQ and leads to long-term cognitive impairment. In other words, it doesn’t just impact short-term focus. It also inhibits long-term results.
Reclaim your focus and boost productivity
Focus can be difficult to cultivate. But if you want to enhance your productivity and output, it’s a critical element in the equation. From centralizing communications to eliminating your reliance on multitasking, a quick and thorough response is a must.
